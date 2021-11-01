Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy dietro FIFA 22 nella classifica UK

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy è stato protagonista di un ottimo debutto nella classifica UK, ma non abbastanza da impensierire FIFA 22, che rimane primo anche nelle rilevazioni della scorsa settimana.

In terza posizione troviamo un'altra new entry, Mario Party Superstars (qui la recensione), che guida la carica dei giochi per Nintendo Switch nella top 10 inglese, la metà del totale.

Entra in classifica, sebbene accontentandosi dell'ottavo posto, anche Riders Republic, lo sportivo arcade a base multiplayer targato Ubisoft, mentre Metroid Dread esce dalla top 10.

Classifica UK, settimana dal 25 al 31 ottobre 2021

