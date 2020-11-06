Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales per PS5 ha ricevuto dei voti ottimi dalla critica

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales per PS5 ha ricevuto dei voti ottimi dalla critica, un bell'avvio di next-gen per Sony.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   06/11/2020
0

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales per PS5 ha ricevuto dei voti ottimi dalla critica, tanto da rappresentare un grande punto di partenza della next-gen di Sony. Come saprete il gioco è un'espansione autonoma di Marvel's Spider-Man per PS4 di cui eredita i pregi e i difetti, arricchendo il tutto con una grafica migliorata, soprattutto grazie al ray tracing, di caricamenti ultra veloci e di altre piccole accortezze che lo rendono un must have per gli amanti del personaggio.

Prima di passare all'elenco completo dei voti, andate a leggere la nostra recensione di Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

  • EGM - 10 / 10.0
  • PlayStation LifeStyle - 10 / 10.0
  • PowerUp! - 9.7 / 10.0
  • God is a Geek - 9.5 / 10.0
  • Geek Culture - 9.5 / 10.0
  • COGconnected - 92 / 100
  • IGN - 9 / 10.0
  • Game Informer - 9 / 10.0
  • USgamer - 4,5 / 5
  • Destructoid - 9 / 10.0
  • Attack of the Fanboy 4,5 / 5
  • PlayStation Universe - 9 / 10.0
  • Gaming Nexus - 9 / 10.0
  • Digital Chumps - 9 / 10.0
  • TrueGaming - 9 / 10.0
  • Siliconera - 9 / 10.0
  • Cerealkillerz - 8.6 / 10.0
  • Wccftech - 8.5 / 10.0
  • Press Start - 8.5 / 10.0
  • GameZone - 8.5 / 10.0
  • Worth Playing - 8.5 / 10.0
  • PSX Brasil - 85 / 100
  • Metro GameCentral - 8 / 10
  • Game Revolution - 4 /5
  • TheSixthAxis - 8 / 10
  • Shacknews - 8 / 10
  • Guardian - 4 / 5
  • Push Square - 8 / 10
  • TrustedReviews - 4 / 5
  • Gameblog - 8 / 10
  • Hardcore Gamer - 4 / 5.0
  • New Game Network - 76 / 100
  • GameSpot - 7 / 10
  • We Got This Covered - 3,5 / 5
  • Telegraph - 3 / 5

Spider Man Miles Morales 8

