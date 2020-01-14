Battlefield V, con l'aggiornamento 5.2 arriverà anche un lanciafiamme portatile?

Il lavoro dei dataminer è incessante anche per quei giochi che magari non sono più sulla cresta dell'onda. Per esempio in queste ore hanno scoperto un po' di armi che arriveranno in Battlefield V grazie all'aggiornamento 5.2. Tra queste troviamo un lanciafiamme portatile e il fucile a pompa Ithaca M37.
New description for the unreleased 🔥 Einstossflammenwerfer in #BattlefieldV arrived with Patch 5.2:— temporyal (@temporyal) January 13, 2020
"A hand held, disposable, flamethrower firing a short burst of flame that can devastate individual infantry targets."
Short gameplay footage for everyone unaware of this gadget: pic.twitter.com/csptH6lmwy
Entrambe le armi sono al momento frutto di speculazioni da parte di dataminer che hanno scandagliato i server di prova di DICE. Questo vuol dire che ci sono ottime probabilità di vederle in campo, ma non la certezza matematica.
Unreleased weapon set for Chapter 6 on the Ithaca M37 shotgun in #BattlefieldV:— temporyal (@temporyal) January 13, 2020
🇺🇸 US Flag (working title)
It comes with a custom 3x medium range scope as default setup for this shotgun. We'll see if this is really a valid option. The set is also available for the M2 Carbine. pic.twitter.com/mBmgvIal0h