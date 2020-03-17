FIFA 20 e Footbal Manager, le squadre reali ci stanno giocando le partite rimandate per il coronavirus

Anche il Southampton ha scelto FIFA 20 per simulare la sua partita con il Norwich, così come il Gillingham per giocare quella contro il Fleetwood Town, vinta per 16 a 0. Difficilmente la partita reale sarebbe finita con un punteggio simile, ma nel virtuale tutto può accadere.

We're LIVE! Watch as #SaintsFC take on #NCFC in an @EASPORTSFIFA battle https://t.co/hkizY6RmoQ

With #Coronavirus ensuring the #EFL will be suspended until April 3rd, we have decided the only way to approach this is with a good old fashioned game of FIFA....



Score predictions? #Gills v @FTFC pic.twitter.com/4uuxm79kxd