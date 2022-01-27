Nintendo Switch fa di nuovo terra bruciata nelle classifiche giapponesi, PS5 non tiene il passo

Nintendo Switch ha fatto terra bruciata anche questa settimana nelle classifiche giapponesi, occupando con i suoi giochi l'intera top 10 e risultando prima nelle vendite hardware. Ormai non ce n'è più davvero per nessuno e PS5 non sembra riuscire a tenere il passo.

Vendite software (dal 17 al 23 gennaio 2022)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) - 20,340 (814,023) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) - 13,696 (2,468,151) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 13,347 (4,726,811) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 13,340 (4,387,139) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 9,892 (2,485,415) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 9,257 (7,158,271) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 7,668 (3,052,106) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) - 6,994 (230,422) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) - 6,948 (2,577,427) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 5,301 (911,313)

Vendite hardware (dal 17 al 23 gennaio 2022)

Switch OLED Model - 36,534 (1,030,341) Switch - 27,609 (17,894,965) Switch Lite - 13,076 (4,510,554) PlayStation 5 - 15,729 (1,106,719) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 3,128 (207,280) Xbox Series X - 1,620 (75,885) Xbox Series S - 1,007 (58,453) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 325 (1,181,039) PlayStation 4 - 14 (7,819,291)

In totale, i vari modelli di Nintendo Switch hanno venduto 77.219 unità, contro le 18.857 unità delle PS5. Xbox si è fermata a 2.627 unità, mentre PS4 appare ormai morta e sepolta, con solo 14 unità vendute. Da sottolineare che PS5 continua ad avere problemi di scorte.

A livello software non c'è moltissimo da dire. In attesa del ciclone Leggende Pokémon: Arceus, la top 10 è occupata da tutti giochi già da tempo sul mercato, quindi senza nessuna new entry. In testa troviamo Mario Party Superstars e, come potete vedere, anche nelle altre posizioni si trovano tante conferme, come Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft e altri top seller dellla console.