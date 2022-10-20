GeForce Now: A Plague Tale: Requiem tra i nuovi giochi disponibili sul servizio di Nvidia

Nvidia ha annunciato i nuovi giochi disponibili da oggi o nei prossimi giorni su GeForce Now, il suo servizio di Cloud Gaming.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   20/10/2022
0

Nvidia ha aggiornato quali sono i giochi disponibili da oggi, o nei prossimi giorni, sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now. Tra questi spicca A Plague Tale: Requiem, titolo molto pesante che potrebbe godere non poco della potenza del cloud, diventando giocabile anche da chi non ha un sistema adeguato. Leggiamo l'elenco:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (nuovo lancio su Steam ed Epic Games)
  • Batora - Lost Haven (nuovo lancio su Steam, 20 ottobre)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (nuovo lancio su Steam ed Epic Games, 20 ottobre)
  • The Tenants (nuovo lancio su Steam, 20 ottobre)
  • FAITH: The Unholy Trinity (nuovo lancio su Steam, 21 ottobre)
  • Evoland Legendary Edition (Gratis su Epic Games, 20-27 ottobre)
  • Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Steam ed Epic Games)
  • Monster Outbreak (Steam ed Epic Games)

Aggiunto anche il supporto per i controlli mobile a diversi giochi:

A Plague Tale: Requiem è giocabile tramite GeForce Now
A Plague Tale: Requiem è giocabile tramite GeForce Now

Mobile e Tablet

  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
  • Trine 2: Complete Story (Steam)
  • Slay the Spire (Steam)
  • Dota Underlords (Steam)
  • Into the Breach (Steam and Epic Games)
  • Papers, Please (Steam)
  • Tabletop Simulator (Steam)

Tablet

  • March of Empires (Steam)
  • Door Kickers (Steam)
  • Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
  • Shadowrun Returns (Steam and Epic Games)
  • Monster Train (Steam)
  • Talisman: Digital Edition (Steam)
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena (Wizards.com and Epic Games)

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

GeForce Now: A Plague Tale: Requiem tra i nuovi giochi disponibili sul servizio di Nvidia