GeForce Now: A Plague Tale: Requiem tra i nuovi giochi disponibili sul servizio di Nvidia

Nvidia ha aggiornato quali sono i giochi disponibili da oggi, o nei prossimi giorni, sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now. Tra questi spicca A Plague Tale: Requiem, titolo molto pesante che potrebbe godere non poco della potenza del cloud, diventando giocabile anche da chi non ha un sistema adeguato. Leggiamo l'elenco:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (nuovo lancio su Steam ed Epic Games)
- Batora - Lost Haven (nuovo lancio su Steam, 20 ottobre)
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (nuovo lancio su Steam ed Epic Games, 20 ottobre)
- The Tenants (nuovo lancio su Steam, 20 ottobre)
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity (nuovo lancio su Steam, 21 ottobre)
- Evoland Legendary Edition (Gratis su Epic Games, 20-27 ottobre)
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Steam ed Epic Games)
- Monster Outbreak (Steam ed Epic Games)
Aggiunto anche il supporto per i controlli mobile a diversi giochi:
Mobile e Tablet
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
- Trine 2: Complete Story (Steam)
- Slay the Spire (Steam)
- Dota Underlords (Steam)
- Into the Breach (Steam and Epic Games)
- Papers, Please (Steam)
- Tabletop Simulator (Steam)
Tablet
- March of Empires (Steam)
- Door Kickers (Steam)
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
- Shadowrun Returns (Steam and Epic Games)
- Monster Train (Steam)
- Talisman: Digital Edition (Steam)
- Magic: The Gathering Arena (Wizards.com and Epic Games)