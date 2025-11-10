7

Svelato il peso di Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero e altri giochi per Switch e Switch 2

Tramite l'eShop sono arrivati i dettagli sulle dimensioni del download di vari giochi in arrivo su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2, tra cui Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, la trilogia di Atelier Ryza e Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   10/11/2025
Goku SSJ4 in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Grazie all'eShop, sono state condivise le informazioni sulle dimensioni dei giochi in uscita nelle prossime settimane sulle Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 nelle prossime settimane e mesi. Un dettaglio utile per chi vuole gestire al meglio lo spazio disponibile.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road è il "peso massimo" di questo mese

Il gioco più pesante tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo è Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, con 29,1 GB sia per la versione Nintendo Switch che quella Switch 2. Segue la trilogia di Atelier Ryza in versione DX per Switch 2, che oscilla tra i 15 e i 21 GB per titolo (il doppio rispetto Switch 1) e Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero con 11,3 GB su Switch 2.

La versione Switch 1 di Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ha una modalità Enhanced su Switch 2 con miglioramenti grafici La versione Switch 1 di Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ha una modalità Enhanced su Switch 2 con miglioramenti grafici

Di seguito trovate l'elenco con le dimensioni del download dei prossimi giochi in uscita, stilata prendendo informazioni dall'eShop europeo e statunitense delle due console Nintendo.

  • Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - 29,1 GB
  • Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX (Switch 2) - 21,5 GB
  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX (Switch 2) - 18,3 GB
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX (Switch 2) - 8,1 GB
  • Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX - 11,9 GB
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 11,3 GB
  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX - 9,3 GB
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX - 8,1 GB
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero - 6,7 GB
  • Mistonia's Hope: The Lost Delight - 5,6 GB
  • Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu - 5,2 GB
  • All Hands on Deck - 1,6 GB
  • Winter Burrow - 1,5 GB
  • Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 4 - 1,3 GB
  • Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan - 1,2 GB
  • Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland - 1,1 GB
  • Wildkeepers Rising - 1,0 GB
  • Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro - 1.018 MB
  • Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th - 1.015 MB
  • Clawpunk - 973 MB
  • Zumba World: The Lost Marble Island - 938 MB
  • The Hollow Lighthouse - 917 MB
  • Smack It Punch Champion - 796 MB
  • Funimal: Fusion Animal - 761 MB
  • Supermarket Simulator 25 - 736 MB
  • Hymer 2000 - 580 MB
  • Lia: Hacking Destiny - 579 MB
  • Horror Tale 3: The Witch - 533 MB
  • Videoverse - 323 MB
  • Windswept - 309 MB
  • Cyclia Journey - 276 MB
  • BeautyDarling - 273 MB
  • Picnic Girls - 264 MB
  • Dunk Trickster - 254 MB
  • Gigasword - 223 MB
  • Climb Jump Obby Tower - 194 MB
  • Dream Animal - 161 MB
  • Catnigma - 134 MB
  • Sokomine - 117 MB
  • Bomb Kitten - 98 MB
  • Sector Force - 52 MB
  • Eggconsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 - 41 MB
