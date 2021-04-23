DICE Awards 2021: Hades batte The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima e non solo

Hades, il rogue-lite di Supergiant Games, ha vinto il premio Game of the year dei DICE Awards 2021, precisamente la 24° edizione. Il gioco è stato in grado di battere avversari del calibro di The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing New Horizons e Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2021:

Game of the Year -- Hades

Action Game of the Year -- Hades

Adventure Game of the Year -- Ghost of Tsushima

Family Game of the Year -- Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fighting Game of the Year -- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year -- Mario Kart Live

Role-Playing Game of the Year -- Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Sports Game of the Year -- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year -- Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement -- Half-Life: Alyx

Immersive Reality Game of the Year -- Half-Life: Alyx

Mobile Game of the Year -- Legends of Runeterra

Online Game of the Year -- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design -- Hades

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game -- Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction -- Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Animation -- The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction -- Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Character -- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition -- Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design -- Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Story -- The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement -- Dreams

Hades vince ancora

Come potete vedere, Hades ha vinto non solo il premio di Gioco dell'Anno ai DICE Awards 2021, ma ha anche ottenuto altri quattro premi. Ghost of Tsushima ne ha vinti quattro, mentre The Last of Us 2 e Half-Life Alyx sono stati in grado di vincere due premi ciascuno. Tutti gli altri giochi in gara hanno vinto un singolo premio.

The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades guidano le candidature ai GDC Awards, inoltre.