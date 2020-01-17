Hollow Knight nell'eccezionale Humble Bundle per l'Australia

Anche Hollow Knight nell'eccezionale Humble Bundle lanciato per supportare l'Australia nella sua strenua lotta contro gli incendi. In totale sono ben 29 i giochi che si possono portare a casa con l'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle, facendo un'offerta minima di 25 dollari. Non male, visto che alcuni sono davvero ottimi e che il loro valore complessivo si aggira sui 400 dollari.



Leggiamo l'elenco dei titoli compresi nell'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle

Hollow Knight

Void Bastards

Armello

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (con Australian Paint Jobs Pack)

Duck Game

Hand of Fate 2

Paradigm

Crawl

The Adventure Pals

Regular Human Basketball

Satellite Reign

Hacknet (con Hacknet Labyrinths DLC)

Mr. Shifty

Primal Carnage: Extinction

Assault Android Cactus+

The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game

FRAMED Collection

Think of the Children

Feather

Tower of Guns

Rising Dusk

Death Squared

Paperbank

Quest of Dungeons

The Stillness of the Wind

The Gardens Between

PAPER FIRE ROOKIE

Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom

Machinarium