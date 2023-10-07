Nintendo, Xbox e PlayStation: ecco quanti giochi hanno lanciato su console nel 2023

I conti dei giochi lanciati dai produttori di console nel 2023, fatto dall'utente @NextGenPlayer, mostrano Nintendo in testa con quattordici giochi. Segue Xbox con undici giochi e chiude Sony con cinque giochi.
- Sony Interactive: 5
- Nintendo: 14
- Xbox + Bethesda: 11
Attenzione perché non parliamo di titoli esclusivi, ma di giochi pubblicati, anche multipiattaforma.
Quali giochi?
@NextGenPlayer ha anche elencato quali giochi sono stati o saranno lanciati entro la fine dell'anno dai tre produttori. Vediamoli:
Sony Playstation (PS5):
- MLB The Show 23
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Firewall Ultra
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Editon
Nintendo (Nintendo Switch):
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Everybody 1-2-Switch!
- Pikmin 4
- Pikmin 1+2
- F-Zero 99
- Detective Pikachu Returns
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- WarioWare: Move It!
- Super Mario RPG
Microsoft + Bethesda (Xbox Series):
- GoldenEye 007
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Legends
- Age of Empires IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Killer Instinct
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Redfall
- Quake II Remaster
- Starfield