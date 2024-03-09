Nintendo Switch: Overcooked 2 batte Super Mario Wonder e Mario vs. Donkey Kong nell'eShop

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica settimanale dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che stavolta vede uno stravolgimento importante ai vertici.
Grazie allo sconto del 75% disponibile sullo store, Overcooked 2 è tornato nuovamente in cima alla top 30 dei giochi più acquistati, mentre Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Mario vs. Donkey Kong sono sono usciti dal podio, con il primo che è sceso al quarto posto, mentre il secondo ha fatto uno scivolone, passando dalla prima all'ottava posizione. Vediamo la classifica al completo:
- Overcooked 2
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- Balatro
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Among Us
- EA Sports FC 24
- Mario Party Superstars
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Unicorn Overlord
- It Takes Two
- Unravel Two
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Poppy Playtime
- Monopoly
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- A Little to the Left
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hole io
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Untitled Goose Game
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection
- Rayman Legends
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
La classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in digitale
Oltre alla classifica generale, l'eShop propone anche la top 30 dei giochi più venduti disponibili solo in formato digitale. In questo caso in vetta e al terzo posto ritroviamo i sempre verdi Stardew Valley e Among Us, mentre al secondo posto c'è Balatro, il sorprendente gioco di carte roguelite ispirato al poker che in questi giorni sta ottenendo un successo notevole e che di certo ben si presta a una console portatile come Nintendo Switch. Se volete saperne di più, ecco la nostra recensione.
- Stardew Valley
- Balatro
- Among Us
- Poppy Playtime
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- A Little to the Left
- Hole io
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Suika Game
- Call of Honor
- Hollow Knight
- Uno
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Farmer Simulator Evolution
- Fit My Cat
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Tools Up
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Wheel of Fortune
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
- Inside
- Rubber Bandits
- Penny's Big Breakaway
- Slime Rancher