Stadia Pro: giochi gratis di luglio 2022 svelati, ecco anche quelli rimossi e la lista completa

Gli abbonati di Stadia Pro riceveranno sei giochi a luglio 2022: ecco anche quelli che saranno rimossi dal servizio e la lista di tutti quelli disponibili.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   29/06/2022
0

Google ha svelato i nuovi giochi gratis di Stadia Pro di luglio 2022, oltre a indicare i giochi rimossi dal servizio. I giochi in entrata sono sei, mentre i giochi in uscita sono cinque.

Iniziamo con i giochi aggiunti a partire da luglio 2022 su Stadia Pro:

  • Centipede: Recharged
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  • Those Who Remain
  • Worms W.M.D.
  • Roguebook
  • Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

I giochi rimossi da Stadia Pro sono invece:

  • DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
  • Hello Engineer
  • The Darkside Detective
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • Unto The End

Il logo di Stadia
Il logo di Stadia

Ecco infine la lista completa dei giochi disponibili per gli abbonati Stadia Pro, dopo le aggiunte e rimozioni sopra indicate:

  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Wave Break
  • HITMAN - The Complete First Season
  • République
  • Cake Bash
  • PHOGS!
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Epistory - Typing Chronicles
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
  • PixelJunk Raiders
  • It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains
  • Terraria
  • Kaze and the Wild Masks
  • Killer Queen Black
  • Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
  • OUTRIDERS
  • Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
  • Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • GRIME
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Darkwood
  • Darksiders III
  • Merek's Market
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Wavetale
  • Wreckfest
  • Chicken Police - Paint it RED!
  • One Hand Clapping
  • Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
  • Adam Wolfe
  • Dawn of the Monsters
  • City Legends - The Curse of the Crimson Shadow CE
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
  • Cities: Skylines - Stadia Edition
  • Deliver Us the Moon
  • Lake
  • Deathrun TV
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • TOHU
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • Centipede: Recharged
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  • Those Who Remain
  • Worms W.M.D.
  • Roguebook
  • Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

