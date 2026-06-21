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L'eShop di Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 svela le dimensioni di Star Fox, Devil May Cry 5 e altri giochi in uscita

L'eShop di Nintendo si aggiorna con le dimensioni dei giochi in arrivo su Switch e Switch 2: da Star Fox a Devil May Cry 5, passando per Wanderstop e Citizen Sleeper, ecco quanto spazio servirà.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   21/06/2026
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Varie pagine dell'eShop di Nintendo sono state aggiornate e ora riportano i dettagli sulle dimensioni dei giochi in uscita nelle prossimi giorni e settimane su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2.

Tra questi troviamo Star Fox, in uscita giovedì 25 giugno, che richiederà circa 15,1 GB per il download. Sarà preceduto il 23 giugno da Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition che richiederà praticamente il doppio dello spazio, circa 30 GB.

La lista prosegue con Wanderstop, che richiede un download di circa 5,5 GB su Nintendo Switch 2 e 5,2 GB sulla prima Switch. Le edizioni Nintendo Switch 2 di Citizen Sleeper e Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector richiederanno rispettivamente 3,6 GB e 1,9 GB.

Di seguito l'elenco completo delle dimensioni dei giochi in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2, come riportato dal portale Nintendo Everything.

Nintendo Switch 2

  • Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition - 30,0 GB
  • Star Fox - 15,1 GB
  • Wanderstop - 5,5 GB
  • Citizen Sleeper - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 3,6 GB
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 1,9 GB
  • The Necromancer's Tale - 1,8 GB
  • The Drifter - 1,3 GB
  • Namco Legendary Mountains - 601 MB
  • Kokutoto - 500 MB

Nintendo Switch

  • Wanderstop - 7,8 GB
  • Deer & Boy - 3,2 GB
  • Quantum Beast - 2,8 GB
  • Truck Simulator Driver 2026 - 2,0 GB
  • Get Fit: Beach Girls - 2,0 GB
  • Get Fit: Beach Boys - 2,0 GB
  • Death Run - 2,0 GB
  • Catto's Post Office - 1,7 GB
  • Escape Game R00M14 - 1,5 GB
  • Mini Airways - 1,4 GB
  • Pixel Blaster DX - 1,4 GB
  • One Question and You'll Want to Share It: 1000 Trivia Quiz Questions - 1,3 GB
  • The Artifactory - 1,2 GB
  • Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders - 1013 MB
  • Love Island: Forbidden Girls Temptation - 1000 MB
  • Love Island: Forbidden Boys Temptation - 1000 MB
  • Gion Corridor:Re - 916 MB
  • The Drifter - 760 MB
  • Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra 2 - 672 MB
  • Namco Legendary Mountains - 661 MB
  • RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme - 600 MB
  • Run, Sandwich, Run - 588 MB
  • Tow Truck Police Simulator - 574 MB
  • Mitako Tatatari's Cult Village Stream ZP - 540 MB
  • Wantama Life - 537 MB
  • Saeko: Giantess Dating Sim - 500 MB
  • Escape from Vlogger: Runaway - 500 MB
  • Hexara - 500 MB
  • Can You Make the Cut? Worldwide Common Sense Check - 436 MB
  • Dark Scrolls - 371 MB
  • Mind Detective Psychology Test - 298 MB
  • Let's Aim: Crane Game - 287 MB
  • Murder on the Disorient Express - 256 MB
  • Acorn Avengers - 255 MB
  • Dragon of Illusion - 247 MB
  • Hako Maze - 230 MB
  • Too Accurate to Be Scary...Your True Feelings Revealed by This Image - 191 MB
  • Spot It in the Picture! Worldwide Knowledge × Academic Quiz - 176 MB
  • Something's Off in This World. Era Anomaly Quiz - 176 MB
  • Professor Neumann's Adult Certification Test - 174 MB
  • Manga English Native Phrase Quiz - 169 MB
  • Kiyo: Bunny Tyranny - 165 MB
  • Clock Rogue - 160 MB
  • Mousebusters - 150 MB
  • Sands and Relics - 96 MB
  • Rat Protocol - 67 MB
  • Axel Quest - 58 MB
  • Eggconsole First Queen 4 PC-9801 - 54 MB
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L'eShop di Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 svela le dimensioni di Star Fox, Devil May Cry 5 e altri giochi in uscita