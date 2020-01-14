Battlefield V, con l'aggiornamento 5.2 arriverà anche un lanciafiamme portatile? 0

Dei dataminer hanno scovato le nuove armi di Battlefield V. Con l'aggiornamento 5.2 arriverà anche un nuovo lanciafiamme portatile.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   14/01/2020

Il lavoro dei dataminer è incessante anche per quei giochi che magari non sono più sulla cresta dell'onda. Per esempio in queste ore hanno scoperto un po' di armi che arriveranno in Battlefield V grazie all'aggiornamento 5.2. Tra queste troviamo un lanciafiamme portatile e il fucile a pompa Ithaca M37.

Entrambe le armi sono al momento frutto di speculazioni da parte di dataminer che hanno scandagliato i server di prova di DICE. Questo vuol dire che ci sono ottime probabilità di vederle in campo, ma non la certezza matematica.

Entrambe le armi sono al momento frutto di speculazioni da parte di dataminer che hanno scandagliato i server di prova di DICE. Questo vuol dire che ci sono ottime probabilità di vederle in campo, ma non la certezza matematica.

Battlefield V, con l'aggiornamento 5.2 arriverà anche un lanciafiamme portatile?