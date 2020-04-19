PS5: tutti i giochi presentati finora

Visto il periodo morto, ricapitoliamo quali sono i giochi per PS5 annunciati finora, oppure non confermati ma praticamente certi. Naturalmente il primo elenco è più corto del secondo, per l'ovvio motivo che in tanti tra publisher e sviluppatori staranno aspettando la presentazione della console prima di svelare i port.

Da notare che nell'elenco non sono stati inclusi titoli di cui in molti danno per scontata l'esistenza o che sono stati vociferati più volte, come Horizon Zero Dawn 2 e God of War 2, ma che non sono stati rivelati ufficialmente.

Giochi per PS5 confermati finora: