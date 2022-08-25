Classifiche giapponesi: Nintendo Switch domina, sia hardware che software

Anche questa settimana le classifiche giapponesi sono praticamente un monocolore Nintendo Switch, sia a livello hardware che software. La console di Nintendo risulta essere la più venduta, occupando le prime due posizioni nell'ordine con il modello OLED e con il modello Standard, mentre parlando di giochi la top 10 è occupata completamente da titoli per la console ibrida.
Vendite Software (dal 15 al 21 agosto 2022)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 18,668 (696,061)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 16,052 (4,790,937)
- [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) - 10,877 (862,743)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 10,697 (2,759,736)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) - 8,625 (250,277)
- [NSW] Kirby's Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) - 7,218 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 7,014 (4,956,081)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 6,748 (3,253,767)
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) - 6,714 (158,971)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) - 6,056 (1,023,061)
Vendite hardware (dal 15 al 21 agosto 2022)
- Switch OLED Model - 31,275 (2,223,821)
- Switch Standard - 15,988 (18,598,486)
- PlayStation 5 - 14,609 (1,607,405)
- Switch Lite - 11,133 (4,862,082)
- Xbox Series S - 4,984 (157,017)
- Xbox Series X - 4,836 (144,531)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 1,046 (258,831)
- New 2DS LL (2DS incluso) - 152 (1,188,420)
- PlayStation 4 - 13 (7,819,824)
Come potete vedere, in totale Nintendo Switch ha venduto circa 60.000 unità, contro le poco più di 15.000 di PS5 e le quasi diecimila delle Xbox Series. In ambito software, Nintendo Switch Sports ha venduto altre 18.668 unità, seguito dall'immortale Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e dal più recente Kirby e la terra perduta. L'unica novità della classifica è la download card di Kirby's Dream Buffet, che ha venduto 7.218 unità. Per il resto non ci sono giochi di altre piattaforme da segnalare.