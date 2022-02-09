Netflix, serie TV e film più visti: la classifica ufficiale al 6 febbraio 2022

Come ogni settimana, Netflix ha pubblicato la classifica settimanale aggiornata delle serie TV e dei film più visti sulla piattaforma streaming in Italia. I dati sono aggiornati al 6 febbraio 2022.

Netflix, classifica delle serie TV dal 31 gennaio al 6 febbraio 2022



All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 Riverdale: Season 5 Manifest: Season 1 Manifest: Season 2 Manifest: Season 3 I Am Georgina: Season 1 In From the Cold: Season 1 Raising Dion: Season 2 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1 Dark Desire: Season 2

La prima stagione di All of Us Are Dead ha conquistato la vetta della classifica, seguita dalla quinta stagione di Riverdale. Manifest si conferma un grande successo, con le sue tre stagioni che occupano la terza, quarta e quinta posizione.

Netflix, classifica dei film dal dal 31 gennaio al 6 febbraio 2022



Through My Window Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) My Best Friend Anne Frank The Good Liar Home Team The Tinder Swindler Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Just Mercy Marilyn's Eyes Me Against You: Mr. S's Vendetta

Tra i film debutta in prima posizione Through My Window, seguito dal cine fumetto Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In terza posizione spicca My Best Friend Anne Frank seguito da The Good Liar e Home Team.