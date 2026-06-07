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Mina the Hollower e Yoshi sono i più venduti su Nintendo Switch 2 tramite l'eShop

Sono ora disponibili le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2, che ci mostrano come i titoli di maggior successo siano Mina the Hollower e Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   07/06/2026
Mina The Hollower
Mina the Hollower
Mina the Hollower
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Nintendo ha reso disponibili le classifiche dei giochi più venduti nella settimana che termina il 7 giugno 2026 su eShop tramite Nintendo Switch 2.

A dominare sono ancora una volta Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, per la classifica complessiva, e Mina the Hollower per la classifica dei giochi disponiibli unicamente in formato digitale.

Le classifiche dell'eShop

Ecco la classifica complessiva dei giochi più venduti su Nintendo Switch 2 tramite eShop:

  1. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
  2. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  3. Pokémon Pokopia
  4. Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  5. Mario Kart World
  6. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim + Fallout 4 Bundle
  7. Donkey Kong Bananza
  8. eFootball Kick-Off
  9. Fallout 4
  10. Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen
  11. Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  12. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition
  13. No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  14. Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
  15. Mario Tennis Fever
  16. Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
  17. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  18. Resident Evil Requiem
  19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  20. Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
  21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  22. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
  23. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
  24. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
  25. Indiana Jones e l'antico Cerchio
  26. Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  27. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  28. Kena and the Bridge of Spirits
  29. Stray
  30. Kirby Air Riders

Ecco invece la Top 30 dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale più venduti su eShop per Switch 2:

  1. Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  2. eFootball Kick-Off
  3. Fallout 4
  4. No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  5. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
  7. Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  8. Kena and the Bridge of Spirits
  9. Stray
  10. Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  11. Deadzone: Rogue
  12. Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  13. Ball x Pit - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  14. Balatro
  15. Stardew Valley
  16. Rotwood
  17. Minishoot' Adventures - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  18. MIO: Memories in Orbit
  19. System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  20. Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  21. Deltarune
  22. Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  23. System Shock
  24. Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  25. Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
  26. Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  27. PowerWash Simulator 2
  28. Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  29. South of Midnight
  30. Fantasy Life i - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Mina the Hollower supera le 300.000 copie in tre giorni: Yacht Club Games guarda al futuro con maggiore serenità Mina The Hollower supera le 300.000 copie in tre giorni: Yacht Club Games guarda al futuro con maggiore serenità

Mina the Hollower continua a ottenere un valido successo su Nintendo Switch 2, visto che è quarta nella classifica complessiva, battendo Mario Kart World e Donkey Kong Bananza, due grandi esclusive di Nintendo.

Ecco la recensione di Mina the Hollower, se ancora non vi siete convinti ad acquistarlo.

Questo contenuto potrebbe includere link affiliati che generano commissioni.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.
#Nintendo eShop #Classifica
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Mina the Hollower e Yoshi sono i più venduti su Nintendo Switch 2 tramite l'eShop