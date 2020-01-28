Ori and the Will of the Wisps è andato in Gold

Ori and the Will of the Wisps è entrato in fase gold, ossia è pronto per la stampa e la pubblicazione. Ciò significa che il gioco di Moon Studios ce la farà a uscire per l'11 marzo 2020 e non subirà ulteriori ritardi. L'annuncio è stato dato dall'account ufficiale del gioco su Twitter, che ha anche ricordato il lancio della Collector's Edition.



Ori and the Will of the Wisps è il seguito di Ori and the Blind Forest, titolo d'esordio di Moon Studios uscito nel 2015 per Xbox One prima, PC poi e recentemente per Nintendo Switch.



Dopo Ori and the Will of the Wisps, che uscirà su Xbox One e PC e sarà disponibile da subito per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass, Moon Studios potrebbe lanciare un gioco di ruolo d'azione, di cui per il momento non si sa ancora nulla.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team.



Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector's Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGamehttps://t.co/0X4k52q5WM pic.twitter.com/AktsXNiMqn — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) January 28, 2020