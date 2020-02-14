Untitled Goose Game ruba anche il premio come gioco dell'anno ai Dice Awards

La simpatica oca di Untitled Goose Game deve aver fatto una delle sue bravate. Ha, infatti, rubato il premio come gioco dell'anno durante i Dice Awards e non sembra avere nessuna intenzione di restituirlo.
Durante la manifestazione di ieri lo sviluppatore House House e il publisher Panic sono stati sorpresi da questo prestigioso premio. I Dice Awards, infatti, sono assegnati dalla The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, un'associazione nonprofit dedicata alle arti interattive.
La simpatica (o antipatica, dipende dai punti di vista) oca è diventata un vero e proprio fenomeno di costume. L'hanno fusa con Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot o hanno creato un piccolo programma grazie al quale crea scompiglio il desktop dei nostri PC. Ma da qui a vincere un premio così prestigioso ce ne passa. Anche perché, oltre a gioco dell'anno, Untitled Goose Game ha vinto altri due premi: Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game e Outstanding Achievement in Character.
Gli altri riconoscimenti sono andati a Controlche ha portato a casa 4 dei 23 premi a disposizione e Death Stranding con 2. Sayonara Wild Hearts è il miglior gioco portatile, Mortal Kombat 11 miglior picchiaduro, Pistol Whip è il gioco più immersivo, FIFA 20 è il gioco sportivo dell'anno.
The Outer Worlds è stato premiato come miglior gioco di ruolo del 2019, mentre a Disco Elysium è stato dato il premio come miglior storia. La cerimonia è stata condotta per la quarta volta da Greg Miller, conduttore del podcast Kinda Funny, e Jessica Chobot.
Ecco la lista dei vincitori:
Game of the Year
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baba Is You
Publisher: Hempuli Oy
Developer: Hempuli Oy
Portable Game of the Year
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Developer: Simogo
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Pistol Whip
Publisher: Cloudhead Games
Developer: Cloudhead Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Blood & Truth
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE London Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Apex Legends
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 2020
Publisher: EA Sports
Developer: EA Vancouver
Role-Playing Game of the Year
The Outer Worlds
Publisher: Private Division
Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Tour
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Maker 2
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Adventure Game of the Year
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Action Game of the Year
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Death Stranding
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Disco Elysium
Publisher: ZA/UM
Developer: ZA/UM
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Death Stranding
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Luigi's Mansion 3
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Next Level Games