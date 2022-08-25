Classifiche giapponesi: Nintendo Switch domina, sia hardware che software

Anche questa settimana le classifiche giapponesi sono praticamente un monocolore Nintendo Switch, sia a livello hardware che software. La console di Nintendo risulta essere la più venduta, occupando le prime due posizioni nell'ordine con il modello OLED e con il modello Standard, mentre parlando di giochi la top 10 è occupata completamente da titoli per la console ibrida.

Vendite Software (dal 15 al 21 agosto 2022)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 18,668 (696,061) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 16,052 (4,790,937) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) - 10,877 (862,743) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 10,697 (2,759,736) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) - 8,625 (250,277) [NSW] Kirby's Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) - 7,218 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 7,014 (4,956,081) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 6,748 (3,253,767) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) - 6,714 (158,971) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) - 6,056 (1,023,061)

Vendite hardware (dal 15 al 21 agosto 2022)

Switch OLED Model - 31,275 (2,223,821) Switch Standard - 15,988 (18,598,486) PlayStation 5 - 14,609 (1,607,405) Switch Lite - 11,133 (4,862,082) Xbox Series S - 4,984 (157,017) Xbox Series X - 4,836 (144,531) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 1,046 (258,831) New 2DS LL (2DS incluso) - 152 (1,188,420) PlayStation 4 - 13 (7,819,824)

Come potete vedere, in totale Nintendo Switch ha venduto circa 60.000 unità, contro le poco più di 15.000 di PS5 e le quasi diecimila delle Xbox Series. In ambito software, Nintendo Switch Sports ha venduto altre 18.668 unità, seguito dall'immortale Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e dal più recente Kirby e la terra perduta. L'unica novità della classifica è la download card di Kirby's Dream Buffet, che ha venduto 7.218 unità. Per il resto non ci sono giochi di altre piattaforme da segnalare.