Limited Run Games annuncia le versioni fisiche di oltre 25 giochi, da Onimusha 2 a Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix

Durante il LRG3 2025, Limited Run Games ha svelato l'arrivo delle edizioni fisiche di oltre 25 giochi, tra cui Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, Capcom Arcade Stadium e molti altri.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   29/10/2025
Uno scatto da Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny

Oggi si è svolto il LRG3 2025, evento celebrativo per il decimo anniversario del publisher Limited Run Games. Per l'occasione, la compagnia ha presentato una line-up particolarmente ricca, con oltre 25 giochi in arrivo in formato fisico nei prossimi mesi.

La selezione comprende giochi di prossima uscita, come la remaster di Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, titoli già disponibili in digitale come la trilogia di FUGA: Melodies of Steel e Capcom Arcade Stadium, oltre a nuove conversioni di classici realizzate tramite il Carbon Engine, tra cui Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix.

Tutti i giochi in formato fisico annunciati durante il LRG3 2025

Qui sotto trovate il video della presentazione, realizzato con uno stile retrò ispirato ai vecchi schermi a tubo catodico, insieme all'elenco completo dei giochi annunciati in formato fisico e alle relative piattaforme di destinazione. In alcuni casi, i titoli risultano disponibili anche su altre console, ma esclusivamente in versione digitale. Dove indicato, abbiamo incluso anche il periodo di uscita previsto e la data di apertura dei preorder sul sito ufficiale di Limited Run Games.

  • Aero the Acro-bat Collection (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
  • Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit (Switch, PS5, NES) - preordini dal 4 novembre
  • Bad Cheese (Switch, PS5) - 2026
  • Broken Reality (Switch) - "Coming soon"
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Vol. 1 (Switch, PS4) - 2026
  • Cho Aniki: Bakuretsu Rantou Hen (Switch) - 2026
  • Cho Aniki Collection (Switch) - 2026
  • Double Shake (Switch, PS4, PS5) - 2026
  • Earnest Evans Collection (Switch, PS4, PS5) - 2026
  • Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix (Switch, PS5) - 2026
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 1, 2, and 3 (Switch, PS4, PS5) - 2026
  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction - 2026
  • Iron Meat - 2026
  • Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
  • Little Goody Two Shoes (Switch, PS5)
  • Little Samson (Switch, PS5, PC) - 2026
  • Neon Inferno (Switch, PS5) - Preordini dal 25 novembre
  • Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (Switch, PS4, Xbox One) - 2026
  • Pinball FX - Williams Pinball Anthology Volume 1 (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
  • Pinball FX - Williams Pinball Anthology Volume 2 (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
  • Prison City (Switch, PS5) - 2026
  • Prize Fighter Heavyweight Edition (PS4, PS5) - 2026
  • Renaine (Switch, PS5) - 2026
  • Slam City Starring Scottie Pippen (Switch, Xbox Series X) - 2026
  • Sigma Star Saga DX (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown (PS5) - "Coming soon"
  • Toxic Crusaders (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X) - Preordini dal 9 dicembre, lancio a inizio 2026
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon (PS4, Xbox Series X) - "Coming soon"
  • Turbo Overkill (Switch, PS4, PS5) - Presto apriranno i preordini
  • Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (Switch, PS4) - "Coming soon"
  • Xenotilt (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
