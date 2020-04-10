PS5, DualSense in una serie di nuovi fantastici design

I design amatoriali del DualSense, il controller ufficiale di PS5, stanno diventando un vero e proprio genere, tanto che su internet ci sono letteralmente centinaia di opere e variazioni sul genere dell'originale. Evidentemente gli utenti hanno apprezzato la novità che rappresenta.

I temi scelti per i design sono quasi tutti ispirati al mondo dei videogiochi, in particolare quelli PlayStation, come dimostrano le numerose versioni ispirate a Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed, Destiny, The Last of Us e tanti altri franchise. Numerosi anche quelli ispirati a film molto famosi, come gli Avengers.

Sony ha svelato praticamente tutti i dettagli tecnici del DualSense, che con i suoi feedback aptici sembra essere un'evoluzione davvero interessante dei controller tradizionali. Disponibile con PS5, non sappiamo purtroppo il prezzo di un singolo controller.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo un bel po' di nuovi design del DualSense, che faranno sicuramente piacere a chi ha apprezzato l'infornata precedente.

Now that's a beaut! Particularly like the pastel blue. I also like the mock up Persona5 done by 'SuperMarioFaker'. pic.twitter.com/LAhD3A2yjt — John Kevin Stammers (@GADG3Tx87) April 9, 2020

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Kingdom Hearts Light and Darkness Mockup pic.twitter.com/5yZNEDb37o — Kimpchuu / Commissions OPEN (@Kimpchuu) April 8, 2020

Saw these on Reddit pic.twitter.com/dg4iUwrjfE — 42 (@42_Sandman) April 9, 2020

And here are the Spartan and Athenian editions, suggested by @adriennczene! pic.twitter.com/gxK7Bn4QyB — Nicolas Rodriguez (@NicoR3D) April 8, 2020

Very nice, though I feel I'd want a little more out of the Uncharted one personally. Like an old map or some such thing. Something like these perhaps? pic.twitter.com/L2qpMwlbQf — Beta Blue (@TrueBetaBlue) April 9, 2020