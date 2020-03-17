FIFA 20 e Footbal Manager, le squadre reali ci stanno giocando le partite rimandate per il coronavirus 0

Alcune squadre di calcio reali stanno utilizzando FIFA 20 per giocare le partite rimandate a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   17/03/2020

Alcune squadre di calcio reali stanno comunque giocando le partite di calcio rimandate a causa della pandemia di coronavirus, usando FIFA 20 e Football Manager. Ovviamente si tratta di match simulati a uso e consumo dei tifosi.

Ad esempio la squadra del Watford, che avrebbe dovuto giocare con il Leicester City nel fine settimana, ha condiviso una partita simulata in Football Manager:

Il Leeds United invece ha usato FIFA 20 per mostrare come avrebbe giocato contro il Cardiff, con i fan chiamati a reagire in tempo reale su Facebook. Pensate che l'account ufficiale della squadra ha anche pubblicato degli higlight, come se fosse una partita vera.

Anche il Southampton ha scelto FIFA 20 per simulare la sua partita con il Norwich, così come il Gillingham per giocare quella contro il Fleetwood Town, vinta per 16 a 0. Difficilmente la partita reale sarebbe finita con un punteggio simile, ma nel virtuale tutto può accadere.

Che dire? Si tratta di iniziative lodevoli, che possono intrattenere un po' in questi giorni di isolamento a causa del coronavirus. Sempre meglio che andare a caccia di Pokémon.

