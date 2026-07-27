7

Svelate le dimensioni di Final Fantasy 14, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e altri giochi in arrivo su Switch e Switch 2

Nintendo aggiorna l'eShop e rivela le dimensioni dei principali giochi in arrivo su Switch e Switch 2, con FF14 e Xenoblade 2 che guidano la lista dei download più pesanti.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   27/07/2026
Personaggi di Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Nintendo ha aggiornato le pagine dell'eShop di diversi titoli in uscita nelle prossime settimane su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2, rivelando in alcuni casi le dimensioni del download delle versioni digitali.

Come prevedibile, Final Fantasy 14 Online si conferma un vero "peso massimo": complice le numerose espansioni pubblicate negli anni, richiede 117,2 GB su Nintendo Switch 2. Una cifra destinata a crescere con futuri aggiornamenti e con l'arrivo della nuova espansione Evercold annunciata durante il fine settimana.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 prende peso su Switch 2

Interessanti anche le dimensioni della Nintendo Switch 2 Edition di Xenoblade Chronicles 2, in uscita il 30 luglio sia come gioco completo sia come upgrade dalla versione Switch 1. Il titolo passa dai 13,2 GB dell'originale a circa 37,5 GB: su Switch 2 il peso è praticamente quasi triplicato.

Di seguito le dimensioni dei giochi in uscita nelle prossime settimane su Switch e Switch 2 riportate sull'eShop:

Switch 2

  • Final Fantasy 14 Online - 117,2 GB
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 37,5 GB
  • Blue Reflection Quartet - 34,7 GB
  • Truxton Extreme - 9,4 GB
  • The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion - Tie Break Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5,7 GB
  • The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5,6 GB
  • Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - 3,6 GB
  • Ira - 1,9 GB
  • Constance - 1,5 GB
  • Valkyrie Saga - 750 MB
  • Bokura - 300 MB
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 debutta secondo nella classifica eShop di Nintendo Switch 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 debutta secondo nella classifica eShop di Nintendo Switch 2

Switch

  • Blue Reflection Quartet - 13,9 GB
  • Tome of the Damned - 6,9 GB
  • Volcano Princess - 3,7 GB
  • The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival: Eternal Passion - Tie Break Game - 3,4 GB
  • The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival: 40 and More - 3,3 GB
  • Kugayama Shiori's Death Diary - 3,3 GB
  • Kusan: City of Wolves - 2,4 GB
  • Shard Squad - 2,1 GB
  • Cento - 1,6 GB
  • Titanic Survival Simulator - 1,6 GB
  • Verho: Curse of Faces - 1,3 GB
  • Escape Game R00M15 - 1,2 GB
  • Ocean Shark Survival: Float Home Builder Simulator - 1,1 GB
  • Lily Fantasia - 1,0 GB
  • Get Fit: Beach Workout - 1.000 MB
  • Truck Parking Simulator 2026 - 969 MB
  • Neko Odyssey - 925 MB
  • Drive Horizon Story - 798 MB
  • The King is Watching - 672 MB
  • Sizeable - 606 MB
  • Cute Animals - 500 MB
  • Bicycle Quiz & Riding - 424 MB
  • Leafy Corner - 350 MB
  • The Person Living Next Door - 340 MB
  • Solitaire Paradise: Anime Bikini Babes - 300 MB
  • Mechaconda - 282 MB
  • Wake Up, Lia - 265 MB
  • Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost & Flora - 255 MB
  • Pixel Warrior - 237 MB
  • Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery - 230 MB
  • Bowling In A Skate Park - 215 MB
  • Case Solved: The London Files - 207 MB
  • Turnip Mountain - 205 MB
  • One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer - 172 MB
  • Be Kind Rewind - 168 MB
  • Something That Shouldn't Be There Is Visible - 154 MB
  • Radiation Caterpillar - 142 MB
  • Eden Coil - 113 MB
  • Dungeon Antiqua - 109 MB
  • Bee With Gun - 54 MB
Aggiungici come fonte preferita su Google
Questo contenuto potrebbe includere link affiliati che generano commissioni.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Svelate le dimensioni di Final Fantasy 14, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e altri giochi in arrivo su Switch e Switch 2