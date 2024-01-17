GDC Awards 2024: Baldur's Gate 3 e Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fanno incetta di nomination

Sono state svelate le nomination per la ventiquattresima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, o per gli amici GDCA. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Baldur's Gate 3 sono i giochi che hanno ottenuto più candidature, sette a testa sulle nove categorie disponibili, con a seguire il sorprendente Cocoon, che è in lizza per cinque premi differenti.

Tutti e tre sono in gara per il premio più ambito della premiazione, ovvero l'immancabile Game of the Year, dove troviamo tra i candidati anche Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Dredge e Dave the Diver.

In totale sono 16 i giochi usciti lo scorso anno che hanno ottenuto una nomination per i nove premi in palio. C'è anche una decima categoria separata, ovvero l'"Audience Award", che come potrete intuire viene votato dal pubblico, tramite un sondaggio già disponibile online a questo indirizzo. I vincitori verranno svelati alla cerimonia dei GDCA in programma per il 20 marzo al Moscone Convention Center di San Francisco.