GeForce Now: A Plague Tale: Requiem tra i nuovi giochi disponibili sul servizio di Nvidia

Nvidia ha aggiornato quali sono i giochi disponibili da oggi, o nei prossimi giorni, sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now. Tra questi spicca A Plague Tale: Requiem, titolo molto pesante che potrebbe godere non poco della potenza del cloud, diventando giocabile anche da chi non ha un sistema adeguato. Leggiamo l'elenco:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (nuovo lancio su Steam ed Epic Games)

Batora - Lost Haven (nuovo lancio su Steam, 20 ottobre)

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (nuovo lancio su Steam ed Epic Games, 20 ottobre)

The Tenants (nuovo lancio su Steam, 20 ottobre)

FAITH: The Unholy Trinity (nuovo lancio su Steam, 21 ottobre)

Evoland Legendary Edition (Gratis su Epic Games, 20-27 ottobre)

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Steam ed Epic Games)

Monster Outbreak (Steam ed Epic Games)

Aggiunto anche il supporto per i controlli mobile a diversi giochi:

A Plague Tale: Requiem è giocabile tramite GeForce Now

Mobile e Tablet

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Trine 2: Complete Story (Steam)

Slay the Spire (Steam)

Dota Underlords (Steam)

Into the Breach (Steam and Epic Games)

Papers, Please (Steam)

Tabletop Simulator (Steam)

Tablet