I più grandi giochi del 2022 per PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch secondo IGN

IGN ha pubblicato un video con la lista dei più grandi giochi in uscita nel 2022 su PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch: guardiamolo insieme.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   30/12/2021
0

IGN ha pubblicato un video con la lista dei più grandi giochi del 2022 in uscita su PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch: l'elenco è davvero interessante e non fa che confermare l'enorme potenziale che vedremo esprimere dalle varie piattaforme nei prossimi dodici mesi.

Sono infatti oltre cento i titoli annunciati ufficialmente per il 2022 e la testata americana ne ha selezionati ben 48, citandoli in ordine di pubblicazione a partire da Rainbow Six Extraction, entrato in fase gold a novembre e da Leggende Pokémon: Arceus, che si preannuncia il gioco più lungo e ampio della serie Nintendo.

Nel video figurano ovviamente anche esclusive parecchio attese come God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, Redfall e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, nonché produzioni third party come Elden Ring, il nuovo action RPG firmato From Software.

Vediamo la lista completa:

  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human
  • Sifu
  • CrossfireX
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Elden Ring
  • Evil Dead: The Game
  • Babylon's Fall
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
  • The Day Before
  • Forspoken
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Star Trek: Resurgence
  • Saints Row
  • Redfall
  • Starfield
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Homeworld 3
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Arc Raiders
  • Ark 2
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Bayonetta 3
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Gotham Knights
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Kerbal Space Program 2
  • Layers of Fear 2022
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • Nightingale
  • The Outlast Trials
  • Scorn
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Splatoon 3
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

I più grandi giochi del 2022 per PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch secondo IGN