The Last of Us 2 e Red Dead Redemption 2 fra i giochi migliori della generazione

Game Informer ha stilato la lista dei giochi migliori della generazione che si appresta a concludersi: nell'elenco sono presenti anche The Last of Us 2 e Red Dead Redemption 2.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   05/10/2020
The Last of Us 2 e Red Dead Redemption 2 sono due dei giochi migliori della generazione che sta per concludersi, secondo una lista stilata da Game Informer.

L'elenco si divide in categorie, ma la selezione dei Top Tier è ben precisa e include, oltre ai titoli già citati, anche The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild e God of War.

Game Informer, i giochi migliori di questa generazione

Top Tier

  • The Last of Us Parte II (PS4)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)
  • God of War (PS4)

Story-Driven

  • Her Story (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Kentucky Route Zero (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Disco Elysium (PC)

First Person Shooter

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Destiny 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • Titanfall 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • DOOM Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Steam VR)

Intense Action

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4)
  • Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Control (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Bloodborne (PS4)

Open World

  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC)
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4, PC)
  • Spider-Man (PS4)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Old-School Charm

  • Hollow Knight (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Celeste (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)
  • Axiom Verge (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, Vita, PC)
  • Undertale (PS4, Switch, Vita, PC)
  • Cuphead (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Wholesome Fun

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)
  • Stardew Valley (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
  • Dreams (PS4)

Mind-Benders

  • Inside (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS)
  • Boxboy + Boxgirl (Switch)
  • The Witness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tetris Effect (PS4, PC, PSVR, Rift, Vive, Quest)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

jRPG Journeys

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Persona 5 Royal (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)

Fierce Competition

  • Overwatch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Apex Legends (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Fortnite (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Rocket League (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)

