Svelate le dimensioni di Final Fantasy 14, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e altri giochi in arrivo su Switch e Switch 2

Come prevedibile, Final Fantasy 14 Online si conferma un vero "peso massimo": complice le numerose espansioni pubblicate negli anni, richiede 117,2 GB su Nintendo Switch 2. Una cifra destinata a crescere con futuri aggiornamenti e con l'arrivo della nuova espansione Evercold annunciata durante il fine settimana .

Nintendo ha aggiornato le pagine dell'eShop di diversi titoli in uscita nelle prossime settimane su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 , rivelando in alcuni casi le dimensioni del download delle versioni digitali.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 prende peso su Switch 2

Interessanti anche le dimensioni della Nintendo Switch 2 Edition di Xenoblade Chronicles 2, in uscita il 30 luglio sia come gioco completo sia come upgrade dalla versione Switch 1. Il titolo passa dai 13,2 GB dell'originale a circa 37,5 GB: su Switch 2 il peso è praticamente quasi triplicato.

Di seguito le dimensioni dei giochi in uscita nelle prossime settimane su Switch e Switch 2 riportate sull'eShop:

Switch 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online - 117,2 GB

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 37,5 GB

Blue Reflection Quartet - 34,7 GB

Truxton Extreme - 9,4 GB

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion - Tie Break Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5,7 GB

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5,6 GB

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - 3,6 GB

Ira - 1,9 GB

Constance - 1,5 GB

Valkyrie Saga - 750 MB

Bokura - 300 MB

Switch