NBA 2K21 aggiorna i valori dei giocatori: LeBron James cala, Bradley Beal vola

La stagione NBA è iniziata e 2K Games ha deciso di dare le prime sentenze ritoccando i valori dei giocatori di NBA 2K21: se LeBron James cala, Bradley Beal vola.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   21/01/2021
La stagione NBA è iniziata, portando in scena il campionato più folle e incerto degli ultimi anni. Per questo motivo 2K Games ha deciso di modificare i valori dei giocatori di NBA 2K21 in modo da provare a raccontare meglio i nuovi rapporti di forza. Se LeBron James cala leggermente, pur rimanendo il giocatore più forte sul parquet virtuale di 2K, Bradley Beal vola, superando di slancio i 90 punti.

Il Re non è solo nella sua discesa: con lui calano di un punto anche l'MVP in carica Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden e Anthony Davis. L'esplosivo inizio anno di Bradley Beal ha convinto gli sviluppatori di ad alzargli il valore globale a 91 (+3). Davanti a lui gli unici che salgono sono il geniale Nicola Jokic con 94 (+1) e il possente Joel Embiid a 93 (+1).

I giocatori che sono migliorati di più, per il momento, sono Hamidou Diallo con un 77 OVR e Xavier Tillman con 76: un notevole +6 in pagella. Quelli che hanno registrato il peggior calo sono Bojan Bogdanović con 76, Gary Clark con 72 e Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot con 72: tutti hanno meritato un -3 rispetto all'inizio dell'anno.

Tutti i valori OVR cambiati in NBA 2K21

  • LeBron James: 97 OVR (-1)
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: 96 OVR (-1)
  • James Harden: 95 OVR (-1)
  • Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (-1)
  • Nikola Jokić: 94 OVR (+1)
  • Joel Embiid: 93 OVR (+1)
  • Bradley Beal: 91 OVR (+3)
  • Paul George: 90 OVR (+1)
  • Bam Adebayo: 89 OVR (+1)
  • Khris Middleton: 88 OVR (+1)
  • Nikola Vucevic: 88 OVR (+1)
  • C.J. McCollum: 88 OVR (+1)
  • Zach LaVine: 87 OVR (+2)
  • Trae Young: 87 OVR (-2)
  • Zion Williamson: 87 OVR (+1)
  • Ben Simmons: 86 OVR (-1)
  • Ja Morant: 86 OVR (+1)
  • Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (-1)
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 86 OVR (+2)
  • Russell Westbrook: 86 OVR (-1)
  • Julius Randle: 85 OVR (+2)
  • Chris Paul: 85 OVR (-2)
  • Collin Sexton: 84 OVR (+1)
  • John Collins: 84 OVR (-1)
  • Clint Capela: 84 OVR (+2)
  • Gordon Hayward: 84 OVR (+1)
  • Mike Conley: 84 OVR (+2)
  • Jerami Grant: 84 OVR (+4)
  • Kyle Lowry: 84 OVR (-2)
  • Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (-1)
  • Christian Wood: 84 OVR (+1)
  • Lauri Markkanen: 83 OVR (+2)
  • Pascal Siakam: 83 OVR (-1)
  • Chris Boucher: 83 OVR (+5)
  • Mikal Bridges: 83 OVR (+4)
  • Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (-1)
  • Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+1)
  • Montrezl Harrell: 82 OVR (+1)
  • Otto Porter: 81 OVR (+1)
  • LaMelo Ball: 81 OVR (+3)
  • Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+2)
  • Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+2)
  • Aaron Gordon: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Myles Turner: 81 OVR (+1)
  • LaMarcus Aldridge: 81 OVR (-2)
  • Wendell Carter Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)
  • Harrison Barnes: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Hassan Whiteside: 80 OVR (-2)
  • Tyrese Haliburton: 80 OVR (+3)
  • Joe Harris: 80 OVR (+2)
  • Blake Griffin: 80 OVR (-3)
  • DeMarcus Cousins: 80 OVR (-1)
  • Keldon Johnson: 80 OVR (+2)
  • Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (+3)
  • Malik Beasley: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Jusuf Nurkić: 80 OVR (-1)
  • Andrew Wiggins: 80 OVR (-1)
  • Eric Paschall: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Brook Lopez: 79 OVR (-2)
  • Bobby Portis: 79 OVR (+2)
  • Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Louis Williams: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Brandon Clarke: 79 OVR (+2)
  • De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (+2)
  • P.J. Washington: 79 OVR (+2)
  • Derrick Favors: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 79 OVR (+2)
  • Terrence Ross: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Jalen Brunson: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Eric Bledsoe: 79 OVR (-2)
  • Mason Plumlee: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Eric Gordon: 79 OVR (+2)
  • Rudy Gay: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Patrick Mills: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Enes Kanter: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Shake Milton: 78 OVR (+2)
  • Thaddeus Young: 78 OVR (+2)
  • Larry Nance Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Buddy Hield: 78 OVR (-2)
  • DeAndre Jordan: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Doug McDermott: 78 OVR (+3)
  • Al Horford: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Draymond Green: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Pat Connaughton: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Daniel Gafford: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Daniel Theis: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Tristan Thompson: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Nicolas Batum: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Rajon Rondo: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Devonte Graham: 77 OVR (-2)
  • James Johnson: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Maxi Kleber: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Will Barton: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Devin Vassell: 77 OVR (+3)
  • Jae Crowder: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Hamidou Diallo: 77 OVR (+6)
  • Robert Covington: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Damion Lee: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Davis Bertans: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Tyrese Maxey: 76 OVR (+4)
  • Payton Pritchard: 76 OVR (+3)
  • Jeff Teague: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Dillon Brooks: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Gorgui Dieng: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (+6)
  • Bogdan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-2)
  • Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Bojan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-3)
  • Nemanja Bjelica: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Immanuel Quickley: 76 OVR (+4)
  • Marc Gasol: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Alex Caruso: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Khem Birch: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Trey Burke: 76 OVR (+1)
  • JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (+4)
  • T.J. McConnell: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (+5)
  • Sterling Brown: 76 OVR (+3)
  • Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+3)
  • Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Langston Galloway: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Naz Reid: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Ricky Rubio: 76 OVR (-2)
  • Raul Neto: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Deni Avdija: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-1)
  • John Konchar: 75 OVR (+3)
  • Kelly Olynyk: 75 OVR (-2)
  • Miles Bridges: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Royce O'Neale: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Jabari Parker: 75 OVR (-2)
  • Nerlens Noel: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Kyle Kuzma: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (+3)
  • Jeff Green: 75 OVR (-1)
  • P.J. Dozier: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Josh Hart: 75 OVR (-1)
  • JJ Redick: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Delon Wright: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Wayne Ellington: 75 OVR (+3)
  • Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Aron Baynes: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Alex Len: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Isaiah Roby: 75 OVR (+5)
  • Mike Muscala: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Jarred Vanderbilt: 75 OVR (+5)
  • Rodney Hood: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Kelly Oubre Jr.: 75 OVR (-2)
  • Kevon Looney: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Robin Lopez: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Taurean Prince: 74 OVR (+1)
  • Grayson Allen: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Kendrick Nunn: 74 OVR (-2)
  • Andre Iguodala: 74 OVR (-2)
  • Cody Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Caleb Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Malik Monk: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Glenn Robinson III: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Markieff Morris: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Wesley Matthews: 74 OVR (-1)
  • James Ennis: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Nicolò Melli: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Saddiq Bey: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Isaiah Stewart: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+3)
  • Jae'Sean Tate: 74 OVR (+5)
  • Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Darius Bazley: 74 OVR (-2)
  • Ed Davis: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Harry Giles III: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Bryn Forbes: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Desmond Bane: 73 OVR (+1)
  • Gary Harris: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Edmond Sumner: 73 OVR (+2)
  • Aaron Holiday: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Damian Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Kenrich Williams: 73 OVR (+2)
  • Jarrett Culver: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Jordan McLaughlin: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Juan Hernangómez: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Ish Smith: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Troy Brown Jr.: 73 OVR (-2)
  • D.J. Augustin: 72 OVR (-2)
  • Semi Ojeleye: 72 OVR (+1)
  • Patrick Patterson: 72 OVR (-2)
  • Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-1)
  • Gary Clark: 72 OVR (-3)
  • Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot: 72 OVR (-3)
  • Reggie Perry: 72 OVR (+3)
  • Kira Lewis Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)
  • Juan Toscano: 72 OVR (+2)
  • Mike Scott: 71 OVR (-1)
  • Ryan Arcidiacono: 71 OVR (+1)
  • Cory Joseph: 71 OVR (-2)
  • Reggie Bullock: 71 OVR (-1)
  • Dwayne Bacon: 71 OVR (+1)
  • Mason Jones: 71 OVR (+4)
  • Jake Layman: 71 OVR (-1)
  • Brad Wanamaker: 71 OVR (-2)
  • Mychal Mulder: 71 OVR (+1)
  • Isaiah Joe: 70 OVR (+1)
  • Jordan Nwora: 70 OVR (+1)
  • Solomon Hill: 70 OVR (-1)
  • Brandon Goodwin: 70 OVR (-1)
  • Nathan Knight: 70 OVR (+3)
  • Miye Oni: 70 OVR (+2)
  • Kyle Guy: 70 OVR (+1)
  • Jordan Bone: 70 OVR (+1)
  • Landry Shamet: 70 OVR (-2)
  • Dean Wade: 69 OVR (-1)
  • Lamar Stevens: 69 OVR (+1)
  • Max Strus: 69 OVR (+1)
  • Gabe Vincent: 69 OVR (+2)
  • Sam Merrill: 68 OVR (+1)

