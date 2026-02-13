Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 vince il GOTY ai DICE Awards e altri quattro premi

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continua a vincere premi anche all'inizio del 2026, conquistando cinque riconoscimenti tra cui il Game of the Year ai DICE Awards e superando così la forte concorrenza di titoli come Ghost of Yotei e Death Stranding 2.

I DICE Awards sono prestigiosi premi assegnati su base annuale dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, giunti quest'anno alla 29esima edizione, e sono particolarmente importanti perché assegnati da un ampio gruppo di addetti ai lavori, appartenenti all'ambito dello sviluppo videoludico.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha ottenuto il premio più ambito, ovvero quello di Gioco dell'Anno, oltre anche a miglior Art Direction, Storia, gioco di ruolo e Game Direction, mettendo insieme cinque dei maggiori riconoscimenti.