Watch Dogs Legion: la patch 2.30 non sistema il problema coi salvataggi su Xbox Series X/S

Ubisoft ha pubblicato oggi la patch 2.30 di Watch Dogs: Legion. Si tratta di un aggiornamento corposo, che va a sistemare diversi problemi di questo open world. Sfortunatamente lo sviluppatore non è ancora riuscito ad aggiustare il bug che corrompe i salvataggi e rovina l'audio su Xbox Series X/S. Fortunatamente, però, Ubisoft sembra aver individuato le cause di questi problemi e sta lavorando per apportare una correzione.
Tra le correzioni principali ci sono quelle che gestiscono la morte permanente nel gioco. Prima, infatti, succedevano cose curiose con questa opzione attivata, come per esempio il fatto che i personaggi terminavano dopo una morte, bloccando in questo modo il gioco, o si raggiungeva un'opzione con la quale si poteva modificare la difficoltà liberamente.
Su PC, invece, sono stati sistemati diversi bug grafici come quello legato alle GPU di AMD che non riuscivano a gestire correttamente l'acqua. Ma ci sono anche diversi miglioramenti all'ottimizzazione del gioco e alla disattivazione/attivazione di alcuni effetti come il Ray Tracing.
Su console sono stati risolti diversi crash quando si esce dal gioco o quando si carica una nuova area della citta. Di seguito vi presentiamo la lista completa, in lingua inglese.
Global
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to change game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.
- Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.
- Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.
- Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times.
PC
- Fixed an issue where operatives would sometimes fall through the water on builds with AMD GPUs.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on saving after exiting the game.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading the team menu.
- Fixed a crash that might occur when using the inventory.
- Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.
- Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when the game autodetected input devices.
- Fixed an out of memory crash.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling or disabling Ray Tracing.
- Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.
Xbox (General)
- Added Arabic subtitles to the English and Russian version of the game.
- Fixed an issue where voice over would sometimes get auto muted.
Xbox One
- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when recruiting an Albion guard in the mission “Inside Albion”.
- Fixed a crash that could occur after longs periods of play.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the drone point of view during the “Into the Void” mission.
- Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.
Xbox Series X
- Fixed an issue where the game launched in English when the console language was set to Arabic.
- Improved graphics in instances where corruption occurred.
PlayStation 4
- Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when spawning into a new area.
- Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.
PlayStation 5
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from the main menu.
- Fix a crash that could occur when quitting the game.
- Fixed a black screen that could occur when playing the “Inside Albion” mission.
Stadia
- Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.
- Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.