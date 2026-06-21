L'eShop di Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 svela le dimensioni di Star Fox, Devil May Cry 5 e altri giochi in uscita

Varie pagine dell'eShop di Nintendo sono state aggiornate e ora riportano i dettagli sulle dimensioni dei giochi in uscita nelle prossimi giorni e settimane su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2.
Tra questi troviamo Star Fox, in uscita giovedì 25 giugno, che richiederà circa 15,1 GB per il download. Sarà preceduto il 23 giugno da Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition che richiederà praticamente il doppio dello spazio, circa 30 GB.
La lista prosegue con Wanderstop, che richiede un download di circa 5,5 GB su Nintendo Switch 2 e 5,2 GB sulla prima Switch. Le edizioni Nintendo Switch 2 di Citizen Sleeper e Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector richiederanno rispettivamente 3,6 GB e 1,9 GB.
Di seguito l'elenco completo delle dimensioni dei giochi in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2, come riportato dal portale Nintendo Everything.
Nintendo Switch 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition - 30,0 GB
- Star Fox - 15,1 GB
- Wanderstop - 5,5 GB
- Citizen Sleeper - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 3,6 GB
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 1,9 GB
- The Necromancer's Tale - 1,8 GB
- The Drifter - 1,3 GB
- Namco Legendary Mountains - 601 MB
- Kokutoto - 500 MB
Nintendo Switch
- Wanderstop - 7,8 GB
- Deer & Boy - 3,2 GB
- Quantum Beast - 2,8 GB
- Truck Simulator Driver 2026 - 2,0 GB
- Get Fit: Beach Girls - 2,0 GB
- Get Fit: Beach Boys - 2,0 GB
- Death Run - 2,0 GB
- Catto's Post Office - 1,7 GB
- Escape Game R00M14 - 1,5 GB
- Mini Airways - 1,4 GB
- Pixel Blaster DX - 1,4 GB
- One Question and You'll Want to Share It: 1000 Trivia Quiz Questions - 1,3 GB
- The Artifactory - 1,2 GB
- Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders - 1013 MB
- Love Island: Forbidden Girls Temptation - 1000 MB
- Love Island: Forbidden Boys Temptation - 1000 MB
- Gion Corridor:Re - 916 MB
- The Drifter - 760 MB
- Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra 2 - 672 MB
- Namco Legendary Mountains - 661 MB
- RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme - 600 MB
- Run, Sandwich, Run - 588 MB
- Tow Truck Police Simulator - 574 MB
- Mitako Tatatari's Cult Village Stream ZP - 540 MB
- Wantama Life - 537 MB
- Saeko: Giantess Dating Sim - 500 MB
- Escape from Vlogger: Runaway - 500 MB
- Hexara - 500 MB
- Can You Make the Cut? Worldwide Common Sense Check - 436 MB
- Dark Scrolls - 371 MB
- Mind Detective Psychology Test - 298 MB
- Let's Aim: Crane Game - 287 MB
- Murder on the Disorient Express - 256 MB
- Acorn Avengers - 255 MB
- Dragon of Illusion - 247 MB
- Hako Maze - 230 MB
- Too Accurate to Be Scary...Your True Feelings Revealed by This Image - 191 MB
- Spot It in the Picture! Worldwide Knowledge × Academic Quiz - 176 MB
- Something's Off in This World. Era Anomaly Quiz - 176 MB
- Professor Neumann's Adult Certification Test - 174 MB
- Manga English Native Phrase Quiz - 169 MB
- Kiyo: Bunny Tyranny - 165 MB
- Clock Rogue - 160 MB
- Mousebusters - 150 MB
- Sands and Relics - 96 MB
- Rat Protocol - 67 MB
- Axel Quest - 58 MB
- Eggconsole First Queen 4 PC-9801 - 54 MB
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