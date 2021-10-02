Ghost of Tsushima e Monster Hunter Rise premiati ai Japan Game Awards 2021

Ghost of Tsushima e Monster Hunter Rise sono stati premiati ai Japan Game Awards 2021, ricevendo il prestigioso Grand Award e ponendosi dunque come i migliori giochi dell'anno per quanto riguarda il mercato giapponese.
Capace di rompere il dominio di Nintendo Switch nella classifica giapponese, Ghost of Tsushima ha visto riconosciute dalla giuria nipponica le sue straordinarie qualità, ribadite su PS5 con la Director's Cut.
Non si tratta di un fatto da poco, se consideriamo che il team di sviluppo del gioco è occidentale mentre il pur ottimo Monster Hunter Rise (qui la recensione) ha giocato in casa, riportando l'esperienza dell'hunting game sulla piattaforma che va per la maggiore.
Japan Game Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori
Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award
Kou Shibusawa (Koei Tecmo)
Global Award Japanese Product
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Global Award Foreign Product
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Best Sales Award
Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
Game Designers Award
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Award for Excellence
Resident Evil 3
Final Fantasy VII Remake
The Last of Us Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Genshin Impact
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
Buddy Mission Bond
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
Monser Hunter Rise
Grand Award
Monster Hunter Rise
Ghost of Tsushima