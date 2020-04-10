PS5, DualSense in una serie di nuovi fantastici design 13

Ormai i design amatoriali del DualSense, il controller ufficiale di PS5, sono diventati un genere che sta coinvolgendo centinaia di utenti.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   10/04/2020

I design amatoriali del DualSense, il controller ufficiale di PS5, stanno diventando un vero e proprio genere, tanto che su internet ci sono letteralmente centinaia di opere e variazioni sul genere dell'originale. Evidentemente gli utenti hanno apprezzato la novità che rappresenta.

I temi scelti per i design sono quasi tutti ispirati al mondo dei videogiochi, in particolare quelli PlayStation, come dimostrano le numerose versioni ispirate a Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed, Destiny, The Last of Us e tanti altri franchise. Numerosi anche quelli ispirati a film molto famosi, come gli Avengers.

Sony ha svelato praticamente tutti i dettagli tecnici del DualSense, che con i suoi feedback aptici sembra essere un'evoluzione davvero interessante dei controller tradizionali. Disponibile con PS5, non sappiamo purtroppo il prezzo di un singolo controller.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo un bel po' di nuovi design del DualSense, che faranno sicuramente piacere a chi ha apprezzato l'infornata precedente.

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Multiplayer.it

Abbiamo aggiornato la normativa sulla privacy. Devi accettarla per andare avanti.

Segnalazione Errore

PS5, DualSense in una serie di nuovi fantastici design