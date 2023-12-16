BAFTA Games Awards 2024, ecco la lista integrale delle nomination

È stata pubblicata la lista integrale delle nomination per i BAFTA Games Awards 2024, ovverosia un elenco che include ben sessanta titoli e che verrà scremato in vista della cerimonia, così da ottenere le nomination definitive.
Best Animation
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Artistic Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- COCOON
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Audio Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Game Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Viewfinder
Best Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Diablo 4
- DREDGE
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
- Viewfinder
Performer in a Leading Role
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Performer in a Supporting Role
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Debut Game
- Atomic Heart
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- En Garde!
- Lords of the Fallen
- Planet of Lana
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Disney Illusion Island
- EA Sports FC 24
- Forza Motorsport
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best Evolving Game
- Battlefield 2042
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14: Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- No Man's Sky
- POWERWASH SIMULATOR
- Sea of Thieves
Best Family Game
- Bluey: The Videogame
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best British Game
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- EA Sports WRC
- F1 23
- Football Manager 2024
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Tron: Identity
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Chants of Sennaar
- Deliver Us Mars
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Jusant
- The Making of Karateka
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best New Intellectual Property
- Chants of Sennaar
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Jusant
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
- Viewfinder
Quali sono i giochi più nominati?
Come detto, l'attuale "long list" verrà scremata in prossimità della cerimonia di assegnazione dei BAFTA Games Awards 2024, per la precisione l'elenco assumerà una forma definitiva entro il 7 marzo 2024, mentre i premi verranno consegnati nel corso di un evento che si terrà l'11 aprile 2024.
Per il momento Alan Wake 2 è uno dei grandi protagonisti, con ben undici nomination: esattamente le stesse di Baldur's Gate 3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 conta al momento nove nomination, così come Final Fantasy 16 e Hogwarts Legacy. Leggermente più sotto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, con otto nomination.