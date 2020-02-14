Untitled Goose Game ruba anche il premio come gioco dell'anno ai Dice Awards

La simpatica oca di Untitled Goose Game deve aver fatto una delle sue bravate. Ha, infatti, rubato il premio come gioco dell'anno durante i Dice Awards e non sembra avere nessuna intenzione di restituirlo.



Durante la manifestazione di ieri lo sviluppatore House House e il publisher Panic sono stati sorpresi da questo prestigioso premio. I Dice Awards, infatti, sono assegnati dalla The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, un'associazione nonprofit dedicata alle arti interattive.



La simpatica (o antipatica, dipende dai punti di vista) oca è diventata un vero e proprio fenomeno di costume. L'hanno fusa con Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot o hanno creato un piccolo programma grazie al quale crea scompiglio il desktop dei nostri PC. Ma da qui a vincere un premio così prestigioso ce ne passa. Anche perché, oltre a gioco dell'anno, Untitled Goose Game ha vinto altri due premi: Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game e Outstanding Achievement in Character.



Gli altri riconoscimenti sono andati a Controlche ha portato a casa 4 dei 23 premi a disposizione e Death Stranding con 2. Sayonara Wild Hearts è il miglior gioco portatile, Mortal Kombat 11 miglior picchiaduro, Pistol Whip è il gioco più immersivo, FIFA 20 è il gioco sportivo dell'anno.



The Outer Worlds è stato premiato come miglior gioco di ruolo del 2019, mentre a Disco Elysium è stato dato il premio come miglior storia. La cerimonia è stata condotta per la quarta volta da Greg Miller, conduttore del podcast Kinda Funny, e Jessica Chobot.



Ecco la lista dei vincitori:





Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You

Publisher: Hempuli Oy

Developer: Hempuli Oy

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Simogo

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip

Publisher: Cloudhead Games

Developer: Cloudhead Games

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE London Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Apex Legends

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 2020

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Action Game of the Year

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium

Publisher: ZA/UM

Developer: ZA/UM

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi's Mansion 3

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Next Level Games