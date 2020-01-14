Battlefield V, con l'aggiornamento 5.2 arriverà anche un lanciafiamme portatile?

Dei dataminer avrebbero scovato alcune novità in arrivo con l'aggiornamento 5.2 di Battlefield V. La prima arma ad essere presentata è Einstossflammenwerfer, un lanciafiamme portatile davvero utile per scladare l'ambiente. La seconda è il fucile a pompa Ithaca M37.



Entrambe le armi sono al momento frutto di speculazioni da parte di dataminer che hanno scandagliato i server di prova di DICE. Questo vuol dire che ci sono ottime probabilità di vederle in campo, ma non la certezza matematica.





Unreleased weapon set for Chapter 6 on the Ithaca M37 shotgun in #BattlefieldV:



🇺🇸 US Flag (working title)



It comes with a custom 3x medium range scope as default setup for this shotgun. We'll see if this is really a valid option. The set is also available for the M2 Carbine. pic.twitter.com/mBmgvIal0h