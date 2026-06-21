L'eShop di Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 svela le dimensioni di Star Fox, Devil May Cry 5 e altri giochi in uscita

L'eShop di Nintendo si aggiorna con le dimensioni dei giochi in arrivo su Switch e Switch 2: da Star Fox a Devil May Cry 5, passando per Wanderstop e Citizen Sleeper, ecco quanto spazio servirà.