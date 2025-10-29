Limited Run Games annuncia le versioni fisiche di oltre 25 giochi, da Onimusha 2 a Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix

Oggi si è svolto il LRG3 2025, evento celebrativo per il decimo anniversario del publisher Limited Run Games. Per l'occasione, la compagnia ha presentato una line-up particolarmente ricca, con oltre 25 giochi in arrivo in formato fisico nei prossimi mesi.

La selezione comprende giochi di prossima uscita, come la remaster di Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, titoli già disponibili in digitale come la trilogia di FUGA: Melodies of Steel e Capcom Arcade Stadium, oltre a nuove conversioni di classici realizzate tramite il Carbon Engine, tra cui Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix.