Svelati i vincitori dei BAFTA Game Awards, Astro Bot ha fatto incetta di premi

La British Academy of Film and Televisions Arts ha svelato la lista dei vincitori dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025. Astro Bot anche questa volta ha fatto incetta di premi: ben 5 su 17 categorie in totale, incluso il trofeo più prestigioso, ovvero quello come "Best Game".

Il platform con protagonista il robottino di Team Asobi ha trionfato anche nelle categorie Audio "Achievement", "Animation", "Family" e "Game Design". Segue per numero di premi Still Wakes the Deep, con due in particolare che premiano le interpretazioni di Alec Newman e Karen Dunbar. Terzo Helldivers 2, che ha trionfato in "Multiplayer" e "Music". Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, nonostante fosse in lizza per ben 11 categorie, ha vinto solo in "Technical Achievement".