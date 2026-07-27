Svelate le dimensioni di Final Fantasy 14, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e altri giochi in arrivo su Switch e Switch 2

Nintendo ha aggiornato le pagine dell'eShop di diversi titoli in uscita nelle prossime settimane su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2, rivelando in alcuni casi le dimensioni del download delle versioni digitali.
Come prevedibile, Final Fantasy 14 Online si conferma un vero "peso massimo": complice le numerose espansioni pubblicate negli anni, richiede 117,2 GB su Nintendo Switch 2. Una cifra destinata a crescere con futuri aggiornamenti e con l'arrivo della nuova espansione Evercold annunciata durante il fine settimana.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 prende peso su Switch 2
Interessanti anche le dimensioni della Nintendo Switch 2 Edition di Xenoblade Chronicles 2, in uscita il 30 luglio sia come gioco completo sia come upgrade dalla versione Switch 1. Il titolo passa dai 13,2 GB dell'originale a circa 37,5 GB: su Switch 2 il peso è praticamente quasi triplicato.
Di seguito le dimensioni dei giochi in uscita nelle prossime settimane su Switch e Switch 2 riportate sull'eShop:
Switch 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online - 117,2 GB
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 37,5 GB
- Blue Reflection Quartet - 34,7 GB
- Truxton Extreme - 9,4 GB
- The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion - Tie Break Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5,7 GB
- The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5,6 GB
- Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - 3,6 GB
- Ira - 1,9 GB
- Constance - 1,5 GB
- Valkyrie Saga - 750 MB
- Bokura - 300 MB
Switch
- Blue Reflection Quartet - 13,9 GB
- Tome of the Damned - 6,9 GB
- Volcano Princess - 3,7 GB
- The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion - Tie Break Game - 3,4 GB
- The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More - 3,3 GB
- Kugayama Shiori's Death Diary - 3,3 GB
- Kusan: City of Wolves - 2,4 GB
- Shard Squad - 2,1 GB
- Cento - 1,6 GB
- Titanic Survival Simulator - 1,6 GB
- Verho: Curse of Faces - 1,3 GB
- Escape Game R00M15 - 1,2 GB
- Ocean Shark Survival: Float Home Builder Simulator - 1,1 GB
- Lily Fantasia - 1,0 GB
- Get Fit: Beach Workout - 1.000 MB
- Truck Parking Simulator 2026 - 969 MB
- Neko Odyssey - 925 MB
- Drive Horizon Story - 798 MB
- The King is Watching - 672 MB
- Sizeable - 606 MB
- Cute Animals - 500 MB
- Bicycle Quiz & Riding - 424 MB
- Leafy Corner - 350 MB
- The Person Living Next Door - 340 MB
- Solitaire Paradise: Anime Bikini Babes - 300 MB
- Mechaconda - 282 MB
- Wake Up, Lia - 265 MB
- Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost & Flora - 255 MB
- Pixel Warrior - 237 MB
- Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery - 230 MB
- Bowling In A Skate Park - 215 MB
- Case Solved: The London Files - 207 MB
- Turnip Mountain - 205 MB
- One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer - 172 MB
- Be Kind Rewind - 168 MB
- Something That Shouldn't Be There Is Visible - 154 MB
- Radiation Caterpillar - 142 MB
- Eden Coil - 113 MB
- Dungeon Antiqua - 109 MB
- Bee With Gun - 54 MB