I giochi “Enhanced” per PS5 Pro ora sono quasi 80, ecco l'elenco aggiornato con The Finals ed Helldivers 2

Il numero di giochi "Enhanced" che sfrutteranno nativamente le potenzialità di PS5 Pro si allunga e ora è arrivato quasi a quota 80 titoli.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   25/10/2024
PS5 Pro

A mano a mano che ci avviciniamo al lancio di PS5 Pro la lista dei giochi "Enhanced" continua ad allungarsi. Ora siamo arrivati a quota 78 titoli confermati, con The Finals, NBA 2K25 ed Helldivers 2 tra le ultime aggiunte.

Per chi non lo sapesse, i giochi "Enhanced" sono quelli che supporteranno nativamente le caratteristiche della console mid-gen di Sony, come la GPU potenziata e la tecnologia di upscaling PSSR, al lancio o tramite un aggiornamento gratuito. Va detto che anche i giochi che non riceveranno interventi diretti dagli sviluppatori potrebbero vantare risoluzione e framerati leggermente migliori su PS5 Pro grazie alla funzione Game Boost, ma per ovvi motivi parliamo di incrementi meno sostanziali.

L'elenco aggiornato dei giochi Enhanced per PS5 Pro

L'elenco è stato realizzato dalla community di Reddit sulla base delle segnalazioni del PlayStation Store e conferme dirette da parte degli sviluppatori, come ad esempio nel caso di Helldivers 2.

Gli Helldiver di Helldivers 2 tra fuoco e fiamme

Senza ulteriori indugi, vediamo l'elenco completo:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Bad Cheese
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • Dead Island 2
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  • Demon's Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Dwarf Journey
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Empire of the Ants
  • Enlisted
  • Everspace 2
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Lies of P
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • My Little Universe
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • No Man's Sky
  • Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
  • Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
  • Promise Mascot Agency
  • Quantum Error
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • [Redacted]
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Retrieval
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Sanguis Luna
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Spine: This is Gun Fu
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • Towers of Aghasba
  • Truck Driver: The American Dream
  • UFC 5
  • Unreal Kingdoms
  • Until Dawn
  • Warframe
  • War Thunder
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • World of Warships: Legends

PS VR2

  • Arken Age
  • cyubeVR
  • Kayak VR Mirage
  • Subside

Vi ricordiamo che PS5 Pro sarà disponibile nei negozi a partire dal 7 novembre al prezzo di 799,99 euro. Ecco tutto quello che sappiamo sulla console.

