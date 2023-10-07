0

Nintendo, Xbox e PlayStation: ecco quanti giochi hanno lanciato su console nel 2023

I conti dei giochi lanciati dai produttori di console nel 2023 mostrano Nintendo in testa, seguita da Xbox, con Sony al terzo posto.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   07/10/2023

I conti dei giochi lanciati dai produttori di console nel 2023, fatto dall'utente @NextGenPlayer, mostrano Nintendo in testa con quattordici giochi. Segue Xbox con undici giochi e chiude Sony con cinque giochi.

  • Sony Interactive: 5
  • Nintendo: 14
  • Xbox + Bethesda: 11

Attenzione perché non parliamo di titoli esclusivi, ma di giochi pubblicati, anche multipiattaforma.

Quali giochi?

Starfield è uno dei giochi più chiacchierati del 2023
@NextGenPlayer ha anche elencato quali giochi sono stati o saranno lanciati entro la fine dell'anno dai tre produttori. Vediamoli:

Sony Playstation (PS5):

  • MLB The Show 23
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Firewall Ultra
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Editon

Nintendo (Nintendo Switch):

  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Kirby's Return to Dream Land
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Everybody 1-2-Switch!
  • Pikmin 4
  • Pikmin 1+2
  • F-Zero 99
  • Detective Pikachu Returns
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • WarioWare: Move It!
  • Super Mario RPG

Microsoft + Bethesda (Xbox Series):

  • GoldenEye 007
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Killer Instinct
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Redfall
  • Quake II Remaster
  • Starfield

