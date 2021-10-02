Ghost of Tsushima e Monster Hunter Rise premiati ai Japan Game Awards 2021

Ghost of Tsushima e Monster Hunter Rise sono stati premiati ai Japan Game Awards 2021, ricevendo il prestigioso Grand Award e ponendosi dunque come i migliori giochi dell'anno per quanto riguarda il mercato giapponese.

Capace di rompere il dominio di Nintendo Switch nella classifica giapponese, Ghost of Tsushima ha visto riconosciute dalla giuria nipponica le sue straordinarie qualità, ribadite su PS5 con la Director's Cut.

Non si tratta di un fatto da poco, se consideriamo che il team di sviluppo del gioco è occidentale mentre il pur ottimo Monster Hunter Rise (qui la recensione) ha giocato in casa, riportando l'esperienza dell'hunting game sulla piattaforma che va per la maggiore.

Japan Game Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award

Kou Shibusawa (Koei Tecmo)

Global Award Japanese Product

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Global Award Foreign Product

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Best Sales Award

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

Game Designers Award

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Award for Excellence

Resident Evil 3

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Genshin Impact

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

Buddy Mission Bond

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby

Monser Hunter Rise

Grand Award

Monster Hunter Rise

