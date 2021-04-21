The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades guidano le candidature ai GDC Awards

The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades sono destinati ad essere protagonisti dei GDC Awards 2021, i premi che verranno assegnati durante la GAme Developers Conference 2021, ovvero la GDC 2021, il 21 luglio 2021.

Tutti e tre i giochi hanno ottenuto sei candidature a testa e sono dunque destinati a darsi battaglia in maniera serrata, come abbiamo visto d'altra parte anche per molti altri awards tra la fine del 2020 e l'inizio del 2021. The Last of Us 2, in particolare, ha raccolto una quantità record di premi in questi mesi, ma anche Hades è riuscito a conquistare riconoscimenti importanti, tra i quali numerosi Game of the Year, considerati i premi maggiori.



The Last of Us 2 è già uno dei giochi più premiati nella storia, in attesa dei GDC Awards 2021



Vediamo dunque quali sono i giochi candidati ai premi nelle varie categorie dei GDC Awards 2021:

Best Audio