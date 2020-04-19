PS5: tutti i giochi presentati finora

Visto il periodo morto, ricapitoliamo quali sono i giochi per PS5 annunciati finora, oppure non confermati ma praticamente certi. Naturalmente il primo elenco è più corto del secondo, per l'ovvio motivo che in tanti tra publisher e sviluppatori staranno aspettando la presentazione della console prima di svelare i port.
Da notare che nell'elenco non sono stati inclusi titoli di cui in molti danno per scontata l'esistenza o che sono stati vociferati più volte, come Horizon Zero Dawn 2 e God of War 2, ma che non sono stati rivelati ufficialmente.
Giochi per PS5 confermati finora:
- Observer System Redux
- Quantum Error
- Godfall
- Outriders
- Gods and Monsters
- Gothic (Remake)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- The Lords of the Rings: Gollum
- Watch Dog: Legion
- Dying Light 2
- WRC 9
- Lords of the Fallen 2
- Nuovo gioco di Bluepoint
Giochi per PS5 quasi certi ma non confermati:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Parte 2)
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Starfield
- BioShock 4
- Diablo 4
- Overwatch 2
- New NBA Live
- Call of Duty 2020
- Project Awakening
- Sniper Elite 5
- The Sims 5
- Battlefield 6
- Untitled Star Wars Game
- Untitled Avatar Game
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Skull & Bones
- Elden Ring
- Payday 3
- Nuovo Saints Row
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Sons of the Forest
- Sea of Stars
- 30XX
- Hytale
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story
- The Outlast Trials