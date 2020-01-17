Hollow Knight nell'eccezionale Humble Bundle per l'Australia 0

Hollow Knight è tra i molti titoli che fanno parte dell'Humble Bundle dedicato ad aiutare l'Australia per la tragedia degli incendi che la stanno distruggendo.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   17/01/2020

Anche Hollow Knight nell'eccezionale Humble Bundle lanciato per supportare l'Australia nella sua strenua lotta contro gli incendi. In totale sono ben 29 i giochi che si possono portare a casa con l'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle, facendo un'offerta minima di 25 dollari. Non male, visto che alcuni sono davvero ottimi e che il loro valore complessivo si aggira sui 400 dollari.

Leggiamo l'elenco dei titoli compresi nell'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle

  • Hollow Knight
  • Void Bastards
  • Armello
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2 (con Australian Paint Jobs Pack)
  • Duck Game
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Paradigm
  • Crawl
  • The Adventure Pals
  • Regular Human Basketball
  • Satellite Reign
  • Hacknet (con Hacknet Labyrinths DLC)
  • Mr. Shifty
  • Primal Carnage: Extinction
  • Assault Android Cactus+
  • The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game
  • FRAMED Collection
  • Think of the Children
  • Feather
  • Tower of Guns
  • Rising Dusk
  • Death Squared
  • Paperbank
  • Quest of Dungeons
  • The Stillness of the Wind
  • The Gardens Between
  • PAPER FIRE ROOKIE
  • Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
  • Machinarium

Avete ancora sei giorni di tempo per acquistare l'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle. Considerate che tutti i giochi sono riscattabili su Steam e che il 100% di quanto offrirete andrà alla causa indicata. Attualmente sono stati venduti più di 21.000 bundle.

Se vi interessa, questa è la pagina ufficiale dell'Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle.

