NBA 2K21, i nuovi rating: Joel Embiid Vola, Danilo Gallinari no

Visual Concepts ha pubblicato i nuovi rating di NBA 2K21 in modo da fotografare i rapporti di forza dell'NBA: se Joel Embiid domani, Danilo Gallinari fa fatica.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   05/02/2021
0

Come da tradizione, Visual Concepts ha pubblicato i nuovi rating per i giocatori di NBA 2K21. In questo modo lo sviluppatore cerca di fotografare in tempo reale i rapporti di forza dell'NBA. La conseguenza è che il valore di Joel Embiid sale ulteriormente, mentre quello di Danilo Gallinari, Paul George e Kyrie Irving scende.

Particolarmente severo è il giudizio sull'azzurro, appena tornato da un infortunio: è passato da 83 a 80. Irving e PG13, invece, scendono di un punto, rispettivamente a 91 e 89. Tra le stelle salgono Jaylen Brown (89 OVR), Trae Young (88 OVR), Rudy Gobert (88 OVR), Ben Simmons (87 OVR) e Ja Morant (87 OVR), mentre scendono Khris Middleton a 87 e Kristaps Porziņģis e DeMar DeRozan a 86.

NBA 2K21 - Rating update #4

Andiamo a scoprire tutti i valori modificati:

  • Joel Embiid: 94 OVR (+1)
  • Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (-1)
  • Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)
  • Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)
  • Trae Young: 88 OVR (+1)
  • Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR (+1)
  • Ben Simmons: 87 OVR (+1)
  • Ja Morant: 87 OVR (+1)
  • Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)
  • Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (-1)
  • DeMar DeRozan: 86 OVR (-1)
  • Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)
  • Mike Conley: 85 OVR (+1)
  • Christian Wood: 85 OVR (+1)
  • Kemba Walker: 85 OVR (-1)
  • Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)
  • De'Aaron Fox: 84 OVR (-1)
  • Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)
  • Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)
  • Kyle Lowry: 83 OVR (-1)
  • Serge Ibaka: 82 OVR (+1)
  • Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)
  • Myles Turner: 82 OVR (+1)
  • Mikal Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)
  • D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (-1)
  • De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+2)
  • Eric Gordon: 81 OVR (+2)
  • Harrison Barnes: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Evan Fournier: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Dejounte Murray: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Keldon Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Malik Beasley: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Tyler Herro: 81 OVR (-1)
  • Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)
  • Al Horford: 80 OVR (+2)
  • Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Brandon Clarke: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Joe Ingles: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Paul Millsap: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Enes Kanter: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Otto Porter: 80 OVR (-1)
  • Goran Dragić: 80 OVR (-1)
  • Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (-1)
  • Danilo Gallinari: 80 OVR (-3)
  • Chris Boucher: 80 OVR (-3)
  • Norman Powell: 79 OVR (+3)
  • Daniel Theis: 79 OVR (+2)
  • R.J. Barrett: 79 OVR (+2)
  • James Wiseman: 79 OVR (+2)
  • Thaddeus Young: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Kyle Anderson: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Cody Zeller: 79 OVR (+1)
  • DeAndre Jordan: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Josh Richardson: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Joe Harris: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Blake Griffin: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Eric Paschall: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Bojan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+2)
  • Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+2)
  • JaMychal Green: 78 OVR (+2)
  • Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+2)
  • Jeremy Lamb: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Hamidou Diallo: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Louis Williams: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Marcus Morris Sr: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Jalen Brunson: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Wayne Ellington: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Trey Burke: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Luguentz Dort: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-2)
  • Dennis Schröder: 77 OVR (-2)
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (-2)
  • Carmelo Anthony: 77 OVR (-2)
  • David Nwaba: 76 OVR (+3)
  • Kendrick Nunn: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Malik Monk: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+2)
  • De'Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Josh Hart: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Frank Kaminsky III: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Robin Lopez: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Tristan Thompson: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Davis Bertans: 76 OVR (-1)
  • Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (+6)
  • Garrison Mathews: 75 OVR (+4)
  • DeAndre Bembry: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Jae'Sean Tate: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Bismack Biyombo: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Marc Gasol: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Alex Caruso: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Josh Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Sterling Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Ricky Rubio: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Abdel Nader: 74 OVR (+3)
  • D.J. Augustin: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Nassir Little: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Anfernee Simons: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Cole Anthony: 74 OVR (+1)
  • Furkan Korkmaz: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Luke Kennard: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Ben McLemore: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Denzel Valentine: 74 OVR (-2)
  • Tomas Satoransky: 74 OVR (-2)
  • Elfrid Payton: 74 OVR (-2)
  • Mason Jones: 73 OVR (+2)
  • Jake Layman: 73 OVR (+2)
  • Jaylen Nowell: 73 OVR (+2)
  • Glenn Robinson III: 73 OVR (-1)
  • Theo Maledon: 72 OVR (+2)
  • Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)
  • Bruno Fernando: 72 OVR (-1)
  • Tony Snell: 71 OVR (-1)
  • Aleksej Pokusevski: 71 OVR (-1)
  • Isaac Bonga: 71 OVR (-1)

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

NBA 2K21, i nuovi rating: Joel Embiid Vola, Danilo Gallinari no