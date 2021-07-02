Rocket League: auto, pacchetti, modalità e novità di luglio 2021

Con l'arrivo dell'estate 2021 è tempo per Rocket League di dare il via a una serie di update che (re)introdurrano varie auto, pacchetti bundle del negozio interno e modalità. Ecco le novità di luglio 2021 per il gioco di auto di Psyonix.

Dal 1 al 7 luglio, Rocket League riproporrà la Ford F-150 nel bundle Red, White & Boom, che include i seguenti contenuti:



Ford F-150 RLE

Formation BFT Decal

Union Beams Boost

Ford of July Player Banner

Ford F-150 Player Banner

Ford F-150 RLE Wheels

Ford F-150 SE Wheels

Ford F-150 RLE Boost

Chairman Decal

Ford F-150 Engine Audio

Inoltre, al 1 al 5 luglio 2021, Rocket League proporrà la modalità a tempo Heatseeker e un weekend con doppi punti esperienza. Il 7 luglio 2021, invece, sarà disponibile il Summer Formal Bundle che include:



Octane Fancy Formal Decal

Formal Fitter Topper

Formal Four-Fours Wheels

Fancy Ferrule Antenna (Oggetto gratis)

Rocket League: le novità di luglio 2021

Dall'8 al 14 luglio 2021, Rocket League darà accesso al Knight Rider Bundle, che include:



K.I.T.T.

K.I.T.T. Wheels

K.I.T.T. Boost

K.I.T.T. Gullwing Topper

Knight Industries Player Banner

Knight Rider Player Banner

K.I.T.T. Engine Audio

Inoltre, dall'8 al 12 luglio potremo giocare con la modalità 2 vs 2 Beach Ball.

A seguire, precisamente dal 15 al 21 luglio 2021, potremo acquistare in Rocket League il Bundle Ritorno al futuro:



DeLorean Time Machine

DeLorean Time Machine Wheels

OutaTime Boost

DeLorean Time Machine Trail

DeLorean Time Machine Engine Audio

Hoverboard Topper

Marty Jr. Topper

A seguire potremo giocare alla 3 vs 3 Dropshot (15 - 19 luglio).

Dal 22 al 28 luglio potremo comprare il Jurassic World Bundle:



Jurassic Jeep Wrangler

T.rex Goal Explosion

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Wheels

Jurassic Park Player Banner

Jurassic World Player Banner

Mr. DNA Player Banner

Jurassic Park Hard Hat Topper

Jurassic World Antenna

Jurassic Park Antenna

InGen Antenna

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Engine Audio

Si potrà comprare anche il singolo Jurassic Jeep Wrangler e il T.Rex Goal Explosion. Infine, si potrà giocare nella 3 vs 3 Loophole dal 22 al 26 luglio 2021, nella quale si deve fare goal nei buchi del terreno invece che in porta.

Ecco infine le novità per l'update 2.00 di Rocket League.