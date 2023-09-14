Pikmin 4 ancora in testa alle classifiche giapponesi, Nintendo Switch prima nell'hardware

La classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana vedono una situazione decisamente stagnante rispetto alle settimane precedenti, con Pikmin 4 per Nintendo Switch ancora in testa, pur avendo venduto solo 31.013 copie, e Nintendo Switch con quasi il doppio delle unità vendute rispetto a PS5: 80.057 contro 43.623 (si parla di famiglie di console).
Le classifiche
Classifica Software (dal 4 al 10 settembre 2023)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) - 31,013 (817,846)
- [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) - 10,720 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 10,447 (5,475,776)
- [NSW] Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Idea Factory, 09/07/23) - 8,633 (New)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 7,658 (3,458,561)
- [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) - 7,311 (141,505)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 6,934 (5,118,914)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 6,846 (3,257,489)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 6,838 (1,854,786)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) - 5,350 (64,202)
Classifica Hardware (dal 4 al 10 settembre 2023)
- Switch OLED Model - 59,689 (5,548,805)
- PlayStation 5 - 40,104 (3,750,048)
- Switch Lite - 10,296 (5,488,256)
- Switch - 10,072 (19,534,163)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 3,519 (573,595)
- Xbox Series S - 2,437 (276,687)
- Xbox Series X - 1,938 (220,124)
- PlayStation 4 - 828 (7,896,368)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 35 (1,192,281)
La prima nuova uscita nella top 10, The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her, è in seconda posizione con 10.720 copie vendute. Da notare che l'unico gioco non Switch presente nella top 10 è Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, che occupa la sesta posizione in versione PS5 e la 10 in versione PS4.