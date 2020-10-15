Xbox Series X e S: tutti i giochi di lancio ufficiali per le nuove console Microsoft

Xbox Series X e Series S partiranno con una notevole quantità di giochi di lancio, che saranno presenti già accanto alle nuove console Microsoft nel giorno di lancio, ovvero il 10 novembre 2020, come confermato dall'elenco dei titoli diffuso dalla compagnia.
Tra questi 30 titoli elencati qui sotto troviamo giochi nuovi, titoli cross-gen, esclusive e multipiattaforma ma a questi bisogna ovviamente aggiungere anche l'enorme quantità di giochi potenziali che si possono aggiungere grazie alla retrocompatibilità di Xbox Series X e Series S con Xbox One, Xbox 360 e la prima Xbox. A questo proposito, abbiamo visto come la retrocompatibilità faccia miracoli sulle nuove console Sony, dunque la libreria di queste risulta enormemente ampliata.
In ogni caso, questi sono i giochi di lancio ufficiali previsti in arrivo per il 10 novembre 2020, salvo eventuali aggiunte dell'ultimo minuto. Tra parentesi viene aggiunta anche la presenza della funzionalità Smart Delivery e l'eventuale disponibilità attraverso Xbox Game Pass:
- Assassins Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)