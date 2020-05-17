Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi confermati finora, comprese due sorprese

Vediamo quali sono tutti i giochi confermati finora per Xbox Series X, con indicato il periodo di uscita, in alcuni casi presunto in altri confermato, e con indicata l'adesione al programma di Smart Delivery di Microsoft, ossia la possibilità di acquistare il gioco una sola volta per tutto l'hardware Xbox.
Ad esempio potete acquistare Cyberpunk 2077 per Xbox One e averlo in automatico anche per Xbox Series X, con il sistema che si occuperà di farvi scaricare la versione giusta per l'hardware utilizzato.
Da notare che l'elenco comprende solo i giochi confermati ufficialmente, ma che probabilmente ce ne sono molti altri che lo saranno nelle prossime settimane. Ad esempio tutti i titoli degli Xbox Game Studios usciti nel 2020 come Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft Dungeons, Psychonauts 2 e Wasteland 3. Probabilmente ci sarà anche un aggiornamento dedicato di Ori and the Will of the Wisps e di altre esclusive Xbox One.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla / Ubisoft / fine 2020 / SD
- Battlefield 6 / EA / Non annunciato
- Bright Memory Infinite / Playism / Non annunciato
- Call of the Sea / Raw Fury / Non annunciato / SD
- Chorus / Deep Silver / 2021 / SD
- Cyberpunk 2077 / CD Projekt Red / Non annunciato / SD
- DiRT 5 / Codemasters / Ottobre 2020 / SD
- Destiny 2 / Bungie / Non annunciato
- Fortnite / Epic Games / Al lancio della console
- Gods and Monsters / Ubisoft / fine 2020
- Gears 5 / Microsoft / Al lancio della console / SD
- Halo Infinite / Microsoft / Al lancio della console / SD
- Madden NFL 21 / EA / Non annunciato / SD
- MicroMan / Glob Games Studio / 2021
- Observer (System Redux) / Bloober Team / fine 2020
- Outriders / Square Enix / fine 2020
- Rainbow Six Quarantine / Ubisoft / 2020-2021
- Rainbow Six Siege / Ubisoft / Al lancio della console / SD
- Scarlet Nexus / Bandai Namco / Non annunciato / SD
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 / Microsoft / Dicembre 2020
- Scorn / Ebb / Al lancio della console
- The Ascent / Neon Giant / Al lancio della console / SD
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum / Daedelic Entertainment / 2021
- The Medium / Bloober Team / fine 2020
- The Sims 5 / EA / Non annunciato
- The Second Extinction / Systemic Reaction / Non annunciato
- Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 / Paradox / Non annunciato 2020
- Watch Dogs Legion / Ubisoft / 2020-2021
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon / SEGA / Al lancio della console