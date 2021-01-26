DICE Awards 2021, nella lista dei finalisti The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima

È stata annunciata la lista dei finalisti per i DICE Awards 2021, e due titoli spiccano in particolare fra le nomination: The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima.

I DICE Awards 2021 hanno una lista ufficiale dei finalisti, dominata da due titoli in particolare: The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima, rispettivamente con 11 e 10 nomination.

Se nella scorsa edizione è stato a sorpresa Untitled Goose Game a portarsi a casa il premio come gioco dell'anno, stavolta la gara è fra i già citati The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Hades.

DICE Awards 2021, la lista dei finalisti

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor)
  • Hades (Zagreus)
  • The Last of Us Parte II (Abby)
  • The Last of Us Parte II (Ellie)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Little Orpheus
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Parte II

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Action Game of the Year

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

  • EA Sports UFC 4
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • Mario Kart Live

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Persona 5 Royale
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Monster Train
  • Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Museum of Other Realities
  • Paper Beast
  • Tempest

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Down the Rabbit Hole
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Paper Beast
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Coffee Talk
  • Hades
  • If Found...
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Noita

Mobile Game of the Year

  • HoloVista
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Little Orpheus
  • Song of Bloom
  • South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Parte II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Parte II

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Parte II

