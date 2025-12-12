16

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è Game of the Year e dominatore dei The Game Awards 2025, ecco tutti i vincitori

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha vinto il premio più prestigioso di gioco dell'anno ai The Game Awards 2025, nonché altri 8 riconoscimenti, stabilendo un nuovo record storico per l'evento.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   12/12/2025
Maelle in Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
In maniera non proprio sorprendente Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha conquistato il titolo di Game of the Year ai The Game Awards 2025, ma la sua performance è stata comunque impressionante essendo risultato anche il gioco con un numero record di premi ricevuti, guardando anche ai vincitori in tutte le categorie.

Si tratta di un vero e proprio record storico, in effetti: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 è il primo videogioco a conquistare nove premi in una stessa edizione dei The Game Awards, stabilendo un nuovo primato nella storia dell'evento e superando anche quando fatto da The Last of Us: Parte II, che era arrivato a sette premi.

Si tratta di una performance davvero impressionante, soprattutto se si considera poi che è ufficialmente un gioco indie e il titolo di debutto per Sandfall Interactive, che alla sua opera prima si è ritrovata a dominare la scena videoludica.

Tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie dei The Game Awards 2025

Oltre al titolo di Gioco dell'Anno, che è indubbiamente il più prestigioso e ambito della kermesse organizzata da Geoff Keighley, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha conquistato anche il titolo per il miglior debutto, migliore RPG, migliore narrazione, miglior gioco indie e vari altri riconoscimenti.

Vediamo dunque qui sotto tutti i vincitori emersi nel corso della serata all'interno delle varie categorie previste dai The Game Awards 2025, riportati in neretto tra i candidati.

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST NARRATIVE

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

  • Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Darren Korb, Hades 2
  • Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Toma Otowa, Ghost Of Yōtei
  • Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost Of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST PERFORMANCE

  • Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii, Ghost Of Yōtei
  • Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker, Indiana Jones And The Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
  • Atomfall (Rebellion)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • South Of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)
  • South Of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST ONGOING

  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

  • Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
  • Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
  • Megabonk (Vedinad)

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
  • Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

BEST VR/AR

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
  • Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
  • Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
  • Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
  • The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

BEST ACTION

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
  • Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Indiana Jones And The Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST RPG

  • Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)
  • The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BEST FIGHTING

  • 2XKO (Riot Games)
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
  • Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves (SNK Corporation)
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

BEST FAMILY

  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Lego Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
  • Lego Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

  • The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
  • Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Firaxis Games/2K)
  • Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
  • Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

  • Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
  • Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
  • Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

BEST ADAPTATION

  • A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
  • Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
  • The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
  • Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
  • Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
  • The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League Of Legends (Riot)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

  • brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
  • f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)
  • Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
  • MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
  • Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

  • Gen.G – League of Legends
  • NRG – Valorant
  • Team Falcons – DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

PLAYERS' VOICE

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Game Changer

  • Girls make Games

I premi dei The Game Awards vengono assegnati per il 90% da una giuria composta da critici e giornalisti del settore, tra i quali c'è anche la redazione di Multiplayer.it, mentre al 10% dai voti raccolti dagli utenti, tranne per quanto riguarda la categoria Player's Voice che è invece interamente composta dai voti dei giocatori.

