The Last of Us 2 e Red Dead Redemption 2 fra i giochi migliori della generazione

The Last of Us 2 e Red Dead Redemption 2 sono due dei giochi migliori della generazione che sta per concludersi, secondo una lista stilata da Game Informer.

L'elenco si divide in categorie, ma la selezione dei Top Tier è ben precisa e include, oltre ai titoli già citati, anche The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild e God of War.

Game Informer, i giochi migliori di questa generazione

Top Tier

