FIFA 23: ecco la soundtrack completa, è disponibile anche su Spotify

EA Sports ha presentato la colonna sonora ufficiale di FIFA 23, che include oltre 100 brani da artisti provenienti da 34 paesi differenti.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   23/09/2022
Electronic Arts ha svelato la soundtrack completa di FIFA 23 che da ora è disponibile per l'ascolto su Spotify, Deezer e Apple Music in attesa del calcio di inizio previsto per la prossima settimana.

L'edizione di quest'anno vanta oltre 100 brani realizzati da artisti provenienti da 34 paesi. Nello specifico la colonna sonora delle modalità standard di FIFA 23 sarà composta da 57 tracce, a cui si aggiungono altre 52 scelte appositamente per Volta Football.

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei brani di FIFA 23:

Artista Canzone
Ark Woods First Flight To Mars
Alewya Jagna
Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy Voodoo
Biig Piig FUN
Blackwave. ft. Abhi The Nomad a-okay
Bru-C Playground
Chappaqua Wrestling Full Round Table
Crooked Colours Feel It
Cryalot Hurt Me
Danger Mouse & Black Thought Aquamarine
Daniela Lalita Tenia Razon
FKA Twigs ft. Shygirl Papi Bones
Flume ft. Caroline Polachek Sirens
George FitzGerald Passed Tense (feat. Panda Bear)
Gorillaz Baby Queen
Haich Ber Na So Sick Of Me
Hak Baker Bricks In The Wall
Harry Stone Daydreaming
Ibeyi feat. Pa Salieu Made of Gold
James BKS ft. The Big Hash High Level
Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake All I Want
M.I.A. Beep
MILKBLOOD Dicso Closure
moa moa Drive
Muddy Monk Smthng
Nathan Day Hello Alien
Nia Archives Forbidden Feelingz
Niko B Rips In Jeans
ODESZA Behind the Sun
Phantoms ft. Big Wild Firepit
Pheelz ft. BNXN Finesse
Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig Phoenix
ROLE MODEL forever&more
PONGO Kuzola
ROSALIA Saoko
Rose Gray Prettier Than You
Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo Let Me Be Great
San Holo All The Highs
Sea Girls Falling Apart
Sofy Big Talk
Sohn MIA
Stromae Fils de joi
The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Walking On Water
Trueno, Victor Heredia TIERRA ZANTA
Tseba ft. Electric Fields Must Be Love
Willow Kayne White City

Di seguito invece la lista delle canzoni di Volta Football:

Artista Canzone
Baby Tate Pedi
Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide Skelele
Bonobo ft. O'Flynn Otomo
Central Cee Obsessed With You
Chase & Status ft. Takura Don't Be Scared
Curtis Richa Work It Out
Dapz On The Map Give Thanks
Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai Zatoichi
Disclosure, RAYE Waterfall
Doss Look
Edd Mama Used to Say
Effy Not Yours
Eunique Man nennt mich
Gardna ft. MC Spyda Disturb Them
Gorgon City, DRAMA You've Done Enough
Graham Lake ft. Avelino Run em Down
IDK & Kaytranada Dog Food
Jack Harlow Nail Tech
James BKS ft. The Big Hash High Level
Joy Club & TIEKS Lifted
Koffee Pull Up
Kojey Radical ft. Knucks Payback
Kungs with The Knocks People
LODATO & Janice Robinson Dreamer
Lous and The Yakuza Kisé
Luude ft. Dear Sunday Wanna Stay
LYAM ft. Wiki THE REAPERS
Mall Grab ft. Novelist Times Change
Manga Saint Hilare, J Blackman Maybe Not
M Calfan & Leo Stannard Better
Moksi, Diede T.T.Y.N
Monty & Visages Hardware
Nas 40-16 Building
Nightmares on Wax Breathe In
Money x Whiney Sorry I'm Not Sorry
Piers James Showbiz
Quevedo, Linton Ahora y Siempre
Regents Heritage
Remi Wolf Quiet On Set
Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina Leader of the Pack
sadeyes, Lil Xtra i'm not okay
seeyousoon Fix Your Face
Seun Kuti & Black Thought Ku Ku Kee Mee
Shenseea RUN RUN
Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe Hela Vägen Upp
Smoke DZA, Girl Talk Season
Tassia Zappia I'm Gon Get You
Watch The Ride x EMz READY4DEM
Wh0 Sunshine
Young Franco ft. Jay Prince Rollout
yune pinku DC Ro

FIFA 23 sarà disponibile a partire dal 30 settembre per PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC e Nintendo Switch. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulle varie edizioni, bonus di prenotazione, squadre e stadi presenti al lancio.

