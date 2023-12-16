BAFTA Games Awards 2024, ecco la lista integrale delle nomination

Best New Intellectual Property

È stata pubblicata la lista integrale delle nomination per i BAFTA Games Awards 2024 , ovverosia un elenco che include ben sessanta titoli e che verrà scremato in vista della cerimonia, così da ottenere le nomination definitive.

Quali sono i giochi più nominati?

Alan Wake 2 grande protagonista delle attuali nomination per i BAFTA Games Awards 2024

Come detto, l'attuale "long list" verrà scremata in prossimità della cerimonia di assegnazione dei BAFTA Games Awards 2024, per la precisione l'elenco assumerà una forma definitiva entro il 7 marzo 2024, mentre i premi verranno consegnati nel corso di un evento che si terrà l'11 aprile 2024.

Per il momento Alan Wake 2 è uno dei grandi protagonisti, con ben undici nomination: esattamente le stesse di Baldur's Gate 3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 conta al momento nove nomination, così come Final Fantasy 16 e Hogwarts Legacy. Leggermente più sotto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, con otto nomination.