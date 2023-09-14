Pikmin 4 ancora in testa alle classifiche giapponesi, Nintendo Switch prima nell'hardware

Le classifiche

Pikmin 4 sta andando molto bene

Classifica Software (dal 4 al 10 settembre 2023)

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) - 31,013 (817,846) [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) - 10,720 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 10,447 (5,475,776) [NSW] Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Idea Factory, 09/07/23) - 8,633 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 7,658 (3,458,561) [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) - 7,311 (141,505) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 6,934 (5,118,914) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 6,846 (3,257,489) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 6,838 (1,854,786) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) - 5,350 (64,202)

Classifica Hardware (dal 4 al 10 settembre 2023)

Switch OLED Model - 59,689 (5,548,805) PlayStation 5 - 40,104 (3,750,048) Switch Lite - 10,296 (5,488,256) Switch - 10,072 (19,534,163) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 3,519 (573,595) Xbox Series S - 2,437 (276,687) Xbox Series X - 1,938 (220,124) PlayStation 4 - 828 (7,896,368) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 35 (1,192,281)

La prima nuova uscita nella top 10, The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her, è in seconda posizione con 10.720 copie vendute. Da notare che l'unico gioco non Switch presente nella top 10 è Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, che occupa la sesta posizione in versione PS5 e la 10 in versione PS4.