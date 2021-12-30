I più grandi giochi del 2022 per PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch secondo IGN

IGN ha pubblicato un video con la lista dei più grandi giochi del 2022 in uscita su PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox e Nintendo Switch: l'elenco è davvero interessante e non fa che confermare l'enorme potenziale che vedremo esprimere dalle varie piattaforme nei prossimi dodici mesi.
Sono infatti oltre cento i titoli annunciati ufficialmente per il 2022 e la testata americana ne ha selezionati ben 48, citandoli in ordine di pubblicazione a partire da Rainbow Six Extraction, entrato in fase gold a novembre e da Leggende Pokémon: Arceus, che si preannuncia il gioco più lungo e ampio della serie Nintendo.
Nel video figurano ovviamente anche esclusive parecchio attese come God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, Redfall e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, nonché produzioni third party come Elden Ring, il nuovo action RPG firmato From Software.
Vediamo la lista completa:
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Sifu
- CrossfireX
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
- Evil Dead: The Game
- Babylon's Fall
- Gran Turismo 7
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- The Day Before
- Forspoken
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Saints Row
- Redfall
- Starfield
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Company of Heroes 3
- Homeworld 3
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Arc Raiders
- Ark 2
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Bayonetta 3
- The Callisto Protocol
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Layers of Fear 2022
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Nightingale
- The Outlast Trials
- Scorn
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Sonic Frontiers
- Splatoon 3
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League