Golden Globe 2022: tutti i vincitori, da Dune a Squid Game

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022: alcuni premi sono stati dati anche a Dune e a Squid Game. Ecco i dettagli.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   10/01/2022
Sono stati filmante annunciati i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022, sia per l'ambito televisivo che l'ambito cinematografico. Tra i vittoriosi troviamo anche nomi molto noti come Squid Game e Dune.

Prima di tutto, iniziamo con i premi legati alla televisione, assegnati ai Golden Globe 2022:

Migliore performance di un attore in una serie televisiva -- Musical o Commedia

  • Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
  • Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" *VINCITORE

Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie televisiva -- Musical o Commedia

  • Hannah Einbender, "Hacks"
  • Elle Fanning, "The Great"
  • Issa Rae, "Insecure"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks" *VINCITRICE

Migliore performance di un attore in una serie televisiva -- Drama

  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession" *VINCITORE
  • Omar Sy, "Lupin"

Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie televisiva -- Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" *VINCITRICE

Migliore performance di un attore in una serie limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione

  • Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
  • Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"
  • Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" *VINCITORE
  • Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
  • Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent"

Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione

  • Jessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
  • Margaret Qualley, "Maid"
  • Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" *VINCITRICE

Miglior serie televisiva - Drama

  • "Lupin"
  • "The Morning Show"
  • "Pose"
  • "Squid Game"
  • "Succession" *VINCITORE

Miglior serie televisiva limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione

  • "Dopesick"
  • "Impeachment: American Crime Story"
  • "Maid"
  • "Mare of Easttown"
  • "The Underground Railroad" *VINCITORE

Miglior performance di un'attrice in un ruolo di supporto in un serie, serie limitata o film realizzato per la televisione

  • Jennifer Coolidge, "White Lotus"
  • Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"
  • Andie MacDowell, "Maid"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession" *VINCITRICE
  • Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Miglior performance di un attore in un ruolo di supporto in una serie, una serie limitata un film realizzato per la televisione

  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
  • Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game" *VINCITORE

Miglior serie televisiva -- Musical o commedia

  • "The Great"
  • "Hacks" *VINCITORE
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Reservation Dogs"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Vediamo ora i premi assegnati ai film ai Golden Globe 2022:

Miglior film -- Musical o commedia

  • "Cyrano"
  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Licorice Pizza"
  • "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"
  • "West Side Story" *VINCITORE

Miglior film -- Drama

  • "Belfast,"
  • "CODA"
  • "Dune"
  • "King Richard"
  • "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITORE

Miglior film -- Lingua straniera

  • "Compartment No. 6"
  • "Drive My Car" *VINCITORE
  • "The Hand of God"
  • "A Hero"
  • "Parallel Mothers"

Migliori Screenplay -- Film

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" *VINCITORE
  • Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"
  • Aaron Sorkin , "Being the Ricardos"

Migliore canzone originale -- Film

  • "Be Alive" from "King Richard" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • "Dos Orugitas" from "Encanto" - Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • "Down to Joy" from "Belfast" - Van Morrison
  • "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "Respect" - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
  • "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *VINCITORI

Miglior attore in un ruolo di supporto in un film

  • Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"
  • Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"
  • Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"
  • Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITORE

Miglior attrice in un ruolo di supporto in un film

  • Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"
  • Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" *VINCITRICE
  • Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
  • Ruth Negga, "Passing

Miglior attore in un film -- Musical o Commedia

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"
  • Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"
  • Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" *VINCITORE
  • Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"

Miglior film -- Animazione

  • "Encanto" *VINCITORE
  • "Flee"
  • "Luca"
  • "My Sunny Maad"
  • "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Miglior attore in un film -- Drama

  • Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"
  • Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Will Smith, "King Richard" *VINCITORE
  • Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Miglior attrice in un film -- Drama

  • Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" *VINCITRICE
  • Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
  • Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Miglior attrice in un film -- Musical o Commedia

  • Marion Cotillard, "Annette"
  • Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"
  • Emma Stone, "Cruella"
  • Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" *VINCITRICE

Miglior regista -- Film

  • Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
  • Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITRICE
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
  • Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Miglior colonna sonora

  • "The French Dispatch"
  • "Encanto"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "Parallel Mothers"
  • "Dune" *VINCITORE

