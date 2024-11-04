I giochi “Enhanced” per PS5 Pro salgono a 90 a pochi giorni dal lancio, ecco l'elenco completo

Con il lancio di PS5 Pro ormai vicinissimo, l'elenco dei giochi "Enhanced" è salito a 90, con alcune aggiunte interessanti degli ultimi giorni, come Palworld, Baldur's Gate 3, Dying Light 2: Stay Human e Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Per giochi "Enhanced" si intende tutti quei titoli che sfruttano nativamente le caratteristiche di PS5 Pro, come la GPU più potente, il PSSR e il ray tracing potenziato, tramite delle modalità grafiche apposite al lancio o aggiunte tramite degli aggiornamenti gratuiti. Precisiamo che anche senza intereventi diretti da parte degli sviluppatori, alcuni giochi PS5 potrebbero vantare una risoluzione dinamica mediamente più alta o un framerate più stabile sulla nuova console, grazie alla funzione integrata Game Boost, per quanto chiaramente parliamo di benefici poco sostanziosi.
Tutti i giochi Enhanced di PS5 Pro confermati
Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei 90 giochi PS5 e PlayStation VR2 "Enhanced" stilato dalla community di Reddit e verificati tramite le informazioni presenti sul PlayStation Store, dichiarazioni dirette da parte degli sviluppatori o fonti ufficiali di vario genere.
PS5
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Bad Cheese
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Demon's Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dwarf Journey
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Elemental War Clash
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- Everspace 2
- F1 24
- Fears to Fathom: Ironbark Lookout
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Killing Floor 3
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Lords of the Fallen
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel Rivals
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man's Sky
- Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
- Palworld
- Planet Coaster 2
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Quantum Error
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- [Redacted]
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Slitterhead
- Smells Like a Mushroom
- Spider-Man Remastered Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Stunt Paradise
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- UFC 5
- Unreal Kingdoms
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- Marvel's Wolverine
- World of Warships: Legends
PlayStation VR2
- Arken Age
- cyubeVR
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Subside
PS5 Pro sarà disponibile nei negozi a partire dal 7 novembre al prezzo di 799 euro. Nelle ultime ore sono emersi nuovi dettagli sulla console, come ad esempio il fatto che permette di scattare screenshot in 8K e migliorare la qualità visiva dei giochi PS4.