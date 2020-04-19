PS5: tutti i giochi presentati finora 0

Riepiloghiamo tutti i giochi presentati finora per PS5, tra nomi noti e qualcuno meno famoso, ma comunque interessante.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   19/04/2020

Visto il periodo morto, ricapitoliamo quali sono i giochi per PS5 annunciati finora, oppure non confermati ma praticamente certi. Naturalmente il primo elenco è più corto del secondo, per l'ovvio motivo che in tanti tra publisher e sviluppatori staranno aspettando la presentazione della console prima di svelare i port.

Da notare che nell'elenco non sono stati inclusi titoli di cui in molti danno per scontata l'esistenza o che sono stati vociferati più volte, come Horizon Zero Dawn 2 e God of War 2, ma che non sono stati rivelati ufficialmente.

Giochi per PS5 confermati finora:

  • Observer System Redux
  • Quantum Error
  • Godfall
  • Outriders
  • Gods and Monsters
  • Gothic (Remake)
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine
  • The Lords of the Rings: Gollum
  • Watch Dog: Legion
  • Dying Light 2
  • WRC 9
  • Lords of the Fallen 2
  • Nuovo gioco di Bluepoint

Giochi per PS5 quasi certi ma non confermati:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Parte 2)
  • The Elder Scrolls VI
  • Starfield
  • BioShock 4
  • Diablo 4
  • Overwatch 2
  • New NBA Live
  • Call of Duty 2020
  • Project Awakening
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • The Sims 5
  • Battlefield 6
  • Untitled Star Wars Game
  • Untitled Avatar Game
  • Beyond Good and Evil 2
  • Skull & Bones
  • Elden Ring
  • Payday 3
  • Nuovo Saints Row
  • The Wolf Among Us 2
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Sea of Stars
  • 30XX
  • Hytale
  • Convergence: A League of Legends Story
  • The Outlast Trials

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Multiplayer.it

Abbiamo aggiornato la normativa sulla privacy. Devi accettarla per andare avanti.

Segnalazione Errore

PS5: tutti i giochi presentati finora