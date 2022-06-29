Stadia Pro: giochi gratis di luglio 2022 svelati, ecco anche quelli rimossi e la lista completa

Google ha svelato i nuovi giochi gratis di Stadia Pro di luglio 2022, oltre a indicare i giochi rimossi dal servizio. I giochi in entrata sono sei, mentre i giochi in uscita sono cinque.
Iniziamo con i giochi aggiunti a partire da luglio 2022 su Stadia Pro:
- Centipede: Recharged
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Those Who Remain
- Worms W.M.D.
- Roguebook
- Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
I giochi rimossi da Stadia Pro sono invece:
- DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
- Hello Engineer
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Unto The End
Ecco infine la lista completa dei giochi disponibili per gli abbonati Stadia Pro, dopo le aggiunte e rimozioni sopra indicate:
- Darksiders Genesis
- Wave Break
- HITMAN - The Complete First Season
- République
- Cake Bash
- PHOGS!
- Destroy All Humans!
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- PixelJunk Raiders
- It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains
- Terraria
- Kaze and the Wild Masks
- Killer Queen Black
- Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
- OUTRIDERS
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Control Ultimate Edition
- GRIME
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Darkwood
- Darksiders III
- Merek's Market
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Wavetale
- Wreckfest
- Chicken Police - Paint it RED!
- One Hand Clapping
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Adam Wolfe
- Dawn of the Monsters
- City Legends - The Curse of the Crimson Shadow CE
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
- Cities: Skylines - Stadia Edition
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Lake
- Deathrun TV
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Golf with Your Friends
- TOHU
- Ben 10: Power Trip
