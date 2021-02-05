NBA 2K21, i nuovi rating: Joel Embiid Vola, Danilo Gallinari no

Come da tradizione, Visual Concepts ha pubblicato i nuovi rating per i giocatori di NBA 2K21. In questo modo lo sviluppatore cerca di fotografare in tempo reale i rapporti di forza dell'NBA. La conseguenza è che il valore di Joel Embiid sale ulteriormente, mentre quello di Danilo Gallinari, Paul George e Kyrie Irving scende.
Particolarmente severo è il giudizio sull'azzurro, appena tornato da un infortunio: è passato da 83 a 80. Irving e PG13, invece, scendono di un punto, rispettivamente a 91 e 89. Tra le stelle salgono Jaylen Brown (89 OVR), Trae Young (88 OVR), Rudy Gobert (88 OVR), Ben Simmons (87 OVR) e Ja Morant (87 OVR), mentre scendono Khris Middleton a 87 e Kristaps Porziņģis e DeMar DeRozan a 86.
NBA 2K21 - Rating update #4
Andiamo a scoprire tutti i valori modificati:
- Joel Embiid: 94 OVR (+1)
- Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (-1)
- Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)
- Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)
- Trae Young: 88 OVR (+1)
- Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR (+1)
- Ben Simmons: 87 OVR (+1)
- Ja Morant: 87 OVR (+1)
- Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (-1)
- DeMar DeRozan: 86 OVR (-1)
- Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)
- Mike Conley: 85 OVR (+1)
- Christian Wood: 85 OVR (+1)
- Kemba Walker: 85 OVR (-1)
- Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)
- De'Aaron Fox: 84 OVR (-1)
- Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)
- Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Lowry: 83 OVR (-1)
- Serge Ibaka: 82 OVR (+1)
- Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)
- Myles Turner: 82 OVR (+1)
- Mikal Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)
- D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (-1)
- De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+2)
- Eric Gordon: 81 OVR (+2)
- Harrison Barnes: 81 OVR (+1)
- Evan Fournier: 81 OVR (+1)
- Dejounte Murray: 81 OVR (+1)
- Keldon Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)
- Malik Beasley: 81 OVR (+1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)
- Tyler Herro: 81 OVR (-1)
- Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)
- Al Horford: 80 OVR (+2)
- Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Clarke: 80 OVR (+1)
- Joe Ingles: 80 OVR (+1)
- Paul Millsap: 80 OVR (+1)
- Enes Kanter: 80 OVR (+1)
- Otto Porter: 80 OVR (-1)
- Goran Dragić: 80 OVR (-1)
- Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (-1)
- Danilo Gallinari: 80 OVR (-3)
- Chris Boucher: 80 OVR (-3)
- Norman Powell: 79 OVR (+3)
- Daniel Theis: 79 OVR (+2)
- R.J. Barrett: 79 OVR (+2)
- James Wiseman: 79 OVR (+2)
- Thaddeus Young: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Anderson: 79 OVR (+1)
- Cody Zeller: 79 OVR (+1)
- DeAndre Jordan: 79 OVR (+1)
- Josh Richardson: 79 OVR (-1)
- Joe Harris: 79 OVR (-1)
- Blake Griffin: 79 OVR (-1)
- Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)
- Eric Paschall: 79 OVR (-1)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+2)
- Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+2)
- JaMychal Green: 78 OVR (+2)
- Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+2)
- Jeremy Lamb: 78 OVR (+1)
- Hamidou Diallo: 78 OVR (+1)
- Louis Williams: 78 OVR (-1)
- Marcus Morris Sr: 78 OVR (-1)
- Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Brunson: 78 OVR (-1)
- Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)
- Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (+2)
- Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+2)
- Wayne Ellington: 77 OVR (+2)
- Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+2)
- Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)
- Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)
- Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)
- Trey Burke: 77 OVR (+1)
- Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)
- Luguentz Dort: 77 OVR (-1)
- Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-2)
- Dennis Schröder: 77 OVR (-2)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (-2)
- Carmelo Anthony: 77 OVR (-2)
- David Nwaba: 76 OVR (+3)
- Kendrick Nunn: 76 OVR (+2)
- Malik Monk: 76 OVR (+2)
- Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+2)
- De'Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)
- Josh Hart: 76 OVR (+1)
- Frank Kaminsky III: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)
- Robin Lopez: 76 OVR (+1)
- Tristan Thompson: 76 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)
- Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (-1)
- Davis Bertans: 76 OVR (-1)
- Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (+6)
- Garrison Mathews: 75 OVR (+4)
- DeAndre Bembry: 75 OVR (+2)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 75 OVR (+2)
- Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (-1)
- Bismack Biyombo: 75 OVR (-1)
- Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-1)
- Marc Gasol: 75 OVR (-1)
- Alex Caruso: 75 OVR (-1)
- Josh Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)
- Sterling Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)
- Ricky Rubio: 75 OVR (-1)
- Abdel Nader: 74 OVR (+3)
- D.J. Augustin: 74 OVR (+2)
- Nassir Little: 74 OVR (+2)
- Anfernee Simons: 74 OVR (+2)
- Cole Anthony: 74 OVR (+1)
- Furkan Korkmaz: 74 OVR (-1)
- Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
- Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kennard: 74 OVR (-1)
- Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (-1)
- Ben McLemore: 74 OVR (-1)
- Denzel Valentine: 74 OVR (-2)
- Tomas Satoransky: 74 OVR (-2)
- Elfrid Payton: 74 OVR (-2)
- Mason Jones: 73 OVR (+2)
- Jake Layman: 73 OVR (+2)
- Jaylen Nowell: 73 OVR (+2)
- Glenn Robinson III: 73 OVR (-1)
- Theo Maledon: 72 OVR (+2)
- Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)
- Bruno Fernando: 72 OVR (-1)
- Tony Snell: 71 OVR (-1)
- Aleksej Pokusevski: 71 OVR (-1)
- Isaac Bonga: 71 OVR (-1)