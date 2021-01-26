DICE Awards 2021, nella lista dei finalisti The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima

I DICE Awards 2021 hanno una lista ufficiale dei finalisti, dominata da due titoli in particolare: The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima, rispettivamente con 11 e 10 nomination.
Se nella scorsa edizione è stato a sorpresa Untitled Goose Game a portarsi a casa il premio come gioco dell'anno, stavolta la gara è fra i già citati The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Hades.
DICE Awards 2021, la lista dei finalisti
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Parte II (Abby)
- The Last of Us Parte II (Ellie)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Parte II
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Mario Kart Live
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Action Game of the Year
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them's Fightin' Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Persona 5 Royale
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Parte II
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Parte II