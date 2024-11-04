I giochi “Enhanced” per PS5 Pro salgono a 90 a pochi giorni dal lancio, ecco l'elenco completo

Con il lancio di PS5 Pro ormai vicinissimo, l'elenco dei giochi "Enhanced" è salito a 90, con alcune aggiunte interessanti degli ultimi giorni, come Palworld, Baldur's Gate 3, Dying Light 2: Stay Human e Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Per giochi "Enhanced" si intende tutti quei titoli che sfruttano nativamente le caratteristiche di PS5 Pro, come la GPU più potente, il PSSR e il ray tracing potenziato, tramite delle modalità grafiche apposite al lancio o aggiunte tramite degli aggiornamenti gratuiti. Precisiamo che anche senza intereventi diretti da parte degli sviluppatori, alcuni giochi PS5 potrebbero vantare una risoluzione dinamica mediamente più alta o un framerate più stabile sulla nuova console, grazie alla funzione integrata Game Boost, per quanto chiaramente parliamo di benefici poco sostanziosi.