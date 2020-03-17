FIFA 20 e Footbal Manager, le squadre reali ci stanno giocando le partite rimandate per il coronavirus

Alcune squadre di calcio reali stanno comunque giocando le partite di calcio rimandate a causa della pandemia di coronavirus, usando FIFA 20 e Football Manager. Ovviamente si tratta di match simulati a uso e consumo dei tifosi.
Ad esempio la squadra del Watford, che avrebbe dovuto giocare con il Leicester City nel fine settimana, ha condiviso una partita simulata in Football Manager:
The show must go on— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 14, 2020
Watford vs @LCFC brought to you by @FootballManager!
Come on you 'Orns...#WATLEI pic.twitter.com/VFDaWJKDhg
Il Leeds United invece ha usato FIFA 20 per mostrare come avrebbe giocato contro il Cardiff, con i fan chiamati a reagire in tempo reale su Facebook. Pensate che l'account ufficiale della squadra ha anche pubblicato degli higlight, come se fosse una partita vera.
End to end stuff as Bamford makes it 2-1! What a cross from Harrison! pic.twitter.com/XTumrr6XRS— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 15, 2020
Anche il Southampton ha scelto FIFA 20 per simulare la sua partita con il Norwich, così come il Gillingham per giocare quella contro il Fleetwood Town, vinta per 16 a 0. Difficilmente la partita reale sarebbe finita con un punteggio simile, ma nel virtuale tutto può accadere.
We're LIVE! Watch as #SaintsFC take on #NCFC in an @EASPORTSFIFA battle https://t.co/hkizY6RmoQ— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 15, 2020
With #Coronavirus ensuring the #EFL will be suspended until April 3rd, we have decided the only way to approach this is with a good old fashioned game of FIFA....— Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) March 13, 2020
Score predictions? #Gills v @FTFC pic.twitter.com/4uuxm79kxd
Che dire? Si tratta di iniziative lodevoli, che possono intrattenere un po' in questi giorni di isolamento a causa del coronavirus. Sempre meglio che andare a caccia di Pokémon.