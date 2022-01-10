Golden Globe 2022: tutti i vincitori, da Dune a Squid Game

Sono stati filmante annunciati i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022, sia per l'ambito televisivo che l'ambito cinematografico. Tra i vittoriosi troviamo anche nomi molto noti come Squid Game e Dune.
Prima di tutto, iniziamo con i premi legati alla televisione, assegnati ai Golden Globe 2022:
Migliore performance di un attore in una serie televisiva -- Musical o Commedia
- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
- Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" *VINCITORE
Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie televisiva -- Musical o Commedia
- Hannah Einbender, "Hacks"
- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
- Issa Rae, "Insecure"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" *VINCITRICE
Migliore performance di un attore in una serie televisiva -- Drama
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession" *VINCITORE
- Omar Sy, "Lupin"
Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie televisiva -- Drama
- Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" *VINCITRICE
Migliore performance di un attore in una serie limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione
- Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
- Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"
- Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" *VINCITORE
- Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
- Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent"
Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione
- Jessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
- Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
- Margaret Qualley, "Maid"
- Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" *VINCITRICE
Miglior serie televisiva - Drama
- "Lupin"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Pose"
- "Squid Game"
- "Succession" *VINCITORE
Miglior serie televisiva limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione
- "Dopesick"
- "Impeachment: American Crime Story"
- "Maid"
- "Mare of Easttown"
- "The Underground Railroad" *VINCITORE
Miglior performance di un'attrice in un ruolo di supporto in un serie, serie limitata o film realizzato per la televisione
- Jennifer Coolidge, "White Lotus"
- Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"
- Andie MacDowell, "Maid"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession" *VINCITRICE
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Miglior performance di un attore in un ruolo di supporto in una serie, una serie limitata un film realizzato per la televisione
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
- Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game" *VINCITORE
Miglior serie televisiva -- Musical o commedia
- "The Great"
- "Hacks" *VINCITORE
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "Ted Lasso"
Vediamo ora i premi assegnati ai film ai Golden Globe 2022:
Miglior film -- Musical o commedia
- "Cyrano"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Licorice Pizza"
- "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"
- "West Side Story" *VINCITORE
Miglior film -- Drama
- "Belfast,"
- "CODA"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITORE
Miglior film -- Lingua straniera
- "Compartment No. 6"
- "Drive My Car" *VINCITORE
- "The Hand of God"
- "A Hero"
- "Parallel Mothers"
Migliori Screenplay -- Film
- Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
- Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" *VINCITORE
- Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
- Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"
- Aaron Sorkin , "Being the Ricardos"
Migliore canzone originale -- Film
- "Be Alive" from "King Richard" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- "Dos Orugitas" from "Encanto" - Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Down to Joy" from "Belfast" - Van Morrison
- "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "Respect" - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *VINCITORI
Miglior attore in un ruolo di supporto in un film
- Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"
- Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"
- Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"
- Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITORE
Miglior attrice in un ruolo di supporto in un film
- Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"
- Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" *VINCITRICE
- Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
- Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
- Ruth Negga, "Passing
Miglior attore in un film -- Musical o Commedia
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"
- Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"
- Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" *VINCITORE
- Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"
- Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"
Miglior film -- Animazione
- "Encanto" *VINCITORE
- "Flee"
- "Luca"
- "My Sunny Maad"
- "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Miglior attore in un film -- Drama
- Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"
- Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
- Will Smith, "King Richard" *VINCITORE
- Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Miglior attrice in un film -- Drama
- Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
- Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" *VINCITRICE
- Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
- Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Miglior attrice in un film -- Musical o Commedia
- Marion Cotillard, "Annette"
- Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
- Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"
- Emma Stone, "Cruella"
- Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" *VINCITRICE
Miglior regista -- Film
- Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
- Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITRICE
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
- Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
- Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"
Miglior colonna sonora
- "The French Dispatch"
- "Encanto"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "Parallel Mothers"
- "Dune" *VINCITORE