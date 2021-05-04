State of Play: emersa la scaletta potenziale del prossimo episodio

Emersa online la scaletta potenziale del prossimo State of Play, con diversi annunci di titoli non ancora presentati. Provenendo da 4Chan, il rumor andrebbe preso con moltissime cautele. Senonché c'è un dettaglio che gli regala una certa robustezza: la presenza nell'elenco di Sunset Overdrive Refreshed Edition per PS4 e PS5.

Proprio oggi è emerso che PlayStation ha registrato il marchio del gioco di Insomniac Games. Possibile che tirando a indovinare il leaker abbia azzeccato un gioco simile? Naturalmente aspettiamo conferme ufficiali. Intanto però possiamo valutare l'elenco che segue, che comprende anche un nuovo Sunset:

Dreams+ (Media Molecule, PS5, July 29)

Project Cars 3 (Slightly Mad Studios, PS5, Fall 2021)

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games, PS4 & PS5, October 12)

Symphogear Unite (Media.Vision/Koei Tecmo, PS4 & PS5, 2022)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive, PS4 & PS5, October)

Sonic Colors Ultimate (Sonic Team/Sega, PS4 & PS5, September 14)

The Mitchells vs The Machines: Overcharged (Wayfoward, PS4 & PS5, November 25)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar/Take Two Interactive, PS5, October)

Sunset Overdrive Refreshed Edition (Insomniac Games/Xbox Game Studios, PS4 & PS5, Fall 2021)

Sunset Apocalypse (Insomniac Games, PS5, TBA)

L'indiscrezione non specifica purtroppo quando vedremo questo State of Play. Immaginiamo a maggio.