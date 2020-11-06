Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales per PS5 ha ricevuto dei voti ottimi dalla critica, tanto da rappresentare un grande punto di partenza della next-gen di Sony. Come saprete il gioco è un'espansione autonoma di Marvel's Spider-Man per PS4 di cui eredita i pregi e i difetti, arricchendo il tutto con una grafica migliorata, soprattutto grazie al ray tracing, di caricamenti ultra veloci e di altre piccole accortezze che lo rendono un must have per gli amanti del personaggio.

Prima di passare all'elenco completo dei voti, andate a leggere la nostra recensione di Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.