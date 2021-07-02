Rocket League: auto, pacchetti, modalità e novità di luglio 2021

Con l'arrivo dell'estate 2021 è tempo per Rocket League di dare il via a una serie di update che (re)introdurrano varie auto, pacchetti bundle del negozio interno e modalità. Ecco le novità di luglio 2021 per il gioco di auto di Psyonix.
Dal 1 al 7 luglio, Rocket League riproporrà la Ford F-150 nel bundle Red, White & Boom, che include i seguenti contenuti:
- Ford F-150 RLE
- Formation BFT Decal
- Union Beams Boost
- Ford of July Player Banner
- Ford F-150 Player Banner
- Ford F-150 RLE Wheels
- Ford F-150 SE Wheels
- Ford F-150 RLE Boost
- Chairman Decal
- Ford F-150 Engine Audio
Inoltre, al 1 al 5 luglio 2021, Rocket League proporrà la modalità a tempo Heatseeker e un weekend con doppi punti esperienza. Il 7 luglio 2021, invece, sarà disponibile il Summer Formal Bundle che include:
- Octane Fancy Formal Decal
- Formal Fitter Topper
- Formal Four-Fours Wheels
- Fancy Ferrule Antenna (Oggetto gratis)
Dall'8 al 14 luglio 2021, Rocket League darà accesso al Knight Rider Bundle, che include:
- K.I.T.T.
- K.I.T.T. Wheels
- K.I.T.T. Boost
- K.I.T.T. Gullwing Topper
- Knight Industries Player Banner
- Knight Rider Player Banner
- K.I.T.T. Engine Audio
Inoltre, dall'8 al 12 luglio potremo giocare con la modalità 2 vs 2 Beach Ball.
A seguire, precisamente dal 15 al 21 luglio 2021, potremo acquistare in Rocket League il Bundle Ritorno al futuro:
- DeLorean Time Machine
- DeLorean Time Machine Wheels
- OutaTime Boost
- DeLorean Time Machine Trail
- DeLorean Time Machine Engine Audio
- Hoverboard Topper
- Marty Jr. Topper
A seguire potremo giocare alla 3 vs 3 Dropshot (15 - 19 luglio).
Dal 22 al 28 luglio potremo comprare il Jurassic World Bundle:
- Jurassic Jeep Wrangler
- T.rex Goal Explosion
- Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Wheels
- Jurassic Park Player Banner
- Jurassic World Player Banner
- Mr. DNA Player Banner
- Jurassic Park Hard Hat Topper
- Jurassic World Antenna
- Jurassic Park Antenna
- InGen Antenna
- Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Engine Audio
Si potrà comprare anche il singolo Jurassic Jeep Wrangler e il T.Rex Goal Explosion. Infine, si potrà giocare nella 3 vs 3 Loophole dal 22 al 26 luglio 2021, nella quale si deve fare goal nei buchi del terreno invece che in porta.
Ecco infine le novità per l'update 2.00 di Rocket League.