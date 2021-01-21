NBA 2K21 aggiorna i valori dei giocatori: LeBron James cala, Bradley Beal vola

La stagione NBA è iniziata, portando in scena il campionato più folle e incerto degli ultimi anni. Per questo motivo 2K Games ha deciso di modificare i valori dei giocatori di NBA 2K21 in modo da provare a raccontare meglio i nuovi rapporti di forza. Se LeBron James cala leggermente, pur rimanendo il giocatore più forte sul parquet virtuale di 2K, Bradley Beal vola, superando di slancio i 90 punti.

Il Re non è solo nella sua discesa: con lui calano di un punto anche l'MVP in carica Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden e Anthony Davis. L'esplosivo inizio anno di Bradley Beal ha convinto gli sviluppatori di ad alzargli il valore globale a 91 (+3). Davanti a lui gli unici che salgono sono il geniale Nicola Jokic con 94 (+1) e il possente Joel Embiid a 93 (+1).

I giocatori che sono migliorati di più, per il momento, sono Hamidou Diallo con un 77 OVR e Xavier Tillman con 76: un notevole +6 in pagella. Quelli che hanno registrato il peggior calo sono Bojan Bogdanović con 76, Gary Clark con 72 e Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot con 72: tutti hanno meritato un -3 rispetto all'inizio dell'anno.