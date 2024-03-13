PS Store, gli sconti 'Selezioni essenziali' per PS4 e PS5: lista completa e suggerimenti

Tramite il PS Store sono disponibili nuove offerte per la categoria Selezioni essenziali . Le promozioni sono ora attive e proseguiranno fino al mattino italiano del 28 marzo. Qui sotto potete vedere la lista completa dei giochi in sconto per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5:

Alcuni suggerimenti sui giochi in offerta del PS Store

Come potete vedere, la lista è veramente lunga e se non avete già una lunga selezione di offerta salvate nella Lista dei desideri e state cercando di capire a cosa potreste voler dare priorità, vi diamo qualche suggerimento.

Prima di tutto, se siete in cerca di grandi giochi dovreste dare un'occhiata ad Assassin's Creed Mirage: la Deluxe Edition è infatti disponibile a 35.99€ con un -40%, un'offerta valida per un gioco AAA. In modo simile, a 47.99€ è possibile acquistare Final Fantasy 16, sempre con uno sconto del 40%.

Per chi vuole calare ancora più di prezzo, il notevole Prince of Persia The Lost Crown è disponibile a soli 29.99€ (-40% ancora una volta) in versione standard: si tratta di un metroidvania di grande qualità che riporta dopo lungo tempo la saga di Prince of Persia sulle nostre macchine da gioco con un capitolo imperdibile.

Non dovete poi assolutamente ignorare Cocoon: a soli 17.49€ vi portate a casa uno dei puzzle game più accessibili ma al tempo stesso incredibili degli ultimi anni, con un level design geniale e un'estetica di primo livello.

Infine, segnaliamo che a soli 11.99€ potete acquistare Disco Elysium - The Final Cut: non avete più scuse per ignorare questo GDR narrativo.

Le offerte sono disponibili su PS Store qui.