Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è Game of the Year e dominatore dei The Game Awards 2025, ecco tutti i vincitori

In maniera non proprio sorprendente Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha conquistato il titolo di Game of the Year ai The Game Awards 2025, ma la sua performance è stata comunque impressionante essendo risultato anche il gioco con un numero record di premi ricevuti, guardando anche ai vincitori in tutte le categorie.

Si tratta di un vero e proprio record storico, in effetti: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 è il primo videogioco a conquistare nove premi in una stessa edizione dei The Game Awards, stabilendo un nuovo primato nella storia dell'evento e superando anche quando fatto da The Last of Us: Parte II, che era arrivato a sette premi.

Si tratta di una performance davvero impressionante, soprattutto se si considera poi che è ufficialmente un gioco indie e il titolo di debutto per Sandfall Interactive, che alla sua opera prima si è ritrovata a dominare la scena videoludica.