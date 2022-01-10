Golden Globe 2022: tutti i vincitori, da Dune a Squid Game

Sono stati filmante annunciati i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022, sia per l'ambito televisivo che l'ambito cinematografico. Tra i vittoriosi troviamo anche nomi molto noti come Squid Game e Dune.

Prima di tutto, iniziamo con i premi legati alla televisione, assegnati ai Golden Globe 2022:

Migliore performance di un attore in una serie televisiva -- Musical o Commedia

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" *VINCITORE

Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie televisiva -- Musical o Commedia

Hannah Einbender, "Hacks"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" *VINCITRICE

Migliore performance di un attore in una serie televisiva -- Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" *VINCITORE

Omar Sy, "Lupin"

Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie televisiva -- Drama

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" *VINCITRICE

Migliore performance di un attore in una serie limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" *VINCITORE

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent"

Migliore performance di un'attrice in una serie limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione

Jessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" *VINCITRICE

Miglior serie televisiva - Drama

"Lupin"

"The Morning Show"

"Pose"

"Squid Game"

"Succession" *VINCITORE

Miglior serie televisiva limitata o un film realizzato per la televisione

"Dopesick"

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"

"Maid"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Underground Railroad" *VINCITORE

Miglior performance di un'attrice in un ruolo di supporto in un serie, serie limitata o film realizzato per la televisione

Jennifer Coolidge, "White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Andie MacDowell, "Maid"

Sarah Snook, "Succession" *VINCITRICE

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Miglior performance di un attore in un ruolo di supporto in una serie, una serie limitata un film realizzato per la televisione

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game" *VINCITORE

Miglior serie televisiva -- Musical o commedia

"The Great"

"Hacks" *VINCITORE

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Ted Lasso"

Squid Game

Vediamo ora i premi assegnati ai film ai Golden Globe 2022:

Miglior film -- Musical o commedia

"Cyrano"

"Don't Look Up"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

"West Side Story" *VINCITORE

Miglior film -- Drama

"Belfast,"

"CODA"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog" *VINCITORE

Miglior film -- Lingua straniera

"Compartment No. 6"

"Drive My Car" *VINCITORE

"The Hand of God"

"A Hero"

"Parallel Mothers"

Migliori Screenplay -- Film

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" *VINCITORE

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"

Aaron Sorkin , "Being the Ricardos"

Migliore canzone originale -- Film

"Be Alive" from "King Richard" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Orugitas" from "Encanto" - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from "Belfast" - Van Morrison

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "Respect" - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *VINCITORI

Miglior attore in un ruolo di supporto in un film

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITORE

Miglior attrice in un ruolo di supporto in un film

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" *VINCITRICE

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Ruth Negga, "Passing

Miglior attore in un film -- Musical o Commedia

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"

Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" *VINCITORE

Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"

Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"

Miglior film -- Animazione

"Encanto" *VINCITORE

"Flee"

"Luca"

"My Sunny Maad"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Miglior attore in un film -- Drama

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Will Smith, "King Richard" *VINCITORE

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Miglior attrice in un film -- Drama

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" *VINCITRICE

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Miglior attrice in un film -- Musical o Commedia

Marion Cotillard, "Annette"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"

Emma Stone, "Cruella"

Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" *VINCITRICE

Miglior regista -- Film

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" *VINCITRICE

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Miglior colonna sonora