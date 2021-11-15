Xbox: altri 76 giochi aggiunti in retro-compatibilità, ecco l'elenco

Durante l'evento di celebrazione dei 20 anni di Xbox, Microsoft ha annunciato l'introduzione di altri 76 giochi disponibili nel catalogo in retrocompatibilità.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   15/11/2021
12

Il team Xbox ha aggiunto altri 76 giochi ai titoli disponibili in retro-compatibilità su Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, come annunciato in questi minuti durante l'evento di celebrazione del ventesimo anniversario, e vediamo qui sotto l'elenco dei titoli in questione.

Tra questi troviamo la serie di Max Payne, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 e vari altri. Ogni gioco inserito nel programma riceve peraltro il supporto per il sistema auto HDR su Xbox Series X|S e un incremento di risoluzione che arriva a 4x su Xbox Series X (la metà su Xbox One e 3x su Xbox Series S).

Inoltre, l'FPS Boost è applicato su 11 giochi dei nuovi giochi, portando il loro frame-rate a 60 fps, e su 26 dei titoli già presenti nel catalogo in retrocompatibilità, inclusi i capitoli della serie Gears of War, Fallout 3 e Fallout: New Vegas, con l'elenco completo dei giochi in FPS Boost consultabile a questo indirizzo.

Vediamo dunque l'elenco dei 76 titoli aggiunti oggi alla retrocompatibilità:

  • 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
  • Aces of the Galaxy
  • Advent Rising
  • Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
  • Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
  • Bankshot Billiards 2
  • Beautiful Katamari
  • Binary Domain
  • Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
  • Cloning Clyde
  • Conan
  • Darwinia+
  • Dead or Alive Ultimate
  • Dead or Alive 3
  • Dead or Alive 4
  • Death by Cube
  • Disney Universe
  • Disney's Chicken Little
  • Elements of Destruction
  • F.E.A.R.
  • F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
  • F.E.A.R. 3
  • F.E.A.R. Files
  • The First Templar
  • Gladius
  • Gunvalkyrie
  • Islands of Wakfu
  • Lego The Lord of the Rings
  • Manhunt
  • Max Payne
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
  • Max Payne 3
  • Mini Ninjas
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
  • MX vs. ATV Alive
  • MX vs. ATV Untamed
  • NIER
  • Novadrome
  • Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
  • Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
  • Otogi: Myth of Demons
  • Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
  • The Outfit
  • Outpost Kaloki X
  • Quake Arena Arcade
  • R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War
  • Red Dead Revolver
  • Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
  • Ridge Racer 6
  • Rio
  • Risen
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters
  • Rock of Ages
  • Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
  • Scramble
  • Screwjumper!
  • Secret Weapons Over Normandy
  • Skate 2
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
  • SpongeBob's Truth or Square
  • Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
  • Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Switchball
  • Thrillville
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails
  • Time Pilot
  • TimeSplitters 2
  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
  • Toy Story Mania!
  • Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
  • Viva Piñata: Party Animals
  • Warlords

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Xbox: altri 76 giochi aggiunti in retro-compatibilità, ecco l'elenco