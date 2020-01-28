Ori and the Will of the Wisps è andato in Gold 0

Ori and the Will of the Wisps è entrato in fase Gold, ossia è pronto per la pubblicazione, per la gioia di tutti quelli che lo stanno aspettando.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   28/01/2020

Ori and the Will of the Wisps è entrato in fase gold, ossia è pronto per la stampa e la pubblicazione. Ciò significa che il gioco di Moon Studios ce la farà a uscire per l'11 marzo 2020 e non subirà ulteriori ritardi. L'annuncio è stato dato dall'account ufficiale del gioco su Twitter, che ha anche ricordato il lancio della Collector's Edition.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps è il seguito di Ori and the Blind Forest, titolo d'esordio di Moon Studios uscito nel 2015 per Xbox One prima, PC poi e recentemente per Nintendo Switch.

Dopo Ori and the Will of the Wisps, che uscirà su Xbox One e PC e sarà disponibile da subito per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass, Moon Studios potrebbe lanciare un gioco di ruolo d'azione, di cui per il momento non si sa ancora nulla.

