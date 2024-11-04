0

I giochi “Enhanced” per PS5 Pro salgono a 90 a pochi giorni dal lancio, ecco l'elenco completo

L'elenco dei giochi "Enhanced" per PS5 Pro confermati continua a crescere. Ora siamo a 90 tondi tondi, vediamo la lista al completo.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   04/11/2024
PS5 Pro in orizzontale

Con il lancio di PS5 Pro ormai vicinissimo, l'elenco dei giochi "Enhanced" è salito a 90, con alcune aggiunte interessanti degli ultimi giorni, come Palworld, Baldur's Gate 3, Dying Light 2: Stay Human e Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Per giochi "Enhanced" si intende tutti quei titoli che sfruttano nativamente le caratteristiche di PS5 Pro, come la GPU più potente, il PSSR e il ray tracing potenziato, tramite delle modalità grafiche apposite al lancio o aggiunte tramite degli aggiornamenti gratuiti. Precisiamo che anche senza intereventi diretti da parte degli sviluppatori, alcuni giochi PS5 potrebbero vantare una risoluzione dinamica mediamente più alta o un framerate più stabile sulla nuova console, grazie alla funzione integrata Game Boost, per quanto chiaramente parliamo di benefici poco sostanziosi.

Tutti i giochi Enhanced di PS5 Pro confermati

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei 90 giochi PS5 e PlayStation VR2 "Enhanced" stilato dalla community di Reddit e verificati tramite le informazioni presenti sul PlayStation Store, dichiarazioni dirette da parte degli sviluppatori o fonti ufficiali di vario genere.

PS5 Pro in verticale
PS5 Pro in verticale

PS5

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Bad Cheese
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • Dead Island 2
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  • Demon's Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Dwarf Journey
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human
  • Dying Light: The Beast
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Elemental War Clash
  • Empire of the Ants
  • Enlisted
  • Everspace 2
  • F1 24
  • Fears to Fathom: Ironbark Lookout
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Killing Floor 3
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Lies of P
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • My Little Universe
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • No Man's Sky
  • Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
  • Palworld
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
  • Promise Mascot Agency
  • Quantum Error
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • [Redacted]
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Retrieval
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Slitterhead
  • Smells Like a Mushroom
  • Spider-Man Remastered Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Spine: This is Gun Fu
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Stunt Paradise
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • Towers of Aghasba
  • Truck Driver: The American Dream
  • UFC 5
  • Unreal Kingdoms
  • Until Dawn
  • Warframe
  • War Thunder
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • World of Warships: Legends
La confezione di PS5 Pro
La confezione di PS5 Pro

PlayStation VR2

  • Arken Age
  • cyubeVR
  • Kayak VR Mirage
  • Subside

PS5 Pro sarà disponibile nei negozi a partire dal 7 novembre al prezzo di 799 euro. Nelle ultime ore sono emersi nuovi dettagli sulla console, come ad esempio il fatto che permette di scattare screenshot in 8K e migliorare la qualità visiva dei giochi PS4.

