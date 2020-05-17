Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi confermati finora, comprese due sorprese

Vediamo quali sono tutti i giochi confermati finora per Xbox Series X, con indicato il periodo di uscita, in alcuni casi presunto in altri confermato, e con indicata l'adesione al programma di Smart Delivery di Microsoft, ossia la possibilità di acquistare il gioco una sola volta per tutto l'hardware Xbox.

Ad esempio potete acquistare Cyberpunk 2077 per Xbox One e averlo in automatico anche per Xbox Series X, con il sistema che si occuperà di farvi scaricare la versione giusta per l'hardware utilizzato.

Da notare che l'elenco comprende solo i giochi confermati ufficialmente, ma che probabilmente ce ne sono molti altri che lo saranno nelle prossime settimane. Ad esempio tutti i titoli degli Xbox Game Studios usciti nel 2020 come Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft Dungeons, Psychonauts 2 e Wasteland 3. Probabilmente ci sarà anche un aggiornamento dedicato di Ori and the Will of the Wisps e di altre esclusive Xbox One.