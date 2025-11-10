Svelato il peso di Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero e altri giochi per Switch e Switch 2

Grazie all'eShop, sono state condivise le informazioni sulle dimensioni dei giochi in uscita nelle prossime settimane sulle Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 nelle prossime settimane e mesi. Un dettaglio utile per chi vuole gestire al meglio lo spazio disponibile.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road è il "peso massimo" di questo mese

Il gioco più pesante tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo è Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, con 29,1 GB sia per la versione Nintendo Switch che quella Switch 2. Segue la trilogia di Atelier Ryza in versione DX per Switch 2, che oscilla tra i 15 e i 21 GB per titolo (il doppio rispetto Switch 1) e Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero con 11,3 GB su Switch 2.

Di seguito trovate l'elenco con le dimensioni del download dei prossimi giochi in uscita, stilata prendendo informazioni dall'eShop europeo e statunitense delle due console Nintendo.