I più grandi giochi del 2022 per PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch secondo IGN

IGN ha pubblicato un video con la lista dei più grandi giochi del 2022 in uscita su PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch: l'elenco è davvero interessante e non fa che confermare l'enorme potenziale che vedremo esprimere dalle varie piattaforme nei prossimi dodici mesi.

Sono infatti oltre cento i titoli annunciati ufficialmente per il 2022 e la testata americana ne ha selezionati ben 48, citandoli in ordine di pubblicazione a partire da Rainbow Six Extraction, entrato in fase gold a novembre e da Leggende Pokémon: Arceus, che si preannuncia il gioco più lungo e ampio della serie Nintendo.

Nel video figurano ovviamente anche esclusive parecchio attese come God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, Redfall e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, nonché produzioni third party come Elden Ring, il nuovo action RPG firmato From Software.

Vediamo la lista completa:

