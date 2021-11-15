Xbox: altri 76 giochi aggiunti in retro-compatibilità, ecco l'elenco

Il team Xbox ha aggiunto altri 76 giochi ai titoli disponibili in retro-compatibilità su Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, come annunciato in questi minuti durante l'evento di celebrazione del ventesimo anniversario, e vediamo qui sotto l'elenco dei titoli in questione.
Tra questi troviamo la serie di Max Payne, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 e vari altri. Ogni gioco inserito nel programma riceve peraltro il supporto per il sistema auto HDR su Xbox Series X|S e un incremento di risoluzione che arriva a 4x su Xbox Series X (la metà su Xbox One e 3x su Xbox Series S).
Inoltre, l'FPS Boost è applicato su 11 giochi dei nuovi giochi, portando il loro frame-rate a 60 fps, e su 26 dei titoli già presenti nel catalogo in retrocompatibilità, inclusi i capitoli della serie Gears of War, Fallout 3 e Fallout: New Vegas, con l'elenco completo dei giochi in FPS Boost consultabile a questo indirizzo.
Vediamo dunque l'elenco dei 76 titoli aggiunti oggi alla retrocompatibilità:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney's Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob's Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords