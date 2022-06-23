Playstation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco la lista di tutti i giochi disponibili in Italia

Da oggi il nuovo PlayStation Plus con tre livelli di abbonamento è disponibile anche in Europa, inclusa l'Italia. Siete ancora indecisi se fare l'upgrade ai livelli Extra e Premium? Allora date uno sguardo alla lista di tutti i giochi PS5 e PS4, nonché le versioni di prova e titoli classici inclusi nei due nuovi tier del servizio di Sony per il Bel Paese.
Aggiornamento: alcuni dei giochi inclusi nella lista del sito ufficiale PlayStation italiano, che abbiamo riportato di seguito, non sono effettivamente disponibili con PS Plus Extra e Premium al momento. Se siete interessati a qualche titolo in particolare tra quelli elencati qui sotto, vi consigliamo di verificarne l'effettiva disponibilità tramite l'app ufficiale PlayStation o direttamente dalla vostra console.
Giochi PS5 e PS4 (Extra e Premium)
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- GOD OF WAR
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- JumpJet Rex
- KeyWe (PS4)
- KeyWe (PS5)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo's Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4)
- MXGP 2021 (PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer - Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora X
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council - The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- Wytchwood (PS4)
- Wytchwood (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 2Dark
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
Giochi Classici (PlayStation Plus Premium)
PlayStation
- Ape Escape
- Everybody's Golf
- Jumping Flash!
- Kurushi
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Resident Evil: Director's Cut
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
PlayStation 2
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Chronicle
- Everybody's Tennis
- Fantavision
- Forbidden Siren
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak 3
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Kinetica
- The Mark of Kri
- Okage: Shadow King
- Primal
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
PSP
- Echochrome
Giochi PS3 (solo Streaming - PlayStation Plus Premium)
- AFRIKA
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna - Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3 Love Max!!!!!
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura's Wrath
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy - Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
- Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie - Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle of Tiles EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles
- Bionic Commando Rearmed
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Bit.Trip Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestorm: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
- Blood Knights
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Bolt
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brink
- Bubsy The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Burn Zombie Burn!
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One Pack
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
- Crash Commando
- Critter Crunch
- Crossing Thesis of Gods and Destiny Awakening
- Crysis Remastered
- Cuboid
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Mist
- Dark Sector
- Dark Void
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead or Alive 5
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Demon's Souls
- Derrick the Deathfin
- .detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Universe
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome: Prelude
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- F.E.A.R. First Encounter Assault Recon
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- G-Force
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- Heavy Rain
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- Hoard
- Hotline Miami
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hunted: The Demon's Forge
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- Ico Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee - The City God Case
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka
- The King of Fighters XIII
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- The Last Guy
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Last Rebellion
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Leo's Fortune
- Linger in Shadows
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Planet
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lumines Remastered
- Machinarium
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Majo to Hyakkihei
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 2
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- Metal Slug 3
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX vs ATV: Untamed
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Okabu
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Papo & Yo
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Prismatic Solid
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Agent
- Q*Bert: Rebooted
- Quantom Theory
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- Rage
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- The Raven Remastered
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
- Red Johnson's Chronicles
- Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rune Factory Oceans
- Sacred 3 Gold
- Sacred Citadel
- Saikyoshogi Gekisashi 13
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version
- Samurai Warriors 3 Empires
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter
- Shiki-tei
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Siren
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- SkyDrift
- Slender: The Arrival
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Space Ace
- Spelunker Collection
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- StarDrone
- Starwhal
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
- Strider
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 2: Strong Badia the Free
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 3: Baddest of the Bands
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 4: Dangeresque 3: The Criminal Projective
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - Episode 5 - 8-Bit is Enough
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toro to MorMori
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- The UnderGarden
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocibox
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- Warriors Orochi 3
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
- Way of the Samurai 4 Plus
- When Vikings Attack!
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles
- White Knight Chronicles II
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Xblaze Code:Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden 2
- Z/X
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
Versioni di Prova (PlayStation Plus Premium)
- Biomutant
- Crusader Kings III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- MotoGP22
- OlliOlli World
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE 2K22
Come possiamo vedere l'elenco dei giochi disponibili per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium è senza dubbio molto varia e corposa. Che ne pensate? Passerete o siete già passati a uno dei due nuovi abbonamenti di Sony? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.