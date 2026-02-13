Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 vince il GOTY ai DICE Awards e altri quattro premi

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continua a vincere premi anche all'inizio del 2026, conquistando cinque riconoscimenti tra cui il Game of the Year ai DICE Awards e superando così la forte concorrenza di titoli come Ghost of Yotei e Death Stranding 2.
I DICE Awards sono prestigiosi premi assegnati su base annuale dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, giunti quest'anno alla 29esima edizione, e sono particolarmente importanti perché assegnati da un ampio gruppo di addetti ai lavori, appartenenti all'ambito dello sviluppo videoludico.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha ottenuto il premio più ambito, ovvero quello di Gioco dell'Anno, oltre anche a miglior Art Direction, Storia, gioco di ruolo e Game Direction, mettendo insieme cinque dei maggiori riconoscimenti.
Un sacco di GOTY
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha dunque dominato la serata con cinque premi, mentre Ghost of Yotei ha raccolto tre riconoscimenti come miglior personaggio, composizione di musica originale e Adventure dell'anno.
A seguire, due premi ciascuno sono stati assegnati anche a Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Blue Prince.
Vediamo dunque l'elenco dei premiati ai DICE Awards di quest'anno:
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation - South of Midnight
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Outstanding Achievement in Character - Ghost of Yōtei - Atsu
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Ghost of Yōtei
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Outstanding Achievement in Story - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Outstanding Technical Achievement - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Action Game of the Year - Hades II
- Adventure Game of the Year - Ghost of Yōtei
- Family Game of the Year - LEGO® Party!
- Fighting Game of the Year - Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Racing Game of the Year - Mario Kart World
- Role-Playing Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Sports Game of the Year - Rematch
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - The Alters
- Online Game of the Year - Arc Raiders
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement - Hotel Infinity
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Ghost Town
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game - Blue Prince
- Mobile Game of the Year - Persona5: The Phantom X
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - Blue Prince
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
"I giochi premiati ai D.I.C.E. Awards di quest'anno mettono in mostra la straordinaria varietà di talento e creatività che contraddistingue il nostro settore", ha dichiarato Meggan Scavio, presidente dell'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.
"È stimolante vedere come questi sviluppatori continuino a migliorare l'intrattenimento interattivo attraverso l'innovazione, la narrazione e esperienze significative per i giocatori."