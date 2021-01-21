NBA 2K21 aggiorna i valori dei giocatori: LeBron James cala, Bradley Beal vola

La stagione NBA è iniziata, portando in scena il campionato più folle e incerto degli ultimi anni. Per questo motivo 2K Games ha deciso di modificare i valori dei giocatori di NBA 2K21 in modo da provare a raccontare meglio i nuovi rapporti di forza. Se LeBron James cala leggermente, pur rimanendo il giocatore più forte sul parquet virtuale di 2K, Bradley Beal vola, superando di slancio i 90 punti.
Il Re non è solo nella sua discesa: con lui calano di un punto anche l'MVP in carica Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden e Anthony Davis. L'esplosivo inizio anno di Bradley Beal ha convinto gli sviluppatori di ad alzargli il valore globale a 91 (+3). Davanti a lui gli unici che salgono sono il geniale Nicola Jokic con 94 (+1) e il possente Joel Embiid a 93 (+1).
I giocatori che sono migliorati di più, per il momento, sono Hamidou Diallo con un 77 OVR e Xavier Tillman con 76: un notevole +6 in pagella. Quelli che hanno registrato il peggior calo sono Bojan Bogdanović con 76, Gary Clark con 72 e Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot con 72: tutti hanno meritato un -3 rispetto all'inizio dell'anno.
Tutti i valori OVR cambiati in NBA 2K21
- LeBron James: 97 OVR (-1)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 96 OVR (-1)
- James Harden: 95 OVR (-1)
- Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (-1)
- Nikola Jokić: 94 OVR (+1)
- Joel Embiid: 93 OVR (+1)
- Bradley Beal: 91 OVR (+3)
- Paul George: 90 OVR (+1)
- Bam Adebayo: 89 OVR (+1)
- Khris Middleton: 88 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Vucevic: 88 OVR (+1)
- C.J. McCollum: 88 OVR (+1)
- Zach LaVine: 87 OVR (+2)
- Trae Young: 87 OVR (-2)
- Zion Williamson: 87 OVR (+1)
- Ben Simmons: 86 OVR (-1)
- Ja Morant: 86 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (-1)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 86 OVR (+2)
- Russell Westbrook: 86 OVR (-1)
- Julius Randle: 85 OVR (+2)
- Chris Paul: 85 OVR (-2)
- Collin Sexton: 84 OVR (+1)
- John Collins: 84 OVR (-1)
- Clint Capela: 84 OVR (+2)
- Gordon Hayward: 84 OVR (+1)
- Mike Conley: 84 OVR (+2)
- Jerami Grant: 84 OVR (+4)
- Kyle Lowry: 84 OVR (-2)
- Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (-1)
- Christian Wood: 84 OVR (+1)
- Lauri Markkanen: 83 OVR (+2)
- Pascal Siakam: 83 OVR (-1)
- Chris Boucher: 83 OVR (+5)
- Mikal Bridges: 83 OVR (+4)
- Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (-1)
- Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+1)
- Montrezl Harrell: 82 OVR (+1)
- Otto Porter: 81 OVR (+1)
- LaMelo Ball: 81 OVR (+3)
- Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+2)
- Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+2)
- Aaron Gordon: 81 OVR (+1)
- Myles Turner: 81 OVR (+1)
- LaMarcus Aldridge: 81 OVR (-2)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)
- Harrison Barnes: 80 OVR (+1)
- Hassan Whiteside: 80 OVR (-2)
- Tyrese Haliburton: 80 OVR (+3)
- Joe Harris: 80 OVR (+2)
- Blake Griffin: 80 OVR (-3)
- DeMarcus Cousins: 80 OVR (-1)
- Keldon Johnson: 80 OVR (+2)
- Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (+3)
- Malik Beasley: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jusuf Nurkić: 80 OVR (-1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 80 OVR (-1)
- Eric Paschall: 80 OVR (+1)
- Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+1)
- Brook Lopez: 79 OVR (-2)
- Bobby Portis: 79 OVR (+2)
- Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (-1)
- Louis Williams: 79 OVR (-1)
- Brandon Clarke: 79 OVR (+2)
- De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (+2)
- P.J. Washington: 79 OVR (+2)
- Derrick Favors: 79 OVR (+1)
- Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 79 OVR (+2)
- Terrence Ross: 79 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Brunson: 79 OVR (+1)
- Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+1)
- Eric Bledsoe: 79 OVR (-2)
- Mason Plumlee: 79 OVR (+1)
- Eric Gordon: 79 OVR (+2)
- Rudy Gay: 79 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Mills: 79 OVR (+1)
- Enes Kanter: 79 OVR (+1)
- Shake Milton: 78 OVR (+2)
- Thaddeus Young: 78 OVR (+2)
- Larry Nance Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)
- Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (+1)
- Buddy Hield: 78 OVR (-2)
- DeAndre Jordan: 78 OVR (-1)
- Doug McDermott: 78 OVR (+3)
- Al Horford: 78 OVR (-1)
- Draymond Green: 78 OVR (-1)
- Pat Connaughton: 77 OVR (+2)
- Daniel Gafford: 77 OVR (+1)
- Daniel Theis: 77 OVR (-1)
- Tristan Thompson: 77 OVR (-1)
- Nicolas Batum: 77 OVR (+2)
- Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (+2)
- Rajon Rondo: 77 OVR (-1)
- Devonte Graham: 77 OVR (-2)
- James Johnson: 77 OVR (+2)
- Maxi Kleber: 77 OVR (+1)
- Will Barton: 77 OVR (-1)
- Devin Vassell: 77 OVR (+3)
- Jae Crowder: 77 OVR (-1)
- Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (+1)
- Hamidou Diallo: 77 OVR (+6)
- Robert Covington: 77 OVR (-1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
- Damion Lee: 77 OVR (+2)
- Davis Bertans: 77 OVR (-1)
- Tyrese Maxey: 76 OVR (+4)
- Payton Pritchard: 76 OVR (+3)
- Jeff Teague: 76 OVR (-1)
- Dillon Brooks: 76 OVR (-1)
- Gorgui Dieng: 76 OVR (+2)
- Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (+6)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-2)
- Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (+2)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-3)
- Nemanja Bjelica: 76 OVR (-1)
- Immanuel Quickley: 76 OVR (+4)
- Marc Gasol: 76 OVR (-1)
- Alex Caruso: 76 OVR (+1)
- Khem Birch: 76 OVR (+2)
- Trey Burke: 76 OVR (+1)
- JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (+4)
- T.J. McConnell: 76 OVR (+1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (+5)
- Sterling Brown: 76 OVR (+3)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+3)
- Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (+1)
- Langston Galloway: 76 OVR (+1)
- Naz Reid: 76 OVR (+2)
- Ricky Rubio: 76 OVR (-2)
- Raul Neto: 76 OVR (+2)
- Deni Avdija: 76 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-1)
- John Konchar: 75 OVR (+3)
- Kelly Olynyk: 75 OVR (-2)
- Miles Bridges: 75 OVR (-1)
- Royce O'Neale: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jabari Parker: 75 OVR (-2)
- Nerlens Noel: 75 OVR (-1)
- Kyle Kuzma: 75 OVR (-1)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (+3)
- Jeff Green: 75 OVR (-1)
- P.J. Dozier: 75 OVR (+2)
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (+2)
- Josh Hart: 75 OVR (-1)
- JJ Redick: 75 OVR (-1)
- Delon Wright: 75 OVR (+1)
- Wayne Ellington: 75 OVR (+3)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+1)
- Aron Baynes: 75 OVR (-1)
- Alex Len: 75 OVR (-1)
- Isaiah Roby: 75 OVR (+5)
- Mike Muscala: 75 OVR (+2)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: 75 OVR (+5)
- Rodney Hood: 75 OVR (-1)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 75 OVR (-2)
- Kevon Looney: 75 OVR (+1)
- Robin Lopez: 75 OVR (+2)
- Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-1)
- Taurean Prince: 74 OVR (+1)
- Grayson Allen: 74 OVR (+2)
- Kendrick Nunn: 74 OVR (-2)
- Andre Iguodala: 74 OVR (-2)
- Cody Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
- Caleb Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
- Malik Monk: 74 OVR (-1)
- Glenn Robinson III: 74 OVR (-1)
- Markieff Morris: 74 OVR (-1)
- Wesley Matthews: 74 OVR (-1)
- James Ennis: 74 OVR (-1)
- Nicolò Melli: 74 OVR (-1)
- Saddiq Bey: 74 OVR (+2)
- Isaiah Stewart: 74 OVR (+2)
- Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+3)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 74 OVR (+5)
- Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (-1)
- Darius Bazley: 74 OVR (-2)
- Ed Davis: 74 OVR (+2)
- Harry Giles III: 74 OVR (-1)
- Bryn Forbes: 73 OVR (-1)
- Desmond Bane: 73 OVR (+1)
- Gary Harris: 73 OVR (-1)
- Edmond Sumner: 73 OVR (+2)
- Aaron Holiday: 73 OVR (-1)
- Damian Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
- Kenrich Williams: 73 OVR (+2)
- Jarrett Culver: 73 OVR (-1)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 73 OVR (-1)
- Juan Hernangómez: 73 OVR (-1)
- Ish Smith: 73 OVR (-1)
- Troy Brown Jr.: 73 OVR (-2)
- D.J. Augustin: 72 OVR (-2)
- Semi Ojeleye: 72 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Patterson: 72 OVR (-2)
- Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-1)
- Gary Clark: 72 OVR (-3)
- Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot: 72 OVR (-3)
- Reggie Perry: 72 OVR (+3)
- Kira Lewis Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)
- Juan Toscano: 72 OVR (+2)
- Mike Scott: 71 OVR (-1)
- Ryan Arcidiacono: 71 OVR (+1)
- Cory Joseph: 71 OVR (-2)
- Reggie Bullock: 71 OVR (-1)
- Dwayne Bacon: 71 OVR (+1)
- Mason Jones: 71 OVR (+4)
- Jake Layman: 71 OVR (-1)
- Brad Wanamaker: 71 OVR (-2)
- Mychal Mulder: 71 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Joe: 70 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Nwora: 70 OVR (+1)
- Solomon Hill: 70 OVR (-1)
- Brandon Goodwin: 70 OVR (-1)
- Nathan Knight: 70 OVR (+3)
- Miye Oni: 70 OVR (+2)
- Kyle Guy: 70 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Bone: 70 OVR (+1)
- Landry Shamet: 70 OVR (-2)
- Dean Wade: 69 OVR (-1)
- Lamar Stevens: 69 OVR (+1)
- Max Strus: 69 OVR (+1)
- Gabe Vincent: 69 OVR (+2)
- Sam Merrill: 68 OVR (+1)