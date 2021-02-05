NBA 2K21, i nuovi rating: Joel Embiid Vola, Danilo Gallinari no

Come da tradizione, Visual Concepts ha pubblicato i nuovi rating per i giocatori di NBA 2K21. In questo modo lo sviluppatore cerca di fotografare in tempo reale i rapporti di forza dell'NBA. La conseguenza è che il valore di Joel Embiid sale ulteriormente, mentre quello di Danilo Gallinari, Paul George e Kyrie Irving scende.

Particolarmente severo è il giudizio sull'azzurro, appena tornato da un infortunio: è passato da 83 a 80. Irving e PG13, invece, scendono di un punto, rispettivamente a 91 e 89. Tra le stelle salgono Jaylen Brown (89 OVR), Trae Young (88 OVR), Rudy Gobert (88 OVR), Ben Simmons (87 OVR) e Ja Morant (87 OVR), mentre scendono Khris Middleton a 87 e Kristaps Porziņģis e DeMar DeRozan a 86.