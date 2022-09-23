FIFA 23: ecco la soundtrack completa, è disponibile anche su Spotify

Electronic Arts ha svelato la soundtrack completa di FIFA 23 che da ora è disponibile per l'ascolto su Spotify, Deezer e Apple Music in attesa del calcio di inizio previsto per la prossima settimana.

L'edizione di quest'anno vanta oltre 100 brani realizzati da artisti provenienti da 34 paesi. Nello specifico la colonna sonora delle modalità standard di FIFA 23 sarà composta da 57 tracce, a cui si aggiungono altre 52 scelte appositamente per Volta Football.

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei brani di FIFA 23:

Artista Canzone Ark Woods First Flight To Mars Alewya Jagna Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy Voodoo Biig Piig FUN Blackwave. ft. Abhi The Nomad a-okay Bru-C Playground Chappaqua Wrestling Full Round Table Crooked Colours Feel It Cryalot Hurt Me Danger Mouse & Black Thought Aquamarine Daniela Lalita Tenia Razon FKA Twigs ft. Shygirl Papi Bones Flume ft. Caroline Polachek Sirens George FitzGerald Passed Tense (feat. Panda Bear) Gorillaz Baby Queen Haich Ber Na So Sick Of Me Hak Baker Bricks In The Wall Harry Stone Daydreaming Ibeyi feat. Pa Salieu Made of Gold James BKS ft. The Big Hash High Level Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake All I Want M.I.A. Beep MILKBLOOD Dicso Closure moa moa Drive Muddy Monk Smthng Nathan Day Hello Alien Nia Archives Forbidden Feelingz Niko B Rips In Jeans ODESZA Behind the Sun Phantoms ft. Big Wild Firepit Pheelz ft. BNXN Finesse Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig Phoenix ROLE MODEL forever&more PONGO Kuzola ROSALIA Saoko Rose Gray Prettier Than You Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo Let Me Be Great San Holo All The Highs Sea Girls Falling Apart Sofy Big Talk Sohn MIA Stromae Fils de joi The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Walking On Water Trueno, Victor Heredia TIERRA ZANTA Tseba ft. Electric Fields Must Be Love Willow Kayne White City

Di seguito invece la lista delle canzoni di Volta Football:

Artista Canzone Baby Tate Pedi Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide Skelele Bonobo ft. O'Flynn Otomo Central Cee Obsessed With You Chase & Status ft. Takura Don't Be Scared Curtis Richa Work It Out Dapz On The Map Give Thanks Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai Zatoichi Disclosure, RAYE Waterfall Doss Look Edd Mama Used to Say Effy Not Yours Eunique Man nennt mich Gardna ft. MC Spyda Disturb Them Gorgon City, DRAMA You've Done Enough Graham Lake ft. Avelino Run em Down IDK & Kaytranada Dog Food Jack Harlow Nail Tech James BKS ft. The Big Hash High Level Joy Club & TIEKS Lifted Koffee Pull Up Kojey Radical ft. Knucks Payback Kungs with The Knocks People LODATO & Janice Robinson Dreamer Lous and The Yakuza Kisé Luude ft. Dear Sunday Wanna Stay LYAM ft. Wiki THE REAPERS Mall Grab ft. Novelist Times Change Manga Saint Hilare, J Blackman Maybe Not M Calfan & Leo Stannard Better Moksi, Diede T.T.Y.N Monty & Visages Hardware Nas 40-16 Building Nightmares on Wax Breathe In Money x Whiney Sorry I'm Not Sorry Piers James Showbiz Quevedo, Linton Ahora y Siempre Regents Heritage Remi Wolf Quiet On Set Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina Leader of the Pack sadeyes, Lil Xtra i'm not okay seeyousoon Fix Your Face Seun Kuti & Black Thought Ku Ku Kee Mee Shenseea RUN RUN Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe Hela Vägen Upp Smoke DZA, Girl Talk Season Tassia Zappia I'm Gon Get You Watch The Ride x EMz READY4DEM Wh0 Sunshine Young Franco ft. Jay Prince Rollout yune pinku DC Ro

FIFA 23 sarà disponibile a partire dal 30 settembre per PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC e Nintendo Switch. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulle varie edizioni, bonus di prenotazione, squadre e stadi presenti al lancio.