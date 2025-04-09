1

Svelati i vincitori dei BAFTA Game Awards, Astro Bot ha fatto incetta di premi

Sono stati svelati i vincitori dell'ultima edizione dei BAFTA Game Awards. Anche questa volta Astro Bot si è aggiudicato il premio più prestigioso dell'evento.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   09/04/2025
Astro Bot e amici

La British Academy of Film and Televisions Arts ha svelato la lista dei vincitori dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025. Astro Bot anche questa volta ha fatto incetta di premi: ben 5 su 17 categorie in totale, incluso il trofeo più prestigioso, ovvero quello come "Best Game".

Il platform con protagonista il robottino di Team Asobi ha trionfato anche nelle categorie Audio "Achievement", "Animation", "Family" e "Game Design". Segue per numero di premi Still Wakes the Deep, con due in particolare che premiano le interpretazioni di Alec Newman e Karen Dunbar. Terzo Helldivers 2, che ha trionfato in "Multiplayer" e "Music". Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, nonostante fosse in lizza per ben 11 categorie, ha vinto solo in "Technical Achievement".

Tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Awards

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo con tutte le nomination e i vincitori dei Bafta Awards.

Miglior Gioco

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
Animazione

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Traguardo Artistico

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep
Audio Achievement

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Gioco Britannico

  • A Highland Song
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
Debut Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Gioco in Evoluzione

  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Vampire Survivors
  • World of Warcraft

Gioco per Famiglie

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest III
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

Game Design

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Musica

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Narrativa

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Nuova Proprietà Intellettuale

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Traguardo Tecnico

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Performance in un ruolo principale

  • Alec Newman, Caz McLeary in Still Wakes the Deep
  • Isabella Inchbald, Indika in Indika
  • Humberly González, Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
  • Y'lan Noel, Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performance in un ruolo di supporto

  • Karen Dunbar, Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep
  • Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen, The Furies in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Aldís Amah Hamilton, Ástríðr in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Jon Blyth, Big Ron in Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • Michael Abubakar, Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep
