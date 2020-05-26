Summer of Gaming, il calendario ufficiale annuncia il reveal di sette nuovi giochi

La Summer of Gaming di IGN ha un calendario ufficiale che fornisce i dettagli sull'evento con date e appuntamenti, che includono fra le altre cose il reveal di sette nuovi giochi.
Pensata per sulla colmare il vuoto lasciato dall'E3 2020, la Summer of Gaming si svolgerà nell'arco di varie giornate a partire dal 4 giugno. Ecco tutte le informazioni:
4 giugno
- Summer of Gaming kick-off
5 giugno
- Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge
- IGN Expo Debut con reveal, trailer, demo di gameplay e interviste agli sviluppatori Reveal: Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders), Unannounced Game (Merge Games), Unannounced Game.
Trailer: Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon)
Gameplay: Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games), Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry), Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team), Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games), Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc).
6 giugno
- Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge
- PC Gaming Show
- The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1
7 giugno
- The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2
8 giugno
- Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge
- Upload VR Showcase
- The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3
- IGN Expo #2 con reveal, trailer, demo di gameplay e interviste agli sviluppatori Reveal: Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games), Unannounced Game (Fabraz).
Trailer: Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios), Dual Universe (Novaquark), Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver), Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver), XIII (Microids).
Preview: Borderlands 3 (Gearbox), The Waylanders (Gato Studio).
Gameplay: Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction), Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller), Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games).
Intervista: David Hayter.
9 giugno
- Bloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge
- IGN Expo #3 con reveal, trailer, demo di gameplay e interviste agli sviluppatori Trailer: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS), Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games), Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works), Humble Bundle Indies Showcase, Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios).
Gameplay: Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games), Iron Oath (Humble Bundle), New World (Amazon Game Studios), Skater XL (Easy Day Studios), Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures), Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly), Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA).
Preview: Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios), Humankind (SEGA).
Intervista: Brian Fargo.
11 giugno
- Titanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge
- CD Projekt RED Livestream
- EA Play LIVE Gameplay: Humankind (Amplitude Studios), altro TBA.
12 giugno
- Charity Stream: Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island Tours
15 giugno
- Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner
- Reveal, trailer, demo di gameplay e interviste agli sviluppatori Reveal: Unannounced Game Reveal
Trailer: Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios), Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment).
Gameplay: Corepunk (Artificial Core), Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic), Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13), Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco), SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic), Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games).
18 giugno
- Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge
- Reveal, trailer, demo di gameplay e interviste agli sviluppatori Gameplay: Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment), Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay.
Interviste: Chris Avellone, John Romero.
24 giugno
- Reveal, trailer, demo di gameplay e interviste agli sviluppatori Reveal: Unannounced Game Reveal
Trailer: Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios), Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares)