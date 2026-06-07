Mina the Hollower e Yoshi sono i più venduti su Nintendo Switch 2 tramite l'eShop

Nintendo ha reso disponibili le classifiche dei giochi più venduti nella settimana che termina il 7 giugno 2026 su eShop tramite Nintendo Switch 2.
A dominare sono ancora una volta Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, per la classifica complessiva, e Mina the Hollower per la classifica dei giochi disponiibli unicamente in formato digitale.
Le classifiche dell'eShop
Ecco la classifica complessiva dei giochi più venduti su Nintendo Switch 2 tramite eShop:
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mario Kart World
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim + Fallout 4 Bundle
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- eFootball Kick-Off
- Fallout 4
- Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen
- Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition
- No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
- Mario Tennis Fever
- Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Indiana Jones e l'antico Cerchio
- Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Kena and the Bridge of Spirits
- Stray
- Kirby Air Riders
Ecco invece la Top 30 dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale più venduti su eShop per Switch 2:
- Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- eFootball Kick-Off
- Fallout 4
- No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Kena and the Bridge of Spirits
- Stray
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Deadzone: Rogue
- Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Ball x Pit - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Balatro
- Stardew Valley
- Rotwood
- Minishoot' Adventures - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- MIO: Memories in Orbit
- System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Deltarune
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- System Shock
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
- Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- South of Midnight
- Fantasy Life i - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Mina the Hollower continua a ottenere un valido successo su Nintendo Switch 2, visto che è quarta nella classifica complessiva, battendo Mario Kart World e Donkey Kong Bananza, due grandi esclusive di Nintendo.
Ecco la recensione di Mina the Hollower, se ancora non vi siete convinti ad acquistarlo.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.