Limited Run Games annuncia le versioni fisiche di oltre 25 giochi, da Onimusha 2 a Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix

Oggi si è svolto il LRG3 2025, evento celebrativo per il decimo anniversario del publisher Limited Run Games. Per l'occasione, la compagnia ha presentato una line-up particolarmente ricca, con oltre 25 giochi in arrivo in formato fisico nei prossimi mesi.
La selezione comprende giochi di prossima uscita, come la remaster di Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, titoli già disponibili in digitale come la trilogia di FUGA: Melodies of Steel e Capcom Arcade Stadium, oltre a nuove conversioni di classici realizzate tramite il Carbon Engine, tra cui Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix.
Tutti i giochi in formato fisico annunciati durante il LRG3 2025
Qui sotto trovate il video della presentazione, realizzato con uno stile retrò ispirato ai vecchi schermi a tubo catodico, insieme all'elenco completo dei giochi annunciati in formato fisico e alle relative piattaforme di destinazione. In alcuni casi, i titoli risultano disponibili anche su altre console, ma esclusivamente in versione digitale. Dove indicato, abbiamo incluso anche il periodo di uscita previsto e la data di apertura dei preorder sul sito ufficiale di Limited Run Games.
- Aero the Acro-bat Collection (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
- Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit (Switch, PS5, NES) - preordini dal 4 novembre
- Bad Cheese (Switch, PS5) - 2026
- Broken Reality (Switch) - "Coming soon"
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Vol. 1 (Switch, PS4) - 2026
- Cho Aniki: Bakuretsu Rantou Hen (Switch) - 2026
- Cho Aniki Collection (Switch) - 2026
- Double Shake (Switch, PS4, PS5) - 2026
- Earnest Evans Collection (Switch, PS4, PS5) - 2026
- Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix (Switch, PS5) - 2026
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 1, 2, and 3 (Switch, PS4, PS5) - 2026
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction - 2026
- Iron Meat - 2026
- Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
- Little Goody Two Shoes (Switch, PS5)
- Little Samson (Switch, PS5, PC) - 2026
- Neon Inferno (Switch, PS5) - Preordini dal 25 novembre
- Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (Switch, PS4, Xbox One) - 2026
- Pinball FX - Williams Pinball Anthology Volume 1 (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
- Pinball FX - Williams Pinball Anthology Volume 2 (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
- Prison City (Switch, PS5) - 2026
- Prize Fighter Heavyweight Edition (PS4, PS5) - 2026
- Renaine (Switch, PS5) - 2026
- Slam City Starring Scottie Pippen (Switch, Xbox Series X) - 2026
- Sigma Star Saga DX (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown (PS5) - "Coming soon"
- Toxic Crusaders (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X) - Preordini dal 9 dicembre, lancio a inizio 2026
- Trials of the Blood Dragon (PS4, Xbox Series X) - "Coming soon"
- Turbo Overkill (Switch, PS4, PS5) - Presto apriranno i preordini
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (Switch, PS4) - "Coming soon"
- Xenotilt (Switch, PS5) - "Coming soon"