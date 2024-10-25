I giochi “Enhanced” per PS5 Pro ora sono quasi 80, ecco l'elenco aggiornato con The Finals ed Helldivers 2

A mano a mano che ci avviciniamo al lancio di PS5 Pro la lista dei giochi "Enhanced" continua ad allungarsi. Ora siamo arrivati a quota 78 titoli confermati, con The Finals, NBA 2K25 ed Helldivers 2 tra le ultime aggiunte.
Per chi non lo sapesse, i giochi "Enhanced" sono quelli che supporteranno nativamente le caratteristiche della console mid-gen di Sony, come la GPU potenziata e la tecnologia di upscaling PSSR, al lancio o tramite un aggiornamento gratuito. Va detto che anche i giochi che non riceveranno interventi diretti dagli sviluppatori potrebbero vantare risoluzione e framerati leggermente migliori su PS5 Pro grazie alla funzione Game Boost, ma per ovvi motivi parliamo di incrementi meno sostanziali.
L'elenco aggiornato dei giochi Enhanced per PS5 Pro
L'elenco è stato realizzato dalla community di Reddit sulla base delle segnalazioni del PlayStation Store e conferme dirette da parte degli sviluppatori, come ad esempio nel caso di Helldivers 2.
Senza ulteriori indugi, vediamo l'elenco completo:
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Bad Cheese
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Demon's Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dwarf Journey
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- Everspace 2
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel Rivals
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man's Sky
- Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Quantum Error
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- [Redacted]
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Sanguis Luna
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- UFC 5
- Unreal Kingdoms
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- Marvel's Wolverine
- World of Warships: Legends
PS VR2
- Arken Age
- cyubeVR
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Subside
Vi ricordiamo che PS5 Pro sarà disponibile nei negozi a partire dal 7 novembre al prezzo di 799,99 euro. Ecco tutto quello che sappiamo sulla console.