0

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 vince il GOTY ai DICE Awards e altri quattro premi

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continua a conquistare critica e pubblico ottenendo altri cinque riconoscimenti ai DICE Awards, tra i quali anche quello più ambito di gioco dell'anno.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   13/02/2026
Maelle in Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Articoli News Video Immagini

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continua a vincere premi anche all'inizio del 2026, conquistando cinque riconoscimenti tra cui il Game of the Year ai DICE Awards e superando così la forte concorrenza di titoli come Ghost of Yotei e Death Stranding 2.

I DICE Awards sono prestigiosi premi assegnati su base annuale dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, giunti quest'anno alla 29esima edizione, e sono particolarmente importanti perché assegnati da un ampio gruppo di addetti ai lavori, appartenenti all'ambito dello sviluppo videoludico.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha ottenuto il premio più ambito, ovvero quello di Gioco dell'Anno, oltre anche a miglior Art Direction, Storia, gioco di ruolo e Game Direction, mettendo insieme cinque dei maggiori riconoscimenti.

Un sacco di GOTY

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha dunque dominato la serata con cinque premi, mentre Ghost of Yotei ha raccolto tre riconoscimenti come miglior personaggio, composizione di musica originale e Adventure dell'anno.

A seguire, due premi ciascuno sono stati assegnati anche a Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Blue Prince.

Gli sviluppatori di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sono stati nominati cavalieri dell'Ordine delle Arti e delle Lettere Gli sviluppatori di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sono stati nominati cavalieri dell’Ordine delle Arti e delle Lettere

Vediamo dunque l'elenco dei premiati ai DICE Awards di quest'anno:

  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation - South of Midnight
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character - Ghost of Yōtei - Atsu
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Ghost of Yōtei
  • Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Action Game of the Year - Hades II
  • Adventure Game of the Year - Ghost of Yōtei
  • Family Game of the Year - LEGO® Party!
  • Fighting Game of the Year - Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Racing Game of the Year - Mario Kart World
  • Role-Playing Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Sports Game of the Year - Rematch
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - The Alters
  • Online Game of the Year - Arc Raiders
  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement - Hotel Infinity
  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Ghost Town
  • Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game - Blue Prince
  • Mobile Game of the Year - Persona5: The Phantom X
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - Blue Prince
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

"I giochi premiati ai D.I.C.E. Awards di quest'anno mettono in mostra la straordinaria varietà di talento e creatività che contraddistingue il nostro settore", ha dichiarato Meggan Scavio, presidente dell'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

"È stimolante vedere come questi sviluppatori continuino a migliorare l'intrattenimento interattivo attraverso l'innovazione, la narrazione e esperienze significative per i giocatori."

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 vince il GOTY ai DICE Awards e altri quattro premi