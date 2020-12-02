Watch Dogs Legion: la patch 2.30 non sistema il problema coi salvataggi su Xbox Series X/S

Ubisoft ha pubblicato oggi la patch 2.30 di Watch Dogs: Legion. Si tratta di un aggiornamento corposo, che va a sistemare diversi problemi di questo open world. Sfortunatamente lo sviluppatore non è ancora riuscito ad aggiustare il bug che corrompe i salvataggi e rovina l'audio su Xbox Series X/S. Fortunatamente, però, Ubisoft sembra aver individuato le cause di questi problemi e sta lavorando per apportare una correzione.

Tra le correzioni principali ci sono quelle che gestiscono la morte permanente nel gioco. Prima, infatti, succedevano cose curiose con questa opzione attivata, come per esempio il fatto che i personaggi terminavano dopo una morte, bloccando in questo modo il gioco, o si raggiungeva un'opzione con la quale si poteva modificare la difficoltà liberamente.

Su PC, invece, sono stati sistemati diversi bug grafici come quello legato alle GPU di AMD che non riuscivano a gestire correttamente l'acqua. Ma ci sono anche diversi miglioramenti all'ottimizzazione del gioco e alla disattivazione/attivazione di alcuni effetti come il Ray Tracing.

Su console sono stati risolti diversi crash quando si esce dal gioco o quando si carica una nuova area della citta. Di seguito vi presentiamo la lista completa, in lingua inglese.