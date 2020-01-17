Hollow Knight nell'eccezionale Humble Bundle per l'Australia

Anche Hollow Knight nell'eccezionale Humble Bundle lanciato per supportare l'Australia nella sua strenua lotta contro gli incendi. In totale sono ben 29 i giochi che si possono portare a casa con l'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle, facendo un'offerta minima di 25 dollari. Non male, visto che alcuni sono davvero ottimi e che il loro valore complessivo si aggira sui 400 dollari.
Leggiamo l'elenco dei titoli compresi nell'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle
- Hollow Knight
- Void Bastards
- Armello
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 (con Australian Paint Jobs Pack)
- Duck Game
- Hand of Fate 2
- Paradigm
- Crawl
- The Adventure Pals
- Regular Human Basketball
- Satellite Reign
- Hacknet (con Hacknet Labyrinths DLC)
- Mr. Shifty
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Assault Android Cactus+
- The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game
- FRAMED Collection
- Think of the Children
- Feather
- Tower of Guns
- Rising Dusk
- Death Squared
- Paperbank
- Quest of Dungeons
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Gardens Between
- PAPER FIRE ROOKIE
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Machinarium
Avete ancora sei giorni di tempo per acquistare l'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle. Considerate che tutti i giochi sono riscattabili su Steam e che il 100% di quanto offrirete andrà alla causa indicata. Attualmente sono stati venduti più di 21.000 bundle.
Se vi interessa, questa è la pagina ufficiale dell'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle.