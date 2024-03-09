0

Nintendo Switch: Overcooked 2 batte Super Mario Wonder e Mario vs. Donkey Kong nell'eShop

Overcooked 2 riconquista la vetta della classifica dell'eShop, scalzando Mario vs. Donkey Kong, ora sceso all'ottavo posto.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   09/03/2024

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica settimanale dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che stavolta vede uno stravolgimento importante ai vertici.

Grazie allo sconto del 75% disponibile sullo store, Overcooked 2 è tornato nuovamente in cima alla top 30 dei giochi più acquistati, mentre Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Mario vs. Donkey Kong sono sono usciti dal podio, con il primo che è sceso al quarto posto, mentre il secondo ha fatto uno scivolone, passando dalla prima all'ottava posizione. Vediamo la classifica al completo:

  1. Overcooked 2
  2. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  5. Minecraft
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Balatro
  8. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  9. Portal: Companion Collection
  10. Among Us
  11. EA Sports FC 24
  12. Mario Party Superstars
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. Unicorn Overlord
  15. It Takes Two
  16. Unravel Two
  17. Nintendo Switch Sports
  18. Poppy Playtime
  19. Monopoly
  20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  21. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  22. A Little to the Left
  23. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  24. Hole io
  25. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
  26. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  27. Untitled Goose Game
  28. Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection
  29. Rayman Legends
  30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

La classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in digitale

Balatro
Balatro

Oltre alla classifica generale, l'eShop propone anche la top 30 dei giochi più venduti disponibili solo in formato digitale. In questo caso in vetta e al terzo posto ritroviamo i sempre verdi Stardew Valley e Among Us, mentre al secondo posto c'è Balatro, il sorprendente gioco di carte roguelite ispirato al poker che in questi giorni sta ottenendo un successo notevole e che di certo ben si presta a una console portatile come Nintendo Switch. Se volete saperne di più, ecco la nostra recensione.

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Balatro
  3. Among Us
  4. Poppy Playtime
  5. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  6. A Little to the Left
  7. Hole io
  8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  9. Suika Game
  10. Call of Honor
  11. Hollow Knight
  12. Uno
  13. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  14. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  16. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  17. Airplane Flight Simulator
  18. Farmer Simulator Evolution
  19. Fit My Cat
  20. Stick Fight: The Game
  21. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  22. Tools Up
  23. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
  24. Wheel of Fortune
  25. Dave the Diver
  26. Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
  27. Inside
  28. Rubber Bandits
  29. Penny's Big Breakaway
  30. Slime Rancher

