Xbox: altri 76 giochi aggiunti in retro-compatibilità, ecco l'elenco

Il team Xbox ha aggiunto altri 76 giochi ai titoli disponibili in retro-compatibilità su Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, come annunciato in questi minuti durante l'evento di celebrazione del ventesimo anniversario, e vediamo qui sotto l'elenco dei titoli in questione.

Tra questi troviamo la serie di Max Payne, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 e vari altri. Ogni gioco inserito nel programma riceve peraltro il supporto per il sistema auto HDR su Xbox Series X|S e un incremento di risoluzione che arriva a 4x su Xbox Series X (la metà su Xbox One e 3x su Xbox Series S).

Inoltre, l'FPS Boost è applicato su 11 giochi dei nuovi giochi, portando il loro frame-rate a 60 fps, e su 26 dei titoli già presenti nel catalogo in retrocompatibilità, inclusi i capitoli della serie Gears of War, Fallout 3 e Fallout: New Vegas, con l'elenco completo dei giochi in FPS Boost consultabile a questo indirizzo.

Vediamo dunque l'elenco dei 76 titoli aggiunti oggi alla retrocompatibilità: