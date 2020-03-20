PS5: la potenza effettiva pare essere di 9 teraFLOPS 0

Stando a Tom Warren di The Verge, la potenza effettiva di PS5 è di circa 9 teraFLOPS, mentre i 10,28 dichiarati sarebbero la potenza massima.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   20/03/2020

Secondo Tom Warren di The Verge, la potenza effettiva di PS5 non è di 10,28 teraFLOPS ma di 9 teraFLOPS. La cifra dichiarata da Sony sarebbe soltanto la potenza massima, raggiunta dalla console spingendo al massimo le frequenze della CPU e della GPU. Warren si chiede però per quanto tempo possa mantenere quelle prestazioni.

Warren: "Sarà interessante vedere quanto spesso la GPU e le CPU di PS5 andranno alla loro frequenza massima. A quanto pare le performance "reali" di PS5 sono intorno ai 9 teraFLOPS, mentre Microsoft afferma che Xbox Series X può mantenere i 12 teraFLOPS fissi. Ci sarà sempre un gap."

Ovviamente per verificare la possibilità di PS5 di mantenere al massimo le frequenze di CPU e GPU bisogna attendere che la console arrivi sul mercato e che sia testata a dovere. Certo, tre teraFLOPS non sono pochi a livello di performance, ma è francamente prematuro fare discorsi in merito, anche perché c'è chi afferma che comunque PS5 potrebbe essere più performante di Xbox Series X, probabilmente per l'SSD da 5,5GB/s che monta.

