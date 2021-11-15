Retrocompatibilità su Xbox: l'ultima gruppo di giochi chiude il programma

L'aggiunta a sorpresa di più di settanta giochi al programma di retrocompatibilità di Xbox ha purtroppo un retrogusto un po' amaro, perché si tratta della chiusura del programma, come svelato da Peggy Lo di Microsoft. In realtà già due anni fa Microsoft aveva dichiarato di non avere in programma l'aggiunta di altri titoli alla retrocompatibilità, ma ora la parola fine potrebbe essere arrivata davvero.

La dirigente di Xbox ha infatti spiegato che: "Anche se continueremo a supportare e migliorare i giochi per farli andare al meglio, non possiamo più portare titoli del passato nel catalogo a causa di problemi legati alle licenze e a questioni legali."

Rivediamo l'elenco dei giochi aggiunti alla retrocompatibilità per festeggiare i venti anni di Xbox: