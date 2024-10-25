I giochi “Enhanced” per PS5 Pro ora sono quasi 80, ecco l'elenco aggiornato con The Finals ed Helldivers 2

A mano a mano che ci avviciniamo al lancio di PS5 Pro la lista dei giochi "Enhanced" continua ad allungarsi. Ora siamo arrivati a quota 78 titoli confermati, con The Finals, NBA 2K25 ed Helldivers 2 tra le ultime aggiunte.

Per chi non lo sapesse, i giochi "Enhanced" sono quelli che supporteranno nativamente le caratteristiche della console mid-gen di Sony, come la GPU potenziata e la tecnologia di upscaling PSSR, al lancio o tramite un aggiornamento gratuito. Va detto che anche i giochi che non riceveranno interventi diretti dagli sviluppatori potrebbero vantare risoluzione e framerati leggermente migliori su PS5 Pro grazie alla funzione Game Boost, ma per ovvi motivi parliamo di incrementi meno sostanziali.