FIFA 23: ecco la soundtrack completa, è disponibile anche su Spotify

Electronic Arts ha svelato la soundtrack completa di FIFA 23 che da ora è disponibile per l'ascolto su Spotify, Deezer e Apple Music in attesa del calcio di inizio previsto per la prossima settimana.
L'edizione di quest'anno vanta oltre 100 brani realizzati da artisti provenienti da 34 paesi. Nello specifico la colonna sonora delle modalità standard di FIFA 23 sarà composta da 57 tracce, a cui si aggiungono altre 52 scelte appositamente per Volta Football.
Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei brani di FIFA 23:
|Artista
|Canzone
|Ark Woods
|First Flight To Mars
|Alewya
|Jagna
|Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
|Voodoo
|Biig Piig
|FUN
|Blackwave. ft. Abhi The Nomad
|a-okay
|Bru-C
|Playground
|Chappaqua Wrestling
|Full Round Table
|Crooked Colours
|Feel It
|Cryalot
|Hurt Me
|Danger Mouse & Black Thought
|Aquamarine
|Daniela Lalita
|Tenia Razon
|FKA Twigs ft. Shygirl
|Papi Bones
|Flume ft. Caroline Polachek
|Sirens
|George FitzGerald
|Passed Tense (feat. Panda Bear)
|Gorillaz
|Baby Queen
|Haich Ber Na
|So Sick Of Me
|Hak Baker
|Bricks In The Wall
|Harry Stone
|Daydreaming
|Ibeyi feat. Pa Salieu
|Made of Gold
|James BKS ft. The Big Hash
|High Level
|Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake
|All I Want
|M.I.A.
|Beep
|MILKBLOOD
|Dicso Closure
|moa moa
|Drive
|Muddy Monk
|Smthng
|Nathan Day
|Hello Alien
|Nia Archives
|Forbidden Feelingz
|Niko B
|Rips In Jeans
|ODESZA
|Behind the Sun
|Phantoms ft. Big Wild
|Firepit
|Pheelz ft. BNXN
|Finesse
|Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig
|Phoenix
|ROLE MODEL
|forever&more
|PONGO
|Kuzola
|ROSALIA
|Saoko
|Rose Gray
|Prettier Than You
|Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo
|Let Me Be Great
|San Holo
|All The Highs
|Sea Girls
|Falling Apart
|Sofy
|Big Talk
|Sohn
|MIA
|Stromae
|Fils de joi
|The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct
|Walking On Water
|Trueno, Victor Heredia
|TIERRA ZANTA
|Tseba ft. Electric Fields
|Must Be Love
|Willow Kayne
|White City
Di seguito invece la lista delle canzoni di Volta Football:
|Artista
|Canzone
|Baby Tate
|Pedi
|Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide
|Skelele
|Bonobo ft. O'Flynn
|Otomo
|Central Cee
|Obsessed With You
|Chase & Status ft. Takura
|Don't Be Scared
|Curtis Richa
|Work It Out
|Dapz On The Map
|Give Thanks
|Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai
|Zatoichi
|Disclosure, RAYE
|Waterfall
|Doss
|Look
|Edd
|Mama Used to Say
|Effy
|Not Yours
|Eunique
|Man nennt mich
|Gardna ft. MC Spyda
|Disturb Them
|Gorgon City, DRAMA
|You've Done Enough
|Graham Lake ft. Avelino
|Run em Down
|IDK & Kaytranada
|Dog Food
|Jack Harlow
|Nail Tech
|James BKS ft. The Big Hash
|High Level
|Joy Club & TIEKS
|Lifted
|Koffee
|Pull Up
|Kojey Radical ft. Knucks
|Payback
|Kungs with The Knocks
|People
|LODATO & Janice Robinson
|Dreamer
|Lous and The Yakuza
|Kisé
|Luude ft. Dear Sunday
|Wanna Stay
|LYAM ft. Wiki
|THE REAPERS
|Mall Grab ft. Novelist
|Times Change
|Manga Saint Hilare, J Blackman
|Maybe Not
|M Calfan & Leo Stannard
|Better
|Moksi, Diede
|T.T.Y.N
|Monty & Visages
|Hardware
|Nas
|40-16 Building
|Nightmares on Wax
|Breathe In
|Money x Whiney
|Sorry I'm Not Sorry
|Piers James
|Showbiz
|Quevedo, Linton
|Ahora y Siempre
|Regents
|Heritage
|Remi Wolf
|Quiet On Set
|Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina
|Leader of the Pack
|sadeyes, Lil Xtra
|i'm not okay
|seeyousoon
|Fix Your Face
|Seun Kuti & Black Thought
|Ku Ku Kee Mee
|Shenseea
|RUN RUN
|Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe
|Hela Vägen Upp
|Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
|Season
|Tassia Zappia
|I'm Gon Get You
|Watch The Ride x EMz
|READY4DEM
|Wh0
|Sunshine
|Young Franco ft. Jay Prince
|Rollout
|yune pinku
|DC Ro
FIFA 23 sarà disponibile a partire dal 30 settembre per PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC e Nintendo Switch. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulle varie edizioni, bonus di prenotazione, squadre e stadi presenti al lancio.